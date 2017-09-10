Eoghan McGinley of Letterkenny AC wins Donegal 5k

There was some fantastic athletics action in the Twin Towns on Sunday morning where Finn Valley AC hosted the Donegal 5k championships.

Eoghan McGinley of Letterkenny AC was overall winner, posting a time of 16mins dead, to finish just ahead of Dermot McElchar (Finn Valley AC) who ran 16.07.

Dermot's clubmate Gerard Gallagher was third in 16.12.

Another Finn Valley AC member, Teresa Doherty, was first woman and 11th overall in 17.06.

Here's a list of all the finishers; and below are the various team results.

Donegal 5K 2017

Brian Mc Cormick Sports & Leisure

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 321 Eoghan Mc Ginley m MO Letterkenny AC MO 16:00,1

2. 407 Dermot Mc Elchar m M40 Finn Valley AC M35 16:07,8

3. 402 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC MO 16:12,3

4. 1315 Danny Mooney m MO Letterkenny AC MO 16:18,4

5. 417 Ciaran Mc Monagle m M40 Letterkenny AC MO 16:22,8

6. 282 David Mc Menamin m MO Inishowen AC MO 16:31,9

7. 337 Alan Mc Ginley m MJ Lifford Strabane AC MO 16:36,7

8. 289 Eoin Hughes m MJ Letterkenny AC MO 16:46,3

9. 415 Ivan Toner m M40 Letterkenny AC MO 16:53,7

10. 409 Shane Mc Nulty m M40 Finn Valley AC M35 17:04,5

11. 335 Teresa Doherty f FO Finn Valley AC WO 17:06,3

12. 947 Garreth Mc Cullagh m M40 Lifford Strabane AC MO 17:11,9

13. 406 John Mc Elhill m M40 Finn Valley AC M35 17:13,1

14. 419 Benny Mullan m M40 Inishowen AC M35 17:19,6

15. 288 Brandon Mc Grinder m MJ Lifford Strabane AC MO 17:30,9

16. 404 Shane Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC MO 17:32,9

17. 319 Philip Callaghan m M40 Inishowen AC M35 17:33,4

18. 414 Conor Gallagher m MO Lifford Strabane AC MO 17:41,3

19. 314 David Smith m MJ Letterkenny AC MO 17:44,5

20. 281 Karl Kelly m M35 Inishowen AC MO 17:55,7

21. 279 Barry Timlin m MO Inishowen AC MO 17:55,8

22. 941 Kevin Mc Gee m M40 Letterkenny AC MO 18:06,3

23. 323 Kenny Melaugh m M35 Lifford Strabane AC MO 18:07,4

24. 329 Martin Mc Lucas m M50 Inishowen AC M35 18:14,1

25. 283 Niall Gallagher m MJ Rosses AC MO 18:30,6

26. 325 Martin Gormley m M50 Letterkenny AC M50 18:33,8

27. 300 Aidan Connolly m MJ Milford AC MO 18:39,0

28. 298 Martin Mooney m MO Inishowen AC MO 18:46,3

29. 331 Gavin Ward m M35 Rosses AC M35 18:50,2

30. 411 Peter Mc Menamin m M35 Finn Valley AC M35 18:50,6

31. 297 Gerard Marley m MO Milford AC MO 18:59,5

32. 332 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC M35 19:03,1

33. 315 Finbarr Gallagher m M50 Inishowen AC M35 19:11,3

34. 952 Damien Murphy m MO Finn Valley AC MO 19:16,9

35. 273 Dylan Boyle m MJ Rosses AC MO 19:28,1

36. 274 Niamh Carolan f FO North Leitrim AC WO 19:29,4

37. 292 Barry Mackey m M50 Letterkenny AC M50 19:36,4

38. 416 Niall Mc Gee m M40 Inishowen AC M35 19:53,5

39. 296 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC M50 19:56,5

40. 293 Catriona Devine f F40 Finn Valley AC WO 20:13,4

41. 295 Owen J Coyle m M50 Rosses AC M35 20:20,0

42. 284 Sarah Kelly f FO Inishowen AC WO 20:21,5

43. 317 Michael Penrose m M50 Finn Valley AC M35 20:25,9

44. 313 Declan Gallagher m M35 Rosses AC M35 20:44,8

45. 276 Kay Byrne f F50 Finn Valley AC WO 21:02,0

46. 299 Noeleen Merritt f F50 Finn Valley AC WO 21:07,1

47. 280 Darragh Mitchell m MJ North Leitrim AC MO 21:11,1

48. 346 Margaret Sweeney f F50 Tír Chonaill AC W50 21:18,3

49. 956 Martin Jordan m M35 Convoy AC MO 21:24,5

50. 348 Aileen Devlin f F35 Inishowen AC W35 21:26,7

51. 269 Sarah Brady f FJ North Leitrim AC WO 21:37,5

52. 330 Martin Anderson m M50 Finn Valley AC M35 21:43,7

53. 324 Donna Furey f F35 Tír Chonaill AC W35 21:48,0

54. 320 Carmel Mc Bride f F40 Finn Valley AC W35 21:48,6

55. 412 Philomena Gallagher f F40 Tír Chonaill AC W35 21:58,3

56. 322 Joanne Mc Nabb f F35 Finn Valley AC W35 22:23,9

57. 272 Aaron Bradshaw m MJ North Leitrim AC MO 22:24,0

58. 410 Linda Ward f F50 Tír Chonaill AC W50 22:29,4

59. 318 Julie Mc Namee f F40 Tír Chonaill AC W35 23:04,5

60. 418 Kieran Neeson m M40 Finn Valley AC MO 23:10,8

61. 953 Eugene McGinley m M50 23:22,4

62. 294 Bronagh Hevern f F50 Tír Chonaill AC W50 23:24,2

63. 333 Shaun Mc Laughlin m M40 Inishowen AC M35 23:26,8

64. 327 Tommy Doherty m M50 23:30,0

65. 316 Edwina Sweeney f F40 Tír Chonaill AC W35 23:34,3

66. 285 Seamus Carlin m M35 Inishowen AC M35 23:42,6

67. 349 Jackie Harvey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC W50 23:47,5

68. 950 Josephine Donaghey f F40 Convoy AC WO 23:48,7

69. 949 Don Smith m M50 Convoy AC MO 23:48,8

70. 958 Michael Jordan m M40 Convoy AC MO 24:10,8

71. 942 Sarah Doherty f FO Convoy AC WO 24:11,0

72. 326 Carol Molloy f F40 Tír Chonaill AC W35 24:18,5

73. 275 Ashling Cullen f FJ North Leitrim AC WO 24:25,6

74. 951 Nancy Mc Namee f F50 Finn Valley AC W35 24:25,9

75. 413 Cathy Breslin f F40 Rosses AC WO 24:32,3

76. 350 Vera Haughey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC W50 24:36,9

