DONEGAL GAA: All the news from the GAA Clubs in Donegal

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no jackpot winner in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 8-12-14-26 and three people matched 3 numbers to share the €100 match 3 prize. Next weeks jackpot is €2000. Next week’s bingo snowball is €1240.

BUNCRANA

The senior footballers bowed out of the Intermediate championship at the weekend. They lost to Aodh Ruadh in the quarter final and will now concentrate on the league and retaining their place in Division Two.

The U-9 and U-11 girls had good wins over Burt and the U-13 girls lost to Gaeil Fhanada.

The U-11 boys booked their place in the semi-final of the league with wins over Burt and Carndonagh.

The U-14 boys lost to Glenfin in the championship semi-final and the U16 boys lost to Malin.

Congratulations and best wishes to reserve player, Ronan Doherty and his new wife, Lauren Reynolds who got married on Saturday.

URRIS

The seniors defeated Lifford on Saturday night in the league.

This game was the last game of the season in what was a disappointing and tough year at senior level. But it would be amiss not to thank the following: players, coaches, Paddy and David for the car parking, Jim for looking after the pitch and gate, Susan, Karen and all the ladies for the tea and sandwiches, umpires, linesmen ,loyal supporters who came out to all home games and to all who helped out in any way.

The club is hosting "A Night at the Races" in The Square Bar on Saturday September 30th, all proceeds from this night are going to the Clonmany Youth Club which was badly damaged in the recent floods.

Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn on September 7th; were 3, 4, 7, 19. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Caoimhe, Kealan and Aoife, Mc Feeley's Bar; Bella Kelly, Gaddyduff; Cassie McColgan, Glengad; Rose Bradley, Cross; Annie and Kathleen, C/o Bingo. Jackpot this week is €3,940.

Good luck to club player Sean McDaid who plays with the Donegal Masters team against Cavan in Convoy on Friday night.

The u-13 boys beat Burt on Sunday morning in Burt, making it three wins out of three.

The u-13 girls beat Downings at the weekend.

The u-11 boys are through to the final against Naomh Colmcille. The U-9 girls had a home win against Carndonagh.

MALIN

Malin seniors have three league games left, they are scheduled to be away to league leaders Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon, on 1st October.

They are away to Glenfin on 8th October and their final match is against Naomh Columba at home on 22nd October.

The under 16s beat Buncrana last Friday with Ronan Kelly and Matthew Mullarkey getting the goals.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €950. The €50 went to Liam Douglas, Cloncha, Culdaff. This week’s jackpot is €1000.

GLEANN FHINNE

The Meentycat Wind Farm Walk is on 23rd September 2017. Start time: 9:30 a.m. This event is a sponsored walk that the club has participated in previous years and hope to do so again this year. SSE Airtricity will make a substantial donation from their company’s community fund to our club.

The donation made to our club will depend on many walkers we have representing the club. The more walkers we have along with the money we raise in sponsorship the more funding we receive. We are asking as many of our U13, U14, U16, minor and senior players to participate in the walk. We are also asking parents, relatives and friends to take part. The club will put on a bus to transport everyone up to the wind farm that morning and return everyone to the clubhouse when the group is done.

Parents/relatives please text your name to Paul Mc Glynn or Fainche Dorrian if you are willing to do the walk.

The winning lotto numbers for the 5th of September were 6-8-4-2-1-7-3-5. The jackpot was not won and this week's jackpot is €6800. Well done to the U13 girls who drew with Red Hughs.

Hard luck to the U16 boys who were defeated by Glenswilly on Friday evening.

Congratulations to our U14 boys who are into the county final.

The reserves had a convincing win over St Naul’s in the championship on Sunday.

And the seniors lost away to St Nauls in tough conditions. There was just a point it at the end.

The senior ladies once again did us proud by lifting the senior championship trophy on Sunday in Convoy against Moville. This is the third trophy they have won this year adding the championship to the Division One league and Senior Gaeltacht trophies. Well done to all involved. This put them through to play the Tyrone Champions on the 8th of October at home.

ST MARY'S (Convoy)

The counties drawn in the lotto last week were CK, MN, WX, WW.

