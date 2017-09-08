ARDARA V ST. EUNAN'S: St. Eunan's minors cruise into final after win over Ardara

St Eunan’s will face Kilcar in the Donegal Minor Championship final following their 14 point win over Ardara, at a wet and windy Banks tonight.



ST EUNAN’S 3-10

ARDARA 0-5



Louis Hasson scored two of the goals and Oisin Purdy the other as the O’Donnell Park boys proved too strong for a much lighter Ardara.

St Eunan’s played against a strong wind and led by a point, 1-2 to 0-4, at half-time.

Louis Hasson scored the goal in the early seconds of the second quarter to propel his team in front for the first time.

The wing forward made no mistake from ten yards as he ghosted in on the right wing to hit the net after the ball was squared by Oisin Pudy.

Eoin McGeehin also did well out the field to beat the tackle to find Purdy in the corner. St Eunan’s led 1-1 to 0-2.

Conor O’Donnell, from a free, scored the St Eunan’s point and Niall McCrossan and Matthew Sweeney scored the Ardara points.

Conor O’Donnell added St Eunan’s second on 20 minutes and Darragh O’Donnell and McCrossan, from a ‘45’ on the stroke of the half hour, scored the Ardara, points.

Half-time score St Eunan’s 1-2, Ardara 0-4.

St Eunan’s put the game beyond doubt with five unanswered points in the opening nine minutes of the second period.

And when Oisin Purdy sidefooted goal number two the game was up as St Eunan’s led 2-7 to 0-4, with 20 minutes still to play.

As the game fizzled out Conor O’Donnell and Michael McGrory added points before Hasson brought down the curtain with goal number three on the hour mark.

Niall McCrossan from a free in the middle of the half scored Ardara’s only point of the second period.



St Eunan’s scorers: Louis Hasson 2-0, Conor O’Donnell 0-6,4f, Oisin Purdy 1-0, Niall Hannigan 0-2, Eoin McGeehin, Michael McGrory 0-1 each.



Ardara scorers: Niall McCrossan 0-3,2f,1’45’, Matthew Sweeney, Darragh O’Donnell 0-1 each.



ST EUNAN'S; Ronan McGeehan; Jerome Angel Atuahene, Ciaran McCloskey, Anthony Gallagher; Ryan Hilferty, Michael McGrory, Peter McEniff; Paddy McColgan, Aaron Deeney; Louis Hasson, Niall Hannigan, Eoin McGeehin; Conor O'Donnell, Matthew McGovern, Oisin Purdy. Subs: James Kelly for Atuahene, Cormac Finn for P McColgan.



ARDARA: Paddy Gallagher; Iarla Murphy, Ultan Brennan, Joe Gallagher; Gerard McHugh, Eoin Harkin, Danny Walsh; Robbie Adair, Brian Whyte; Niall McCrossan, Oisin Brennan, Matthew Sweeney; John McHugh, Johnny Sweeney, Darragh O'Donnell.

Subs: Dylan Gallagher for O Brennan, Joseph Sweeney for I McHugh, Conor Weir for J McHugh, Adam McShane for D O’Donnell, Reece Furey Brogan for M Sweeney.



REFEREE: Jimmy White(Killybegs)