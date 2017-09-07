Packie Bonner urges fans to come out and show their support

Republic of Ireland and Celtic legend Packie Bonner has made a heartfelt appeal to the people of Donegal, Derry and the north west to come out and fill the terraces of Maginn Park for the charity game between Finn Harps and Derry City (kick-off 8.00) on Friday night in aid of the Inishowen flood relief fund.

Bonner has been moved by the plight of the people whose homes, businesses and farming enterprises have been so severely affected by the catastrophic flooding that occurred just over two weeks ago.

“It’s devastating for the families and all the people in Inishowen who have been affected by the flooding," he said.

"I have been following what has been happening but it’s only those that are in the middle of it that really know how bad things are. You think that things like that only happen somewhere far away, abroad, but when it hits your own county it brings home the scale of the damage that can be done."

Bonner has praised Finn Harps, Derry City and the Inishowen League for coming together to organize Friday night’s fundraiser in aid of the Inishowen Flood Relief Fund.

“It’s great to see the footballing family coming together to support such worthy cause. It’s a great credit to Harps, Derry and the Inishowen League to have organized the charity match. So I would urge people to get out in big numbers to Maginn Park on Friday night.

"I was at the Finn Park earlier in the summer when Harps played Derry. It was a good game, there was a great atmosphere and a big crowd. It would be great to see the same turnout for these two sides who are doing their bit for the cause and it’s a really big opportunity for the people of Donegal and Derry to show their support for all of those whose lives have been changed so much by the terrible events of the flooding. All the proceeds are going to relief fund so again I would encourage football fans to be there and be part of what should be a great occasion” Packie concluded.

Packie Bonner

Tickets are now on sale in Donegal and Derry for the charity game. Tickets are priced at €10 and there will be an opportunity also to make a bigger donation on the night if people so wish. People can also buy match tickets on Friday night at Maginn Park.

Ollie Horgan is likely to make a few changes from that hugely significant win in Limerick. Letterkenny teenager Shane Blaney could make a first senior start after he came on as a sub in Limerick. Blaney is a versatile player who can play centre-half, left-back or in the middle of the park. Other youngsters like B.J. Banda and Liam Walsh would also be expected to get some game time tomorrow night.

Packie Mailey will again be absent due to a hamstring injury and Paddy McCourt is a doubt due to a persistent hip problem but both Caolan McAleer and Gareth Harkin will return to the squad after not being available for the Limerick match due to suspensions.