15 people had two counties.The five winners of €20 each were Margaret Gallen, c/o D L O Raphoe, Bill Meehan, Convoy, Fergus Cleary, Convoy, Enda Bonner, Stranlongford and Alex Kilpatrick, 2 Beechword Park, Convoy. This week's jackpot is €7550.

Pride of place this week goes to Laurence Mc Mullan his backroom team and players on winning the Division Four League. They only lost one game all season.

RED HUGH’S

The numbers drawn in last week's lotto were 1,5,6,7,3,2,4,8. There was no winning sequence. The Lucky Dip winner was Emma McElchar who won €30.

This month's 100 club winner was Katie Callaghan Bahenbouy. This week's lotto jackpot is €3100

The u13 girls were out on Saturday morning against Glenfin in their first home match of the season. The game ended in a draw. The girls played with great determination and the scores came from a great team effort scorers on the day were Niamh Browne, Caitlin Campbell, Leah Howard, Serena Merritt, Ciara Gallagher, Aimee Lafferty and captain fantastic Jessica McBride.

The Meentycap Wind Farm Walk is on 23rd September. Start time: 9:30 a.m.

This event is a sponsored walk that the club has participated in previous years and hope to do so again this year. SSE Airtricity will make a substantial donation from their company’s community fund to our club.

We are asking all of our players, parents and family to participate in the walk. We are also asking parents, relatives and friends to take part. Any child under 12 needs to be accompanied by an adult and it is the responsibility of the adult to make the decision if it is suitable for their child to participate.

ST NAUL'S

Congratulations to the ladies team on winning the County Intermediate Championship in Convoy on Sunday. They defeated St Eunan’s in the final. There wasn't a weak link in a great team performance. This was a great achievement as it is just one year on from winning the junior title. Well done to all concerned - the management and trainers and the girls themselves who worked so hard all year.

It was a fitting send-off for two girls who contributed massively to the team over the years and who are setting off on new adventures. Best wishes from everybody at the club go to Allison McGready and Sarah Shovlin - girls you will be badly missed.

The men had mixed fortunes in the Intermediate Championship in Tirconaill Park.

The first team showed great battling qualities to overcome Glenfin by one point (0-7 to 0-6) in awful conditions of heavy rain and gale force winds. It was great to see Stephen Griffin back after a lengthy injury lay off and even better to see he is back to his best form with six of the seven points with brother Barry notching the seventh. Best wishes to Peader Mogan who went off with a head injury in the first half.

The weakened reserve team put up a good performance for long patches. But a purple patch for Glenfin where they lashed in three goals in five minutes meant they go out of their championship.

The Ladies are organising a ‘Preloved Dress Sale’ with afternoon tea on Sunday 29th October at 4pm. in Inver Community Centre. We are looking for your preloved dresses, shoes and accessories for fundraising sale.

The next monthly meeting will be held on 25th September at 9pm in the Clubhouse.

CLOUGHANEELY

It was a day of mixed emotions in O’Donnell Park on Saturday in the intermediate quarter finals. The reserves defeated Fanad Gaels while the seniors lost to Milford. We wish our reserves all the best as they progress to the semi-final where they will play Milford.

The lotto numbers drawn on Wednesday, September 6th were 1,4,5,6,7,8. We had no jackpot winner. We had two match 5s who win €50 each. Congratulations to Denis Ferry, Dunmore and Ronan Cannon (Carrowcannon). Ronan is also our first online winner. The jackpot this week is €2,950.

Under 6 training will start again Friday Sept 15th, at 6pm at the pitch.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The reserves missed out on a semi-final spot with defeat to Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday evening in Glenswilly. Both teams were level at four points each at half-time, David White got all the MacCumhaills scores in the first half. Mac Cumhaills could only record another four points in the second half and lost out in the end by four. Sean MacCumhaills scorers: David White 0-4, Shaun McGowan, Ryan Duffy, Michael Lynch, James Lynch 0-1 each.

Many thanks to all the club members who helped out on Sunday with the games. A special word of praise to Patsy Patton and his team on ensuring that the playing surface was in pristine condition.

