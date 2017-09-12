HORSE RACING
Dylan Browne McMonagle to lift jockey title on Sunday in Killygordon
Racing rescheduled for Finn Valley Show Field in Killygordon
Dylan Browne McMonagle from Letterkenny
The final horse and pony meeting of the 2017 season, which was cancelled last weekend because of the inclement weather, has been refixed for Sunday, September 17th at the Finn Valley Show Field in Killygordon.
Dylan Browne McMonagle from Letterkenny will be crowned north west champion jockey, as he holds an unassailable lead.
One of Ireland's up and coming stars, the teenager featured in Monday night's documentary "Five Stone of Lead" on RTE television. The footage showed Dylan explaining that he wanted to be a champion jockey when filmed in 2015. He will fulfill that ambition this weekend on home turf.
There is no doubt that this young maestro has what it takes to go all way when he moves on to the bigger stage.
The Donegal Hospice will be the beneficiary from Sunday's event which has a large entry. The action gets underway at 2.30 pm.
Bookmakers will be in attendance and refreshments on course.
The full list of runners is as follows:
1 Mile Open
Keeper Hill,
Thunder Struck
Aideens Dream
Osaka
Never Say Never
Midnight Magic
Elusive Ruby
1 1/2 Mile Open
Donegal Dan
Sir RJ
Alicia's Pride
Jimmy Mac
The Dazzler
He's Got It
Facebook Your Granny
Forget Me Not
2 Mile Open
Jack Daniels
Walk The Line
Let's Go
Mr Magic
Let's Go Now
Mr Big
All About Chris
On The Road Again
Man of Iron
153 cm
Angel Eyes
Swilly Girl
Dylan's Pride
Seabiscuit
The Wagon Wheel
Sky's The Limit
Messie
148cm
My Friend George
Don't Mind Me
The Worrior
Little Man
5 Stone of Lead
Non Winners
Tinkerbell
All Joking Aside
Crafty Boy
Don't Know
Dodge The Bullet
Wi-Fi In Heaven
Don't Tell Chris
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on