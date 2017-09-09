GLENSWILLY V KILLYBEGS: Glenswilly Ladies win cliffhanger in kick-off in Glenfin

It was a great way to win a final but an awful way to lose. Glenswilly ladies took the Junior B title after a shoot-out against Killybegs in Glenfin.

Glenswilly 1-9

Killybegs 2-6

(after extra-time). Glenswilly won shoot-out 3-1

It deserved to go to a replay. In all it must have taken well over two hours to complete and both sets of players were out on their feet.

The sides were level 2-5 to 1-8 after normal time and in extra-time both sides added just one point. Then it went to a shoot-out from the 30m line - five shots for each team. The elegant Laura Gallagher put Glenswilly in front but Aisleen Cunningham levelled.

Katie Gallagher with Glenswilly's fourth edged her side ahead again and Marie McFadden sealed the win with the fifth kick.

It was heartbreak for Killybegs, who had chances to win the game in normal time with a number of frees, but then Glenswily would point to a missed goal also at the end of normal time.

Killybegs were a goal down at half-time after playing against the breeze, 1-3 to 2-3. Laura Gallagher, sister of Big Neil, accounted for 1-2 while Shannagh Kelly got the other goal and Hannah McNelis a point.

Susanna White hit 1-2 of the Killybegs total, the goal from the penalty spot after Aisleen Cunningham was brought down, while Kelsey Mulligan got the other point.

The game throughout was physical and there were an abnormal number of stoppages in the second half as Killybegs surged into the lead with Susanna White hitting four points in succession, three from frees for 1-7 to 2-3 lead. Marie Dawn White with a superb free from near the sideline, doubled the lead and it looked as if Killybegs were on their way to victory.

But they would not score again in the final 17 minutes, despite having the wind at their backs. Laura Gallagher with two magnificent scores inside a minute in the 52 and 53rd minutes had Glenswilly back level.

Aoife Boyle was through for Glenswilly but her effort came back off an upright while Susanna White seemed to lose her free taking touch at the other end.

It went to extra-time and Killybegs edged ahead again against the breeze, and they had chances in the second period of extra-time before Hannah McNelis levelled for Glenswilly.

Killybegs lost Claire Boyle to the sin bin in the final minutes before the sides stepped up to the kick-off and Glenswilly took home the honours.

In a year when the men were knocked out, the the Glen are celebrating with this victory for the ladies.

Marie McFadden, who hit the winning free kick, said she was thinking of the late Peadar Toner as she went up and hoped he would be looking down on her.

GLENSWILLY: Evelyn McBride; Shannon McDaid, Sinead Ward, Katie Gallagher; Niamh Devine, Marie McFadden, Niamh Gallagher; Aine Gildea, Shannagh Kelly (1-0); Anne Marie Harold, Hannah McNelis (0-2), Anne Marie McDaid; Sinead Campbell, Laura Gallagher (1-4), Nadine Friel. Rest of panel: Aoife Godrey, Paula McBride, Aoife Boyle, Fiona Roarty, Emma Tiney, Corina Gibbons, Rachael Browne, Jackie McAteer, Orla McDaid, Shauna Walsh, Nakita Burke, Marie Boyle, Deirdre McDaid, Fiona McMonagle.

KILLYBEGS: Mairead Gallagher; Claire Boyle, Niamh Gatins, Roseanne Haughey; Aisling Murrin, Kelsey Mulligan, Yvonne Breslin; Marie Dawn White (0-3,3f), Orla Kee; Shauna Boyle, Leah O'Neill, Erin Gallagher; Aoife McGettigan, Susanne White (1-6,5f,pen), Aisleen Cunningham. Rest of panel: Arlene Cunnea, Mairead McGuinness, Kirsten Haughey McBrearty, Deirdre Barrett, Donna McGettigan, Sarah Gallagher, Coimhe Cunningham, Elzbieta Sada.

REFEREE: John McGlanaghy (Four Masters)