There'll be a draw for three All-Ireland Football final tickets on Thursday evening. Only paid up members before the 31st of March 2017 can be entered into the draw. Deadline for expressions of interest is Wednesday at 9 pm. Please text Eugene Gallagher on 086 609 8801 with your name if you wish to be entered into this draw.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 16 and 25. There was no match three winner so three envelopes were drawn. The were Gary Tyrell c/o the bingo, Pat McGuire, Castlefin and Meabh Sweeney, c/o Nuala Byrne who all receive €30 each. Next week’s lotto prize is €3,600 and Stephen Lynch’s team is selling.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 ,4 ,11,12,17. The €50 winners this week were Hughie Keaney, Drumcully, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, Leo Connell, 14 Old Newry Road, Rathfriland, Co Down, Eoin Corrigan, Glengeen, Dromore, Co Tyrone. This week's jackpot is €6550.

All roads led to Ballybofey last Sunday but unfortunately our senior championship journey was cut short at the quarter final stage when we were defeated by Kilcar.

Our attention now focuses on division one survival when we play host to the same opposition on Saturday evening next in Gaelic Park.

The U13s produced a battling display away to Naomh Ultan on Saturday morning last but in a high scoring encounter they came home empty handed.

The U21 B Championship match against Buncrana was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Congratulations to club chairman Brian McEniff who will be presented with a prestigious award in Dublin next weekend to honour his lifetime achievement for his services to the GAA .

NA ROSSA

Congratulations to Pat Caulfield, his backroom team and the senior squad on securing promotion last weekend to Division Three.

Good luck our under age members of the club Oisin Caulfield, Cillian Bonner, Matthew Boyle, Pauric O'Donnell and Conan Boyle who are part of the Dungloe under 14s squad that are competing in the Division One county championship final this weekend against St Eunan's

The lotto draw took place last Monday night in the hall. The numbers drawn were 6,12,21 and 26. There was no jackpot winner on the night.Two lucky dips winners receive €50. They were Maura Walsh, Dooey and Bridget Molloy, Doochary. This week's jackpot stands at €4,650.

GAEIL FHANADA

Well done to the U13 boys who had another good win Monday night against Glenswilly.

Goals from James McAteer, Calum McAteer and Aaron McLaughlin helped the boys to the victory.

The seniors progressed to the Intermediate Championship semi-final after their victory over Naomh Columba on Sunday. St. Nauls await them on the 24th September.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 6, 9, 11, 15, 21. The jackpot was not won. The €100 was won by Brendan Friel (Gaels le Cheile). This week's jackpot is €3150.

The reserves lost to Cloughaneely in the Intermediate B Championship, on Saturday, in Letterkenny.

The U-13 girls produced a third win on the bounce with victory over Buncrana.

The following names came were drawn for All-Ireland final tickets; Siobhan Coyle, Michael Doherty, Ronan McAteer, Brid Sweeney (Neil).

Fiona will be in contact with each of you in relation to collection and payment.

Siobhan Coyle has been chosen to do the line for the Ladies All-Ireland final between Mayo and Dublin in Croke Park on Sunday September 24th.

KILLYBEGS

The ladies played in the Junior B county final on Saturday against Glenswilly. The game finished level in normal time before Glenswilly won in extra-time.

The reserves and seniors unfortunately lost out in their respective championship quarter finals over the weekend.

Well done to Shane Murrin and Donegal New York who won the New York senior championship on Sunday, in Gaelic Park.

Congrats to our U16 girls who are through to the county final after a win over Four Masters on Monday evening.

ST MICHAEL'S

Both the seniors and reserves had victories in the senior and reserve championships last weekend.

On Saturday evening in Letterkenny the seniors overcame Burt in a tight game.

Both teams will now play their semi finals in MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey on Saturday the 23rd September. The seniors will meet Kilcar and the reserves will play Naomh Conaill.

There was no Jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 3,6,10,12,19,20. The Match 5 winners were Grace Ferry, Derryreel, Maggie McHugh Birch Hill Creeslough and Charlene Coyle Chapel Road Dunfanaghy who won €35 each. This week's jackpot is €4450.