77. 420 Joseph Casey m M50 25:36,9

78. 328 Mary Martin f F60 Finn Valley AC W35 26:27,5

79. 954 Shaun Odonnell m M50 Swanlings 26:54,3

80. 271 Erin Somers f FJ North Leitrim AC WO 26:54,9

81. 939 Sarah Mulvaney Kelly f FJ North Leitrim AC WO 26:55,0

82. 291 Colette Ward f F50 27:39,6

83. 339 Emma Hegarty f FO 27:54,5

84. 948 Kayleigh Smith f FO Convoy AC WO 27:59,2

85. 338 Tanya Hall f F40 Convoy AC WO 28:11,7

86. 334 Emma Bares f F35 Convoy AC WO 28:12,1

87. 277 Oisín Carolan m MJ North Leitrim AC MO 28:50,5

88. 946 Sean Bonner m M50 Convoy AC MO 29:54,9

89. 287 Marie Bonner f F60 29:59,8

90. 345 Teaghan Doherty f FO 30:11,3

91. 944 Allister Adrey m MJ 30:12,5

92. 957 Aoife Jordan f FJ 30:16,2

93. 347 Riley Doherty f FO 30:38,3

94. 336 Andrew Doherty m MO 30:38,7

95. 341 Kay Bonner f F50 Convoy AC WO 32:24,6

96. 343 Sarah Gillen f FO Convoy AC WO 32:42,1

97. 340 Corrine Temple f FO 32:52,8

98. 344 Catherine Given f F35 32:54,6

99. 342 Edel Bonner f FO 32:55,4

100. 955 Ann Strain f F50 Convoy AC WO 51:42,1

101. 940 Karen Mulvaney Kelly f FJ North Leitrim AC WO 51:42,1

102. 270 Martina Brady f F40 North Leitrim AC WO 51:42,2

103. 268 Ann Mulvaney f F40 North Leitrim AC WO 51:42,9

104. 945 Noel Doherty m MO 54:21,7

105. 943 Pearl Doherty f FO 54:21,9

Brian Mc Cormick Sports & Leisure

Donegal 5K Team Results

Senior Women

1 Finn Valley AC 1:19:28,99

335 Teresa Doherty 17:06,3 FO

293 Catriona Devine 20:13,4 F40

276 Kay Byrne 21:02,0 F50

299 Noeleen Merritt 21:07,1 F50

2 North Leitrim AC 1:32:27,59

274 Niamh Carolan 19:29,4 FO

269 Sarah Brady 21:37,5 FJ

275 Ashling Cullen 24:25,6 FJ

271 Erin Somers 26:54,9 FJ

939 Sarah Mulvaney Kelly 26:55,0 FJ

940 Karen Mulvaney Kelly 51:42,1 FJ

270 Martina Brady 51:42,2 F40

268 Ann Mulvaney 51:42,9 F40

3 Convoy AC 1:44:10,76

950 Josephine Donaghey 23:48,7 F40

942 Sarah Doherty 24:11,0 FO

948 Kayleigh Smith 27:59,2 FO

338 Tanya Hall 28:11,7 F40

334 Emma Bares 28:12,1 F35

341 Kay Bonner 32:24,6 F50

343 Sarah Gillen 32:42,1 FO

955 Ann Strain 51:42,1 F50

Donegal 5K Team Results

Women 35

1 Tír Chonaill AC W35 1:30:25,30

324 Donna Furey 21:48,0 F35

412 Philomena Gallagher 21:58,3 F40

