NAOMH CONAILL V NAOMH MUIRE: McDonnell on fire as Naomh Conaill take Junior A Ladies title

Naomh Conaill of Glenties were just too strong for Naomh Muire in the Junior A final in Pairc Taobhoige in Glenfin.

Naomh Conaill 6-9

Naomh Muire 2-8

Alanah McDonnell was on fire for the winners, ending with a personal tally of 4-4, a magnificent return in any game.

She was just unmarkable as Naomh Conaill dominated most areas of the field. But despite that Naomh Muire put in a very good performance, cutting the lead back to five points at one stage in the opening half.

Indeed, the Lower Rosses girls had the first two scores, both from Ailbhe O'Donnell, who was one of their top performers.

But when Zoe Campbell was fouled for a penalty and Shana Quinn found the corner of the Naomh Muire net on six minutes, the floodgates opened.

Alanah McDonnell blazed wide but she made up for it with the third goal, after Danielle McDevitt had hit the second, all inside 13 minutes.

Ailbhe O'Donnell had another point for Naomh Muire but McDonnell was in for her second and Naomh Conaill's fourth goal on 17 minutes. Amazingly the scoreline read, Naomh Muire 0-3, Naomh Conaill 4-0.

Erica Hanna pointed a free for Naomh Muire before Alanah McDonnell had the winners' first point.

Caroline Sharkey with a goal from an angle and a point from a Hanna free cut the lead to five points but Alanah McDonnell went through to complete her hat-trick on 23 minutes.

Naomh Muire had the ball in the Naomh Conaill net but the score was disallowed for a square ball.

Points from Aoife and Alanah McDonell pushed Naomh Conaill to 5-3, while Ailbhe O'Donnell had the final point of the half to leave Naomh Muire on 1-6.

It was the same story in the second half as Danielle McDevitt and McDonnell had early point before Tara O'Donnell had a Naomh Muire score.

Aoife McDonnell had another Naomh Conaill point while Naomh Muire won a penalty with Erica Hanna firing home, despite Naomh Conaill changing their goalkeeper before the kick was taken.

But the goal was cancelled when Alanah McDonnell hit her fourth goal. Tara O'Donnell had the final Naomh Muire point while Naomh Conaill were able to ease to the final whistle with points from Alanah McDonnell, Nicola and Joanne Gallagher while Nicola Gallagher was denied a goal by a good save.

The winners were just too strong with county player Aoife McDonnell supreme at midfield.

NAOMH CONAILL: Edel Ellis; Gemma Byrne, Megan Byrne, Niamh O'Donnell; Niamh Agnew, Briana McDonnell, Shana Quinn (1-0,pen); Aoife McDonnell (0-2), Ellie McInnes; Zoe Campbell, Fiona Molloy, Danielle McDevitt (1-1); Joanne Gallagher (0-1), Nicola Gallagher (0-1), Alanah McDonnell (4-4). Subs., Laoise Ward for McInnes; Bronagh Gallagher for Ellis; rest of panel, Helen Roarty, Deirbhile Ward, Niamh Agnew, Nicola McDyer, Ellie McDonnell, Arianna Bonner, Meabh Griffin, Cecilia Holden, Orlagh McGuinness, Amy Boyle Carr, Lorraine Molloy.

NAOMH MUIRE: Megan Byrne; Caoimhe Boyle, Hannagh Gallagher, Eilis Reilly; Jade O'Donnell, Katie O'Donnell, Roisin Rodgers; Tara O'Donnell (0-2), Erica Hanna (1-2, pen,2f); Ailbhe O'Donnell (0-4), Ellie Tracey, Saoirse Bonner; Amy Hanna, Sara Sweeney, Caroline Sharkey (1-0). Subs., Marie McCafferty for Byrne; Lisa McHugh for Sweeney; Sarah Boyle for Tracey; Caoimhe Bonner for O'Reilly. Rest of panel Maria McGarvey, Katie McDaid.

REFEREE: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)