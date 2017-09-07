Glenfin and Moville take centre stage on a busy weekend of Ladies football

Glenfin and Moville take centre stage this Sunday in Donegal Ladies football when they meet in the senior championship final in Convoy. (Throw-in 4 pm)

The game is a part of a double bill with the Intermediate final meeting of St Eunan’s and St Naul’s the curtain raiser. (2 pm)

The senior final is a repeat of last year’s decider won by Moville.

Moville are backboned by the Hegarty sisters, Ciara and Niamh and Aoife McColgan, all members of the Ulster winning Donegal ladies team.

Sarah Jane McDonnell was also a member of the Donegal squad but had to opt out due to work commitments.

Glenfin are very strong and with county players Yvonne McMonagle, Karen Guthrie, Katy Herron and Grainne Houston in their starting 15 they will carry the mantle of favourites into the final.

The ladies from the Gaeltacht Lár went into last season’s final as champions and firm favourites.

And they will be anxious to avenge last year’s defeat, but there is a feeling among observers of the ladies game that Moville are an improved side from last year and there will be little between the sides at the final whistle.

Verdict: Glenfin.

The meeting of St Eunan’s and St Naul’s in Sunday’s curtain-raiser has all the ingredients of a close and high quality encounter.

St Naul’s, last year’s Junior A champions, have made a seamless step up to Intermediate grade and are in the final on merit.

St Eunan’s were regraded at the beginning of the year and seem to have found their focus again at the lower grade.

Kaneisha McKinney has county experience and has been a big player in the O’Donnell Park ladies run to the final.

Eilish Ward and the Shovlin sisters, Amie, Sarah and Eimear - daughters of 1992 All-Ireland winner Martin Shovlin - are the key players for St Naul’s.

Verdict: St Eunan’s.

There is also a double bill of ladies’ finals on Saturday afternoon in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin, which makes it a pretty hectic weekend overall.

Naomh Conaill and Naomh Muire meet in the Junior A final and Glenswilly and Killybegs go head to head in the Junior B final.

Glenswilly, with Laura Gallagher playing well at full-forward, are highly fancied to take the Junior B title.

But with Aisling Cunningham in the middle of the field Killybegs will be no pushover.

Verdict: Glenswilly

The Aoife McDonnell powered Naomh Conaill will be slight favourites against Naomh Muire. But the Lower Rosses ladies are an improving side and with Jane O’Donnell and Erica Hanna showing good form in the championship, this promises to be a close encounter.

Verdict: Naomh Conaill