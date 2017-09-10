GAOTH DOBHAIR V ST. EUNAN'S: Powerful display by Gaoth Dobhair who are too good for St. Eunan's

A magnificent display from Gaoth Dobhair saw them defeat St. Eunan's in a really exciting final quarter-final in MacCumhaill Park.

Gaoth Dobhair 2-12

St. Eunan's 0-16

The mixture of youth and experience in this Gaoth Dobhair team came to the fore. They were just too mobile for St. Eunan's and were convincing winners in the end.

However, St. Eunan's kept coming back and this will have been a great learning experience for the Magheragallon men.

It was a very dominant Gaoth Dobhair in the first half. They may have confused the press and the supporters with the many changes from the team programme, but the players on the pitch knew what they were doing.

Cian Mulligan had them ahead in just over a minute before St. Eunan's had their only good period of the opening 30 minutes, hitting three points by the ninth minute through Niall O'Donnell (two frees) and Sean McVeigh.

But once Cian Mulligan struck for a Gaoth Dobhair goal on 11 minutes, the Magheragallon men really upped their game.

Mulligan fired home from just outside the 13m line for a great finish. James Carroll quickly added two points (one free) to go three clear.

Niall O'Donnell pulled a point back in the 15th minute but that was to be the last St. Eunan's score of the opening half.

Gaoth Dobhair were completely on top. James Carroll added two more (one free) and he was in for a second goal only to be denied by a magnficent save from Matthew Gallagher on 20 minutes.

Cian Mulligan and Christopher McFadden added two more by the 24th minute as St. Eunan's called Sean Hensey and John Haran ashore. James Carroll also missed an easy free on 26 minutes as they led 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

Niall O'Donnell cut the deficit with less then two minutes on the second half clock and Caolan Ward won a free but O'Donnell was wide from 20m. O'Donnell made amends with another free finding Darragh Mulgrew who cut the lead to four. Niall O'Donnell cut it further after Lee McMonagle was fouled. There were a number of skirmishes taking place as the tensions began to rise.

Gaoth Dobhair hadn't crossed the St. Eunan's 45, but they struck for a second goal in their first attack, Cian Mulligan and Eamon McGee involved with Daire O Baoill finishing in style.

Conor Parke came forward to drive just over for St. Eunan's to leave it 2-7 to 0-8 after 40 minutes.

Niall O'Donnell and Noel Kelly traded points before Conor Gibbons and O'Donnell cut the lead to three once more in the 47th minute.

Niall O'Donnell and Carroll traded frees before Cillian Morrison cut the lead to three with seven left. But Gaoth Dobhair responded straight away with Jamie Reynolds coming forward to point.

Then after another minor scuffle and a yellow for James Carroll the hop ball saw Kevin Cassidy win a free and Carroll pushed the Gaeltacht men five clear with just over three minutes left.

Niall O'Donnell hit a wonderful point with his left and he then converted a free to cut the lead to three once more with 30 seconds of added time played.

The tension continued as Caolan Ward cut the deficit to two but Eamonn Collum came forward to hit a score for Gaoth Dobhair.

They had one final scare as St. Eunan's took a free short and Rory Kavanagh crossed and Conor Gibbons fist was turned over the bar by the Gaoth Dobhair 'keeper.

Just before that Michael Miller picked up a second yellow card amid the excitement.

Scorers - Gaoth Dobhair James Carroll 0-6,4f; Cian Mulligan 1-2; Daire O Baoill 1-0, Jamie Reynolds, Christopher McFadden, Noel Kelly, Eamonn Collum 0-1 each.

St. Eunan's: Niall O'Donnell 0-9,5f; Conor Gibbons 0-2; Conor Parke, Caolan Ward, Darragh Mulgrew, Cillian Morrison, Sean McVeigh 0-1 each.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Jamie Reynolds, Neil McGee, Gary McFadden; Niall Friel, Eamon McGee, Christopher McFadden; Peter McGee, Kieran Gillespie; Odhran Ferry, James Carroll, Cian Mulligan; Daire O Baoill, Michael Carroll, Noel Kelly. Subs., Naoise O Baoill for P McGee 43; Kevin Cassidy for N Kelly 46; Eamonn Collum for C McFadden 58; James Gallagher for J Carroll 65

ST. EUNAN'S: Matthew Gallagher; Sean Hensey, Conor Morrison, Conor Parke; Barry McGeehin, Eamonn Doherty, Caolan Ward; Kevin Rafferty, Rory Kavanagh; Darragh Mulgrew, Niall O'Donnell, Sean McVeigh; Conall Dunne, John Haran, Conor Gibbons. Subs., Conor O'Donnell for Hensey; Lee McMonagle for Haran, both 25; Darragh Toal for McGeehin 39; Michael Miller for Mulgrew 41; Cillian Morrison for C Dunne 46; Rory Carr for McVeigh 57