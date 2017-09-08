Donegal League Division One battle to be an intriguing affair

Choosing the title and promotion contenders in the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One could prove particularly tricky this year.

As David Conwell of St. Catherine’s FC pointed out, this division promises to be extremely competitive with some quality sides all set to battle it out.

“I think from our point of view, we probably need to make sure we get off to a good start,” he said.

“That’s something that seems to be important now in the league. If you don’t start well, you could be in trouble.

“When you look at the other clubs that are in this division this year, there are some quality sides there. So it’s going to be interesting.”

St. Catherine’s, along with the likes of Gweedore Celtic, Keadue Rovers and Erne Wanderers, will have players who also line out with their local GAA clubs, so the gaelic season will have a major impact over the first few weeks of the campaign.

But given that the Killybegs outfit have come down from the Premier Division, they will be among the contenders for promotion.

“That’s our aim, to get back up into the top division,” David Conwell said. “But we know it’s not going to be easy. Every side in this division will be wanting to do well and when you look at the clubs involved, they all have a good chance of going up.”

Conwell is among a number of senior players who are overseeing the managerial duties at Emerald Park this season. They start their campaign on Sunday with an away match against Bonagee United.

The St. Catherine’s player also said the fact that his team find themselves back in the same division as neighbours Dunkineely Celtic will add a bit of spice to their season.

Dunkineely were promoted from Division Two along with runaway champions Ballybofey United. Dunkineely are away from home in their opening game at Erne Wanderers while Ballybofey have a home fixture against Gweedore Celtic.

Interesting

Just how Ballybofey get on this season will be interesting to see.

Playing in Division One is a big step-up, but they showed last year in the cup competitions, that they are more than capable of mixing it with the best in the Donegal League.

Gweedore ended up third in Division One and lost out in a play-off for promotion last year.

They will hope to go one better this time around by filling one of the two automatic promotion spots.

In Sunday’s other games in Division One, Lifford Celtic are at home to Keadue Rovers and Raphoe Town meet neighbours Convoy Arsenal.

Raphoe got to their Area final in the McCormick Cup so the signs are good for them. Their game with Convoy has an earlier kick-off time at 12 noon.

Division One Fixtures

Sunday, September 10th

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United v Gweedore Celtic

Lifford Celtic v Keadue Rovers

Bonagee United v St. Catherines

Raphoe Town v Convoy Arsenal

Erne Wanderers v Dunkineely Celtic