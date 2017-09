The draws for the semi-finals of the Donegal Senior and Intermediate Championship have been made.

They are

SENIOR SEMI-FINALS

Kilcar v St.Michael's

Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair

INTERMEDIATE SEMI-FINALS

Fanad Gaels v St. Naul's

Aodh Ruadh v Milford

INTERMEDIATE B SEMI-FINALS

Milford v Cloughaneely

Aodh Ruadh v Glenfin