This month’s 50 Club winners were: €65 Gerard Kelly Carrowcannon, €35 Aoife Carolan Magheramena, €25 Grace Coll Chapel Road Dunfanaghy.

The Parish league begins this Sunday at 11am for ages 4-12 and will run for six weeks. In tea rooms this week are Hazel McNiff and Caroline Ui Churrain. Gate: Pauline McGinley and Joanne Hughes.

Well done to the boys and management on a great win away to Letterkenny Gaels last Monday evening.

AODH RUADH

The seniors eased into the intermediate championship quarter-finals with victory over Buncrana in Convoy. They play Milford in the semi-final on Sunday, 24th.

The under 16s returned to competitive action for the first time in over a month last Friday. The ring rust showed in a first half where they laboured to get on top of a disciplined Naomh Ultan side despite playing with the backing of a strong breeze. Eugene Doherty was central to turning the game in second half, while brother David embodied everything you could possibly want in a footballer. Unfortunately Naomh Ultan had to concede the second leg game .

The under 16 girls booked their place in the county Division One semi-final with a magnificent display against Downings last Wednesday.

Tia McFarland and Cáit Gillespie opened the scoring with two points, but Downings struck back with a goal in 11th minute. From there the hosts took charge of the game. They tagged on 1-2 before Caoimhe Keon got Aodh Ruadh back up and running. Downings hit another goal which was answered by a point by Katherine McClay. Aodh Ruadh were in trouble, but they rallied before the break with Andrea McGlynn scrambling home a goal and Brídín Maguire converting an important free to leave it 3-4 to 1-5 at the interval.

The Shamettes played into the breeze in the second half, but that didn't deter them as they delivered their best half of football this season. Tia McFarland and Sarah Jane Keon hit early points before two McFarland goal in succession swept Aodh Ruadh into the lead. Sarah Jane Keon tagged on a point, but Downings weren't done yet. They responded with 1-1 to level the game up at 4-5 to 3-8. Ballyshannon rose to the challenge wonderfully though. Two trademark Sarah Jane Keon points and a cracker from Caoimhe Keon ensured Aodh Ruadh left the Gaeltacht venue with a three point win.

The under 13 girls made it three wins from three last Saturday with a good win in Dungloe. Aodh Ruadh were quick out of the traps with Ciara Gillespie, Emer O'Brien, Niamh Hughes and Caoimhe Hughes-O'Brien all rattling over points. Goals for Ciara Gillespie, Niamh Hughes and Annie Keon quickly took the game beyond this hosts. Dungloe fought back well in the second half, but the Shamettes were comfortable winners in the end. Also on the score sheet for Ballyshannon were Lucy McGlynn, Ciara Caldwell, Michaela McCaffrey and Katie O'Brien. Evelyn Rose Gallagher didn't make the score sheet, but she was again at the heart of a lot of good attacking play. Aine Hill had a good run out the pitch in the second half while Clodagh O'Connor, Shauna O'Mahoney, Cora Rooney and the Irwin twins, Niamh and Kelly, also played well.

The under 12 hurlers take pride of place this week after winning the under 12 C league final on Thursday last, easily beating MacCumhaills in the decider.

The under 16 hurlers made the long trip to Buncrana last Thursday. Again the lads suffered defeat but not without putting up a battling performance.

Well done to all the young footballers who braved the gale force conditions to take part in the Euroshot Challenge. Congratulations to our winners Daragh McCready, Dáithí Sheerin, Shane Delahunty, Ciara Gillespie, Matt Gillespie, Daniel Dolan and Caoimhe Keon. A special well done to Dáithí Sheerin who won the overall competition.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,500. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 4, 6, 9, 10 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Marian Matthews, Erne Dale Heights; Margaret Meehan Rockfield Park, Belleek; Caroline Finnerty, Parkhill, Tom Gallagher, Cluain Barron; and Rita McGullion, Rockfield Gardens, Belleek. This week's jackpot is €4,600.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5150. The numbers drawn were 7, 11, 14, 16, 24. The €25 winners were Joseph and Mags Griffin, Barry Mc Groarty, Sally Martin, Sinead Berry. The next will take place in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey on the 18th September.

