MANAGER LATEST: No decision on Donegal manager until October GAA meeting

Donegal GAA chiefs may not have a new senior football manager in place until next month at the earliest, the Democrat has learned.

The special selection committee tasked with finding a replacement to fill the vacancy left by the sudden departure of Rory Gallagher have already met the three candidates - Declan Bonner, Shaun Paul Barrett and Cathal Corey - twice.

And it may take a third meeting before the committee are in a position to bring a name before the Donegal county committee.

The selection committee, as agreed by the county executive, are playing their cards close to their chests on the matter.

“Really, I have nothing to report on the matter,” Donegal PRO Ed Byrne told the Democrat.

“We were told at Monday night’s executive meeting that they will have a name for us as early as they can.

“And at this stage it would seem that next month’s county committee is the earliest we can expect to have a name for ratification.

“The chairman is on annual leave this week and won’t be back until Saturday.

“The next county committee meeting is on Monday October 2nd and I cannot see anything happen before that meeting.”



Declan Bonner and Cathal Corey, two of the candidates, were interview on Wednesday night of last week.

The third contender, Shaun Paul Barrett, met the selection committee last Friday night.

And all three met the selection committee again on Sunday evening in Ballybofey, following the Gaoth Dobhair versus St Eunan’s championship game.

The Democrat has learned the main business of those meetings was to discuss backroom teams and mentors.

And it is believed the candidates have been given time to firm up their management teams and have them in place for a third meeting.

With the chairman, Sean Dunnion, now unavailable until the weekend and with this All-Ireland final weekend and officials attending the final in Croke Park, it is highly unlikely that the third meeting in the interview process will take place until the following weekend.



RORY OFF TO FERMANAGH

Meanwhile, Rory Gallagher, a little over five weeks after he stepped down as Donegal manager, is back in management.

He is the new manager of his native Fermanagh in succession to Pete McGrath.

He stepped down as Donegal boss at the end of July and was ratified as the new Erne County boss on Monday.

His ratification was confirmed by the Fermanagh county committee at their monthly meeting on Monday night.



DONEGAL OFF TO CROKER

Brian McEniff and the Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning team are being honoured in Croke Park at the weekend.

Anthony Molloy and the team of 1992 are the Silver Jubilee team that will be introduced to the crowd in Croke Park between the minor and senior games on Sunday.

And Brian McEniff is to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gaelic Players’ Association at their awards ceremony in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 1992 team are special guests at the GPA function and then later on Saturday night they are having dinner in the Skylon Hotel, followed by a meet and greet session with supporters in the Skylon.