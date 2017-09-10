First day of league action in Donegal League

The first series of league games in the new Donegal League season were played on Sunday with Premier Division champions Glenea United held to a 3-3 draw by Kildrum Tigers.

One of the Premier's new clubs, promoted Cappry Rovers enjoyed a 5-0 win over Lagan Harps.

In Division One, Ballybofey United marked their return with a fine win over Gweedore Celtic.



Milford United. . . 2

Donegal Town . . 1

Milford under new manager Shaun Sandilands started the game well and took the lead after only 3 minutes. Gary Merritt struck a superb 30 yard free kick which the Donegal keeper failed to hold and the lively Terence Shields was on hand to tap home from close range.

Donegal responded well and looked very dangerous on the break with Joe McIntyre and Daniel McHugh causing Milford trouble on the counter attack.

Milford doubled their advantage on 31 minutes from another set piece when another Merritt delivery was met by the head of Mark Flood who superbly planted his header into the top corner.

Donegal clawed a goal back on the stroke of half time when Danial Mc Hugh rose highest to head past Caolan Mc Gettigan.

The second half was a scrappier affair with very little scoring chances for either side.

Best for Milford were Terence Shields and Gary Merritt in a solid team performance while Aaron Slevin and Danial Mc Hugh performed well for Donegal Town.

Kilmacrennan Celtic . . . 3

Rathmullan Celtic . . . 1

It was the hosts that started out the brightest with a goal in the third minute from Kevin O'Donnell. Rathmullan’s Ryan Connolly tried to level things two minutes later but couldn't get past Jason Hegarty in the Kilmac goal.

Rathmullan pushed to find the equiliser and were rewarded with a penalty on the stroke of half-time from Eoin Sheridan.

Kilmac took the lead after a stroke of genius from Ciaran Maloney found space for himself and sent a rocket of a shot leaving the Rathmullan goalkeeper no chance.

Kilmac's last goal came 10 minutes into the second half, Garry Gorman scoring.

Referee: Mick Lagan.



Glenea United . . . 3

Kildrum Tigers . . . 3

Despite playing against the wind it was the home side that took the lead on 3 minutes when Ciaran Mc Geady headed home a Sean Coll cross.

But their lead was short lived and Kildrum equalized a minute later when William Lynch took advantage of a mix up in the home defence and he slotted home.

Kildrum continued to press and on 7minutes took the lead through Ethan Coll .

Glenea tried hard to get back into the game and went close to equalizing through Ciaran Mc Geady. However it was the away side that struck on halftime when William Lynch got his 2nd, with a near post header from a corner.

In the 2nd half with the wind at their back Glenea started strongly with Dean Mc Carry’s effort form the centre spot being tipped over the bar. From the resulting corner Glenea pulled a goal back when Ciaran McFadden drove home from close range.

On 50 minutes Glenea got their equalizer when from a long kick out the away defence failed to deal with the ball and Ryan McFadden reacted quickest to drill the ball home.

Best for Glenea were Sean Coll, Barry McGinley and Lee O’Brien while Damian Crossan and William Lynch impressed for the visitors.

Referee: Dessie McLaughlin



Cappry Rovers . . . 5

Lagan Harps . . . 0

Cappry Rovers claimed their first points of the season at a wet and windy Cappry Park on their return to the Premier Division .

Cappry took the game to Lagan from the off and created a few chances before Calvin Bradley broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when he blasted the ball to the roof of the net.

Brendan Mc Laughlin increased Cappry's lead in the 31st minute when he won the ball out on the wing and his shot went in to the net. Gerald Melaugh made it three when he shot to the net after the Lagan keeper saved Alan Getins' shot.

Alan Getins got his first goal and Cappry's fourth in the 48th minute following a pass from Calvin Bradley.

Getins scored again to round off a fine win.

Alan Getins was Cappry's best player. Kevin Kelly and Eunan Diver were best for Lagan .

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.

David Gethins of Cappry Rovers is congratulated on his goal against Lagan on Sunday.

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Ballybofey United . . . 4

Gweedore Celtic . . . 0

Ballybofey United won their first match back in Division One. They went in front through Mark Griffin and added further goals from Aaron Mc Auley (2) and Damien Glackin.

Lifford Celtic . . . 3

Keadue Rovers . . . 4

Jude Patton got Lifford off to a good start in the 9th minute with an assist from Daniel Lindsay. Corey Gallagher then got two in a row to put Keadue 2 -1 up going in at half time. James Connolly then banged in two goals from Kevin Mc Brearty and Mark Neeson crosses. Lifford missed a few chances then Corey Gallagher completed his hat-trick with David Ward getting the last to give Keadue the three points.

Bonagee United . . . 2

St. Catherines . . . 2

Bonagee took the lead on fifty minutes when a cross from Joe Friel from the left was not held by the keeper and the ball broke loose and Mark Hunter shot home.

David Conwall did find the net to level the game five minutes later when he was first to react to a loose ball in the Bonagee box and shot home from ten yards. The home side took the lead again on eighty minutes when a good ball by Frank Mc Brearty to Shane Kelly wide on the right and his cross into the box was hammered home by Mark Hunter from fifteen yards.