Naomh Brid fun football academy for boys and girls aged 4-7 started back on Saturday mornings. It runs from 10.30 – 11.30 at Pairc Naomh Brid.

The club are holding a Strictly Come Dancing on the 21th October in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town.

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo U13 ladies drew at home to Bundoran on Saturday in an exceptional game of football.

KILCAR

Well done to our minor team on reaching the county final following a win over Naomh Columba. They now face St Eunan’s in the final this Saturday at 5pm in Convoy.

This will be our seventh appearance in the minor "A" final winning four in 1964, 1998, 2010 and 2012 and runners up in 1995 and 2004.

The seniors are into the championship semi-final for the third year in a row following their win over Bundoran on Sunday. They face St Michael’s on Saturday 23rd in Ballybofey at 7:30pm. This game will be broadcast live on eirSports. Hard luck to the reserves who were defeated by St Eunan’s.

The Under 16s beat Naomh Brid/Pettigo/Bundoran on Monday in the championship quarter final first leg.The Under 13 match against Naomh Brid/Pettigo was postponed.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so this week's jackpot is €3,700. The numbers drawn were 1, 13, 17 and 23.The €50 was won by Paddy McBrearty, Cottages, Carrick,€30 - Martina Deane, Kilcar, €20 - Claire Kennedy, Cranny Road, Inver and Patrick McBrearty, Curris.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €2100 in week 9 of the 2017/18 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 11th September.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Cormac Greene, Dublin; Martin McGroary, Donegal Town. The numbers drawn were 3, 8, 10, 24.

The u8, u10 and u12 hurlers are seeking players to bolster their numbers. So far the u12 team has fulfilled all fixtures with low numbers and have once or twice fallen short of the official number of nine but still played their matches anyway. Across the three teams there is a core group of keen hurlers who could do with some help from their fellow club members. The u8 and u10 team play blitzes once a month but unfortunately are also struggling for numbers.

A lot of players in the club have enjoyed hurling in the academy, at school and at summer camps down through the years and would be well able to hurl on these teams.

All our coaches have coaching certificates and are Garda Vetted with some involved at inter county level also. You can contact Laurence u8 at 0877532705, Fergal u10 at 087344598 and Lorcan u12 at 0871354564

TEARMAINN

It is a fairly unique week as we are looking forward to not one but two county finals on Saturday, when the u14 boys and the minor boys play a double header at O'Donnell Park.

Last week's draw took place in the Glenveagh Inn. The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 24 and 26. There was no jackpot or match 3 winners. The open draw winners were P Kelly, Patricia Brown c/o Bingo and Cillian McConigley. This week's draw takes place in Wilkins with James Boyle, Benny Gallagher and Don Gallagher co-ordinating.The jackpot is €2,000.

NA DÚNAIBH

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 5 9 25 agus 27 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Nead Ó Gallchóir, an Ghlíob agus Nancy Mhic Pháidín as Coill. Fuair siad €75 an duine. B’í Madge Uí Dhubhaigh, An Mhuirleog a fuair an duais tinrimh, buidéal fíona, agus b’é Manás Mac Pháidín, Leargán Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt Dé Luain seo chugainn an 18ú Meán Fómhair in Óstán Charraig Airt agus tá €6,900 sa phota óir.

Blitz iontach maith ag an phainéal Faoi-8 in éadan Ghaeil Fhánada tráthnóna Dé Sathairn. Fuair na gasúraí agus na girseachaí ar fad neart am imeartha agus bhí siad uilig breá sásta.

Bhí buaidh mhaith ag an fhoireann Faoi-16 ar Bhaile na nGallóglach tráthnóna Dé hAoine. Ciallaíonn seo go bhfuil siad ar bharr a ngrúpa agus fríd go dtí an cluiche leathcheannais i Roinn an Tuaiscirt den chraobh. Níl eolas ar bith go fóill cé a bheas siad in éadan.

Bhí buaidh mhór ag Bun a’ Phobail ar Na Dúnaibh tráthnóna Dé Sathairn. Tá na Dúnaibh ar an bhealach go Roinn 4.