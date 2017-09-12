DONEGAL GAA
Donegal GAA Club fixtures for the coming week and weekend
There is another full list of fixtures in Donegal in the coming week with the hurling final on Saturday one of the highlights.
There are also finals at minor and U-14 in football.
The full list is:
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Setanta V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Relegation
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Bríd V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior A Championship
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: TBC, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Colmcille 18:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 18:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Cloughaneely 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 16:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 16:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Under 13s Division 1
Wed, 13 Sep,
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 18:45, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V St Naul's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Killybegs 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Four Masters 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Ardara 12:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Under 13s Division 2
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Ultan 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 12:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor Championship Div 3 Final
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 14:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor Championship Division 2 Final
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Milford V Termon 14:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor Championship Division 1 Final
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Kilcar V St Eunan's 17:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 14s Division 1 Championship Final
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Dungloe V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Under 14s Division 2 Championship Final
Sat, 16 Sep,
Sat, 16 Sep, Venue: O Donnell Park, Glenfin V Termon 12:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Division 1 Group 1
Sun, 17 Sep,
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 18:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Division 1 Group 2
Sun, 17 Sep,
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Gaoth Dobhair 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Milford 18:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Division 2
Wed, 13 Sep,
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenswilly 18:45, Ref: TBC
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 18:45, Ref: TBC
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 17 Sep,
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Glenswilly 18:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U13 Division 3
Wed, 13 Sep,
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Termon 18:45, Ref: TBC
Wed, 13 Sep, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:45, Ref: TBC
Sun, 17 Sep,
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 16:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 17 Sep, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 16:30, Ref: TBC
NRB U16 Division 1 Championship
Fri, 15 Sep,
Fri, 15 Sep, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 15 Sep, Venue: Convoy, Termon V Convoy 18:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 18 Sep,
Mon, 18 Sep, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:15, Ref: TBC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on