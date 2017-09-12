BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Kilcar still number one, Gaoth Dobhair are up to number two

A few more questions were answered in the race for the Dr Maguire Cup following the weekend’s quarter-finals in the senior championship.

St Michael’s and Naomh Conaill put out no lights in their wins over Burt and Killybegs respectively.

The jury is still out on them both but in the case of Naomh Conaill we know they have championship pedigree. As for St Michael’s they say they have three players away in America and they hope to have them back for the semi-final against Kilcar.

But given their record against Kilcar they have a lot of room for improvement. Colm Anthony McFadden is playing the football of his life but they are going to need a lot of other men to step up.

Of the four teams left, Kilcar are still the team to beat though they are not the finished article either. They have work to do on their defence.

From Ciaran McGinley at midfield up they are a good outfit and their attack with Mark and Eoin McHugh and the McBreartys, Patrick and Stephen, will take some watching.

The pity was that Bundoran didn’t give them a better game yesterday. But without Shane McGowan, Jamie Brennan, Tommy Hourihane and Johnny Boyle they were never going to challenge.

Gaoth Dobhair pulled off the result of the weekend with their win over St Eunan’s, one of the favourites.

They did probably catch St Eunan’s on the hop and St Eunan’s may have taken them a bit for granted.

St Eunan’s made adjustments in the middle of the first half but by that stage Gaoth Dobhair had built up something of a lead and taken a grip on the game.

We know the potential in Gaoth Dobhair, we saw with their U-21s last year. But after yesterday I’m still not sure about them. I suppose we could say the same of the four teams left in the race.

Eamon McGee was my man of the match. I thought he had a brilliant game.

Cian Mulligan had a good first half but was not as prominent in the second period. Neil McGee was solid in defence and James Carroll had a very good game up front and kicked some great scores.

But I have to give special mention to St Eunan’s number 11 Niall O’Donnell. He is a very special player for a young lad that only did his Leaving Certificate this year.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.