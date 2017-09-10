KILCAR V BUNDORAN: Easy passage for Kilcar into semi-final against Bundoran



Kilcar, after briefly being troubled, eased to the semi-final as expected with victory over Bundoran in MacCumhaill Park.

Kilcar 1-20

Bundoran 1-9

The Kilcar side were 1-10 to 1-4 up at half-time and had little trouble in the second half in difficult conditions.

It looked like it would be easy for Kilcar after nine minutes as they led 1-2 to no score.

Stephen McBrearty and Ciaran McGinley gauged the wind really well to have the first two points on 42 seconds and three minutes respectively.

There was a goal chance on either side as Ryan McHugh cut through the middle byt the chance was messed up while Eamonn McGinley had to be alert to deny Cian McEniff at the other end.

Then on nine minutes Kilcar came again and this time Patrick McBrearty crossed for Ryan McHugh to palm home.

Bundoran got on the board with a good score from Christy Keaney but Michael Hegarty started the move which saw Eoin McHugh adding a third point.

But the game was back in the melting point on 12 minutes when Christy Keaney combined with Alan Russell before Timmy Goverov was hauled to the ground inside the area. Barry McGinley was shown black and Christy Keaney slotted home the penalty.

Ciaran McGinley with a surging run set up Patrick McBrearty but a quick free from Gary Clancy saw Christy Keaney hit another point to still leave two points in it.

Kilcar kept coming forward and Stephen McBrearty created a great chance for Conor Doherty, but his effort was blocked for a '45', from which Ryan McHugh pointed. Michael Hegarty set up Ciaran McGinley to stretch the lead to four.

But again Bundoran, who were finding space up the middle, hit back with Christy Keaney, who was causing the Kilcar defence plenty of trouble, setting up Alan Russell. A minute later Gary Clancy found the range with the outside of his right from a 45m free.

However, Kilcar finished the half really well with four unanswered points from Brian O'Donnell and three Patrick McBrearty frees, two of which were moved on for dissent.

Half-time: Kilcar 1-10, Bundoran 1-4

Bundoran had a point inside a minute of the restart, Gary Clancy but two points from Patrick McBrearty and one from Mark McHugh had the lead out to eight points with 35 minutes played.

Stephen McBrearty and Eoin McHugh kept the scoreboard ticking while they messed up a couple of goal chances, Stephen McBrearty blazing wide from a good position.

Gary Clancy eventually got Bundoran on the board through Gary Clancy but Patrick McBrearty fisted a point for Kilcar as the game trundled to its inevitable conclusion.

In the closing minutes Gary Clancy and Alan Russell had Bundoran points while Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty had points for the winners.

Scorers - Kilcar: Patrick McBrearty 0-8,5f; Ryan McHugh 1-4,2f,'45'; Eoin McHugh 0-2; Ciaran McGinley 0-2; Stephen McBrearty 0-2; Brian O'Donnell, Mark McHugh 0-1 each.

Bundoran: Christy Keaney 1-2, 1-0pen; Gary Clancy 0-4,3f; Alan Russell 0-2; Ciaran McCaughey 0-1



KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Matthew McClean, Barry Shovlin, Brian O'Donnell; Mark McHugh, Ciaran McGinley; Eoin McHugh, Michael Hegarty, Ryan McHugh; Stephen McBrearty, Patrick McBrearty, Conor Doherty. Subs., Stephen Shovlin for B McGinley bcard 10; Andrew McClean for B O'Donnell 36; Mark Sweeney for M McClean 47; Aodhan McGinley for B Shovlin 53; Ashley Carr for S McBrearty 56; Daniel Lyons for E McHugh 60

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Peter McGonigle, James Keaney, Diarmuid McCaughey; Paul Murphy, Michael McEniff, Paul Brennan; Ciaran McCaughey, Niall Dunne; Alan Russell, Timmy Goverov, Diarmuid Spratt; Cian McEniff, Christy Keaney, Gary Clancy. Subs., Fergal McKiernan for Goverov 40; Niall Carr for Spratt 49; Sean Gilmartin for D McCaughey 53; Paul Delaney for C McEniff 61

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)