318 Julie Mc Namee 23:04,5 F40

316 Edwina Sweeney 23:34,3 F40

326 Carol Molloy 24:18,5 F40

2 Finn Valley AC W35 1:35:06,19

320 Carmel Mc Bride 21:48,6 F40

322 Joanne Mc Nabb 22:23,9 F35

951 Nancy Mc Namee 24:25,9 F50

328 Mary Martin 26:27,5 F60

Donegal 5K Team Results

Women 50

1 Tír Chonaill AC W50 1:07:12,03

346 Margaret Sweeney 21:18,3 F50

410 Linda Ward 22:29,4 F50

294 Bronagh Hevern 23:24,2 F50

349 Jackie Harvey 23:47,5 F50

350 Vera Haughey 24:36,9 F50

Donegal 5K Team Results

Senior Men

1 Letterkenny AC 1:05:27,70

321 Eoghan Mc Ginley 16:00,1 MO

1315 Danny Mooney 16:18,4 MO

417 Ciaran Mc Monagle 16:22,8 M40

289 Eoin Hughes 16:46,3 MJ

415 Ivan Toner 16:53,7 M40

314 David Smith 17:44,5 MJ

941 Kevin Mc Gee 18:06,3 M40

2 Lifford Strabane AC 1:09:01,05

337 Alan Mc Ginley 16:36,7 MJ

947 Garreth Mc Cullagh 17:11,9 M40

288 Brandon Mc Grinder 17:30,9 MJ

414 Conor Gallagher 17:41,3 MO

323 Kenny Melaugh 18:07,4 M35

3 Inishowen AC 1:11:09,87

282 David Mc Menamin 16:31,9 MO

281 Karl Kelly 17:55,7 M35

279 Barry Timlin 17:55,8 MO

298 Martin Mooney 18:46,3 MO

4 Finn Valley AC 1:16:13,04

402 Gerard Gallagher 16:12,3 MO

404 Shane Gallagher 17:32,9 MO

952 Damien Murphy 19:16,9 MO

418 Kieran Neeson 23:10,8 M40

5 Convoy AC 1:39:19,18

956 Martin Jordan 21:24,5 M35

949 Don Smith 23:48,8 M50

958 Michael Jordan 24:10,8 M40

946 Sean Bonner 29:54,9 M50

Donegal 5K Team Results

Men 35

1 Finn Valley AC M35 1:09:16,27

407 Dermot Mc Elchar 16:07,8 M40

409 Shane Mc Nulty 17:04,5 M40

406 John Mc Elhill 17:13,1 M40

411 Peter Mc Menamin 18:50,6 M35

317 Michael Penrose 20:25,9 M50

330 Martin Anderson 21:43,7 M50

2 Inishowen AC M35 1:12:18,68

419 Benny Mullan 17:19,6 M40

319 Philip Callaghan 17:33,4 M40

329 Martin Mc Lucas 18:14,1 M50

315 Finbarr Gallagher 19:11,3 M50

416 Niall Mc Gee 19:53,5 M40

333 Shaun Mc Laughlin 23:26,8 M40

285 Seamus Carlin 23:42,6 M35

3 Rosses AC M35 1:18:58,26

331 Gavin Ward 18:50,2 M35

332 Patrick Trimble 19:03,1 M40

295 Owen J Coyle 20:20,0 M50

313 Declan Gallagher 20:44,8 M35

Donegal 5K Team Results

Men 50

1 Letterkenny AC M50 0:58:06,83

325 Martin Gormley 18:33,8 M50

292 Barry Mackey 19:36,4 M50

296 John Hughes 19:56,5 M50