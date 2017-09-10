Glenfin champions once again with victory over Moville



Glenfin are celebrating Donegal Ladies Football Senior Championship success following today’s final victory over Moville, in Convoy.



GLENFIN 1-9

MOVILLE 1-7



Gemma Glackin scored the goals and Katy Herron, Grainne Houston, Karen Guthrie and Yvonne McMonagle chipped in with the points in a game all their big name players stood up.

The champions in waiting who had lost last two finals and last won the championship laid the foundation for the victory in the first half.

They led 1-9 to 0-2 at halftime Glackin scored the goal six minutes from half time after the girls from the Gaeltacht Lár had dominated the contest from the first whistle.

And they extended that lead out to 1-9 to 0-3 by the 40 minute mark and before Moville the reigning champions staged a comeback. Moville scored 1-4 in the closing 15 minutes.

Glenfin last won the title in 2011.

Glenfin scorers;Yvonne McMonagle 0-4, 2f, Gemma Glackin 1-0, Grainne Houston 0-2, Karen Guthrie 0-2, Katy Herron 0-1.

Moville;Niamh Hegarty 1-3, Carraigh McGuinness, Avril McGuinness, Sarah Jane McDonald, Eimear McLaughlin 0-1, each.