DONEGAL GAA: Gary Duffy is Donegal's new U-17 manager

Donegal GAA has a new U-17 manager after Buncrana's Gary Duffy was ratified at tonight's Donegal Co. Committee meeting.

Duffy was in charge of the Donegal U-16s this year and will now step up to take charge of the U-17s next year. The U-17 competition will replace the minor championship which has been running since 1928.

Duffy had a strong backroom team at U-16 level which included Shane Ward, former Leitrim senior manager, and Karl Lacey. His backroom team at U-17 level has not yet been revealed.