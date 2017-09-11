Former Donegal manager Rory Gallagher back in business with Fermanagh

Rory Gallagher is back in football management and is the new Fermanagh senior manager in succession to Pete McGrath.

The former Donegal manager only stepped down as Donegal boss at the end of August. He was ratified as the new Fermanagh boss tonight by the Fermanagh county committee.

This was confirmed by the Fermanagh GAA Twitter account just before 9 pm tonight.

“We are pleased to announce Rory Gallagher has been ratified as our new senior football team manager. More details to follow,” the twitter message read.

It is also expected that former Tyrone All-Ireland defender Ryan ‘Ricey’ McMenamin is to be Gallagher’s assistant manager.

A native of Beleek, Fermanagh Gallagher lives in Killybegs.

He played senior football for Fermanagh in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He also played with Cavan for one season and had been the Donegal manager for the past three years and also had been Jim McGuinness’s number two for two seasons. He also worked with Donegal U-21 footballers for a couple of seasons.