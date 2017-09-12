Donegal GAA Club fixtures for the coming week and weekend

There is another full list of fixtures in Donegal in the coming week with the hurling final on Saturday one of the highlights.

There are also finals at minor and U-14 in football.

The full list is:

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Setanta V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Relegation

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Bríd V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: TBC, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 18:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 18:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Cloughaneely 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 16:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 16:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Under 13s Division 1

Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 18:45, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V St Naul's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Killybegs 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Ardara 12:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Under 13s Division 2

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Ultan 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Championship Div 3 Final

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 14:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Championship Division 2 Final

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Milford V Termon 14:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Championship Division 1 Final

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Kilcar V St Eunan's 17:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 14s Division 1 Championship Final

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Dungloe V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC

County Under 14s Division 2 Championship Final

Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Glenfin V Termon 12:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Division 1 Group 1

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 Division 1 Group 2

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Gaoth Dobhair 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Milford 18:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 Division 2

Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenswilly 18:45, Ref: TBC

Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 18:45, Ref: TBC

Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Glenswilly 18:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U13 Division 3

Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Termon 18:45, Ref: TBC

Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:45, Ref: TBC

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 16:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 16:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U16 Division 1 Championship

Fri, 15 Sep, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 15 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Termon V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:15, Ref: TBC