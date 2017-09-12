Finn Harps midfielder Paddy McCourt a major doubt for Sligo Rovers game

Paddy McCourt is a major doubt for Finn Harps as they prepare for Saturday night’s north west derby meeting with Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

It’s another massive game for the Ballybofey club, but their midfield maestro is battling to be fit after sustaining an injury in the 2-0 win in Limerick last Friday week.

Harps held a press conference in Letterkenny’s Clanree Hotel on Tuesday evening at which manager Ollie Horgan said McCourt will be unlikely to make it.

“He suffered an injury in the game in Limerick and played on, to his credit,” Horgan said.

“But he probably aggravated it a bit more because of that.”

Packie Mailey, who hasn’t played since damaging his hamstring in the warm-up ahead of the Galway United game, has yet to take part in training and ruled out for Saturday night.

Killian Cantwell and Caolan McAleer are both suspended, although Sligo Rovers have suspension problems of their own with four first teamers banned for Saturday night.

With six Premier Division games left to play, Harps sit tenth in the table, two points better off and one place above Sligo Rovers who occupy one of the three automatic relegation spots.

Saturday night’s big game has an 8pm start.