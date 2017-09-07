Tributes are paid to Finn Harps supporter Denis O'Neill, Stranorlar



News of the sudden passing of Denis O’Neill, Knockfair, Stranorlar, has been met with deep sadness among all who knew him.

Denis, along with his wife Kathleen, was a lifelong supporter of Finn Harps and the couple travelled the length and breadth of the country supporting their team.

Indeed, it’s fair to say that for Denis, his two great loves in life were Finn Harps and his family.

Tributes have been pouring in from supporters and former Finn Harps players, many of whom have taken to social media to offer their sympathies to the O’Neill family, and to recall some of their memories of travelling to games with Denis.

Finn Harps manager, Ollie Horgan, said Denis was a true Finn Harps supporter who will be so sadly missed.

“Denis loved nothing more than to go to Finn Harps matches, whether it was at home or away. He was a true fan.,” Ollie said.

“He sat in the same spot at the back of the stand every week along with his family. It just won’t be the same without him. Our thoughts at this time are with Kathleen and the O’Neill family.”

Denis O’Neill’s funeral Mass will take place in Stranorlar on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters, Mary, Denise, Edel and Shauna, sons, Dermot and Aidan, grand-daughters Aisling and Eibhlin, son-in-law PJ and daughter-in-law Martina; other relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.

Denis and Kathleen O'Neill in among the away supporters at a Waterford v Finn Harps game back in March 2013.