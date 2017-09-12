Dylan Browne McMonagle to lift jockey title on Sunday in Killygordon

The final horse and pony meeting of the 2017 season, which was cancelled last weekend because of the inclement weather, has been refixed for Sunday, September 17th at the Finn Valley Show Field in Killygordon.

Dylan Browne McMonagle from Letterkenny will be crowned north west champion jockey, as he holds an unassailable lead.

One of Ireland's up and coming stars, the teenager featured in Monday night's documentary "Five Stone of Lead" on RTE television. The footage showed Dylan explaining that he wanted to be a champion jockey when filmed in 2015. He will fulfill that ambition this weekend on home turf.

There is no doubt that this young maestro has what it takes to go all way when he moves on to the bigger stage.

The Donegal Hospice will be the beneficiary from Sunday's event which has a large entry. The action gets underway at 2.30 pm.

Bookmakers will be in attendance and refreshments on course.

The full list of runners is as follows:

1 Mile Open

Keeper Hill,

Thunder Struck

Aideens Dream

Osaka

Never Say Never

Midnight Magic

Elusive Ruby

1 1/2 Mile Open

Donegal Dan

Sir RJ

Alicia's Pride

Jimmy Mac

The Dazzler

He's Got It

Facebook Your Granny

Forget Me Not

2 Mile Open

Jack Daniels

Walk The Line

Let's Go

Mr Magic

Let's Go Now

Mr Big

All About Chris

On The Road Again

Man of Iron

153 cm

Angel Eyes

Swilly Girl

Dylan's Pride

Seabiscuit

The Wagon Wheel

Sky's The Limit

Messie

148cm

My Friend George

Don't Mind Me

The Worrior

Little Man

5 Stone of Lead

Non Winners

Tinkerbell

All Joking Aside

Crafty Boy

Don't Know

Dodge The Bullet

Wi-Fi In Heaven

Don't Tell Chris