DONEGAL PLAYER OF C'SHIP: Séamus Mac Géidigh Memorial Award 2017 in the spotlight this weekend

As we enter the quarter final stages of the Donegal Senior Football Championships, the Donegal press corps will be keeping a keen eye on club players in the coming weeks with a view to choosing the recipient of this year’s Séamus Mac Géidigh Memorial Award, Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh.

Last year, the inaugural award was presented to Michael Murphy for his superb display of leadership, skill and talent during the 2016 Championship.

The 12 Donegal sports journalists who make up the selection committee, under the stewardship of Damien Ó Dónaill from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, are tasked with finding another player this year who demonstrates similar characteristics.

The award commemorates the much-loved and respected RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Séamus Mac Géidigh who passed away suddenly last year.

This year’s recipient will be announced at the annual Donegal GAA County Banquet and Award night at the end of the year.

The award was created by sculptor Redmond Herrity using Donegal Granite carved in the shape of Errigal, with an engraving of an image of Séamus to the front.

You can hear live commentary on all the matches in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Football Championship on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s sports programmes.