AODH RUADH V BUNCRANA: Ballyshannon men have it very easy against poor Buncrana

Aodh Ruadh were convincing winners of the first of the Intermediate quarter-finals in Con voy with Seamus Kane helping himself to a goal in each half.

Aodh Ruadh 2-14

Buncrana 1-7

The Ballyshannon side were much the better side throughout and despite losing a man to a red card on nine minutes, they never looked a team who were down numbers.

Aodh Ruadh had the strong wind in the first half and after a tentative start, they put heir stamp on the game on five minutes when a pass from Michael Sticky Ward was half blocked and it fell to Shane McGrath, who put Seamus Kane in to goal.

A minute later Philip Patton found David McGurrin to added a point, but they were dealt a severe blow on nine minutes when Johnny Gethins was shown red. Gethins was running back alongside Caolan McGonagle when Oisin O'Flaherty tried to hold him back and Gethins reacted.

The numerical loss didn't seem to affect Aodh Ruadh as David McGurrin put them five ahead before Buncrana had their opening point, John Campbell finishing after good approach work by the impressive McGonagle.

Aodh Ruadh continued to be the team with the momentum with Conor Patton winning a break and sending Darren Drummond through and his effort went just over.

Philip Patton punished two fouls, one by William McLaughlin, who was shown yellow. Patton had a third in-a-row when McLaughlin again fouled, this time Shane McGrath, and lucky to stay on the field.

There were nine points between them when Shane McGrath broke in along the endline and it ended with David McGurrin pointing for a 1-7 to 0-1 lead on 25 minutes.

Caolan McGonagle hit a great free from '45' for Buncrana but Aodh Ruadh should have had a goal on 31 minutes, David McGurrin denied by a great save by Sean Parker.

McGonagle came forward again to win a free which John Campbell pointed before Aodh Ruadh had another goal chance, Shane McGrath denied at the expense of a '45'. From the kick, Peter Boyle found the range to leave it 1-8 to 0-3 at the break.

Fifteen seconds into the sec ond half Aodh Ruadh were in control after David Dolan started the move at midield, carried on by David McGurrin and Shane McGrath, who sent Seamus Kane through and he made no mistake for his second goal.

John Campbell and Oisin Doherty hit frees, but the Inishowen men missed three frees after that before Peter Boyle came forward to hit a 40m free.

Seamus Kane missed an open goal for Aodh Ruadh after a great set up before Oisin O'Flaherty had a point for Buncrana.

Philip Patton converted a free and David McGurrin finished the move of the match, started by Shane McGrath on 47 minutes for a 2-11 to 0-7 lead.

Buncrana were given hope when Caolan McGonagle was adjudged to have been fouled by Damien Cleary and John Campbell slotted home the penalty on 48 minutes.

David McGurrin had another point for Aodh Ruadh after a great pass from Shane McGrath before Buncrana lost two players to second yellow cards. Kevin Campbell was lucky not to see a straight red, while Conor Grant also finished the game on the sideline.

Nathan Boyle had an added time point for Aodh Ruadh, which proved to be the last score.

Scorers - Philip Patton 0-5, 5f; David McGurrin 0-5; Seamus Kane 2-0; Peter Boyle 0-2, 45,f; Darren Drummond, Nathan Boyle 0-1 each.

Buncrana: John Campbell 1-4, pen,2f; Caolan McGonigle (f), Oisin Doherty (f), Oisin O'Flaherty 0-1 each.



AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Colm Kelly, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Eamonn McGrath, Johnny Gallagher, Johnny Gethins; Darren Drummond, David Dolan; Philip Patton, Michael Sticky Ward, David McGurrin; Shane McGrath, Seamus Kane, Conor Patton. Subs., Nathan Boyle for Sticky Ward 41; Jason Granaghan for McGurrin 59

BUNCRANA: Sean Parker; Shane McLaughlin, Aidan Stokes, Stephen Doherty; Kevin Campbell, William McLaughlin, Conor Grant; Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle; Oisin O'Flaherty, Odhran Doherty, Noel McLaughlin; Oisin Doherty, John Campbell, Kevin Treacy. Subs., Darach O'Connor for N McLaughlin 23; Ryan McElhinney for D O'Connor 48; Noel McLaughlin for Shane McLaughlin 53

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Fanad Gaels)