The visitors got their second to level the match on 88 minutes when a loose ball on the edge of the box was hammered home to the bottom corner of the net by Lanty Molloy.

Referee: Seamie Ferry.



Erne Wanderers . . . 4

Dunkineely Celtic . . .2

Erne Wanderers hosted Dunkineely Celtic at the Lakeside Centre on Sunday and ran out winners in absolutely atrocious conditions.

The breakthrough came on 32 minutes when Luke Toland threaded a great ball for David Dolan to dispatch past Gallagher in Celtic's goal.

Erne started the second half on the front foot and pressed high on Dunkineely and they struggled to get out of their half and the second goal came on 65 minutes when Dolan again got on the end of Bowering's pass and slid the ball under the keeper.

Erne were guilty then of easing off the gas and some sloppy play allowed a soft goal for Daniel Gallagher on seventy four minutes.

The hosts restored thier two goal advantage when Bowering finished well after Toland's second assist on 77 minutes.

Again some slack defending on 82 minutes allowed James Byrne to score but Erne again restored the two goal cushion when Dolan broke free and squared for Bowering to get his second of the game.

Referee: Barry Hunter.

DIVISION TWO

The new Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two got up and running on Sunday and there were some notable results, including Drumkeen Utd.'s fine victory away to Gweedore United.



Deele Harps . . . 2

Glenree United . . . 1

Deele welcomed Glenree to the Athletic Grounds in horrible conditions for this season's opener in the Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two.

The deadlock was broken on 60 minutes when Anthony Mc Cullagh played Declan Lafferty in down the right and Lafferty's centre was bravely turned home by the evergreen Tom Mullan.

It was Deele in control at this point and Sean McGowan's header set Jordan Duffy through on goal and Deele's ace marksmen lobbed the keeper from 20 yards.

Deele took the foot off the pedal and allowed Glenree back into the game following some casual defending on 80 minutes but Deele held firm and deserved their victory with a strong team performance.

Referee: Frank Duff



Gweedore United . . . 1

Drumkeen United . . . 4

This game played in showery conditions at Carrickboyle saw the early league favourites Drumkeen get off to a good start against an understrength Gweedore side.

Drumkeen took the lead in the 25th minute when Michael Guthrie scored from close range to make it 1-0. Gweedore pulled one back on the stroke of half time when Darren Mc Geever scored from a free kick to make it 1-1 at the interval.

Early in the second half Drumkeen scored two quick goals in succession in the 48th and 52nd minutes through Guthrie and Eoin Kennedy to make it 3-1.Drumkeen got their 4th to secure the points in the 76th minute.

Referee: Michael Mc Fadden



Eany Celtic . . . 1

Whitestrand United . . . 4

Played in a downpour both sides played some good football with Whitestrand taking the lead on 20mins then doubled their advantage on 41mins .

Eany felt they should have a goal back but the ref ruled the whole ball did not cross the line.

The second half was a close affair with Whitestrand hitting on the break before Eany pulled on back through Kevin Lowther.

A team performance from Whitestrand. Best for Eany: Dylan Neal, Dan Meehan, Kevin Lowther and Ryan McBrearty.



Cranford United . . . 6

Copany Rovers . . . 0

Cranford got their league campaign off to a flying start with a big home win over Copany.

The home team started well and went 1 up after 10 minutes when Joe Gallagher converted a penalty won by Allan Pasoma.

After 15 minutes it was 2 nil when Chris Carr played a great ball through to Keelan McGroddy who finished well.

Cranford went 3 up after 30 minutes when Chris Duffy scored with a good header from a Keelan McGroddy corner.

Copany came into it more in the second half and forced Enda McHugh into some good saves including an impressive triple save.

Cranford then started to attack more and got three goals in the last 15 minutes through Odhran Coll and a brace from Keelan McGroddy to complete an impressive hat trick.

Best for Cranford - Keelan McGroddy and Shane McTeague.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 16th

Glencar Inn Saturday Division

Glencar Celtic v Keadue Rovers FC

Cappry Rovers v Donegal Town FC

Milford United FC v Castlefin Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumoghill FC v St Catherines FC

Dunlewey Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

Lagan Harps FC v Killdrum Tigers

Raphoe Town v Drumbar FC

Sunday, September 17th

FAI Junior Cup - 1.30pm

Arranmore Utd v Greencastle (1pm)

Glenree United FC v Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers v Drumkeen United

Convoy Arsenal FC v Cranford FC

Kilmacrennan Celtic FC v Orchard FC

Rathmullan Celtic v Strand Celtic Yths

Keadue Rovers v Lifford Celtic FC

Whitestrand United v Killdrum Tigers

Glenea United v Lagan Harps FC

Cavan Town v Ballybofey United FC

Castlefin Celtic v Clones Town

Milford United FC v Bonagee United

Temple Domestic Appliances Div One

Gweedore Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic

St Catherines FC v Raphoe Town

Donegal Physiotherapy Division Two

Letterbarrow Celtic FC v Copany Rovers FC

Kerrykeel 71 FC v Curragh Athletic FC

Deele Harps FC v Gweedore United



Brian McCormick Sports Premier

Donegal Town FC v Drumoghill FC