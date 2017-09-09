Milford hold on for a win and place in semi-final

Milford are looking forward to the Intermediate Championship semi final draw following a narrow win over Cloughaneely, in O’Donnell Park, this evening.

MILFORD 1-15

CLOUGHANEELY 1-12



Milford played with the strong breeze and lead by four points at half-time 0-10 to 0-6.



Cathal McGettigan and Darragh Black with seven points each did the bulk of the scoring for last season’s beaten finalists.

Sean Maguire, Jason McGee and John Fitzgerald left the biggest imprint on the scoreboard for Cloughaneely.

The early exchanges were pretty even with the sides level twice in the opening ten minutes Cathal McGettigan and Jason McGee and Darragh Black and John Fitzgerald trading points.

But as Milford began to find their bearings McGettigan two and Black one kicked points as Milford opened up a three point lead for the first time.

However, McGee and Maguire responded to reduce the margin to one with a little under ten remaining in the half.

But Milford had found another gear and they finished the half strong with points Darragh Black, Cathal McGettigan, T J Evesson,Tony McNamee and Chris Barrett to take a four point lead to the dressing room at the break.



Sean Maguire from a free and Kevin Mulhern from play after good work from Jason McGee, in the middle of the field kept Cloughaneely, in touch.

Cloughaneely started the second with a great sense of urgency but kicked a number of bad wides.

Kane Barrett, hit the first score of the half to extend the Milford lead out to five, 0-11 to 0-6, on 35 minutes.



But Cloughaneely were back in the game seconds later when Sean Maguire fisted a Martin Maguire to the net.

The margin was now down to two and it was most definitely game on.

The didn’t seem to faze Milford thanks to two quick McGettigan pointed frees and a goal from Kane Barrett, Danny O’Donnell’s charges were back in the driver's seat again.

They led 1-13 to 1-6 with 20 minutes of normal time remaining.



But amazingly the Sky Blues only added two more points in the remainder games as Cloughaneely clawed their way back into the tie.

Jason McGee pointed two frees to get the revival underway.

And while Darragh Black scored his fourth of the day, the momentum was Cloughaneely and they kicked three without reply to bring the margin down to three again, 1-14 to 1-11 with a little under three minutes of normal time remaining.

Cathal McGettigan with his first from play on the hour mark for a for a four point advantage once more,



And Milford nerves were still jangling when Darren Ferry reduced the margin to three once more in the second minute of injury time.



MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Kieran Sheridan, Sean Black, T J Evesson (0-1); David Curley, Paddy Peoples, Ryan McMahon; Joey Cullen, Luke Barrett; Christopher Barrett (0-1), Pauric Curley, Cathal McGettigan (0-7, 6f); Darragh Black(0-4), Kane Barrett(1-1). Tony McNamee (0-1).

Subs: Johnny Logue for K Sheridan, 12; Barry McNulty for S Black, 47, Kyle Black for K Barrett, 50, Ronan Doherty for D Black, 60;

CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McClafferty; Cian McFadden, Lee O’Brien, Martin Ferry. Ciaran McFadden, Paddy Cannon, Mark Harley; Martin Maguire, Jason McGee(0-4,3f); Kevin Mulhern (0-1), Shaun McGarvey, Aidan Doohan; John Harley, Sean Maguire(1-3, 2f), John Fitzgerald(0-2).

Subs; Denis Boyle for Ciaran McFadden, black; Ciaran McGeady for Cian McFadden, h/t; Darren Ferry (0-2)for S McGavey, 43; Michael Fitzgerald for M Ferry, 58



REFEREE; Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh).