KILCAR V NAOMH COLUMBA: Kilcar into county semi-final after narrow win in Fintra

Kilcar are into the minor championship final after a narrow victory over neighbours, Naomh Columba, in Fintra.

Kilcar 0-14

Naomh Columba 1-9

With the players on these two teams knowing each other so well through Colaiste na Carraige, there was never going to be much between them.

Brian O'Donnell, now a student in Galway, made the journey home a successful one, but got a taxi back to Galway immediately after the game.

He was a real leader for the winners, while Aaron Doherty did all in his power to get Naomh Columba over the line, but found the tricky breeze difficult in the second half.

The game was played in front of a very large crowd, but was played in a very sporting manner, these players have total respect for each other.

The game was really decided in third quarter when Kilcar hit four unanswered pooint to lead for the first time, and although Doherty levelled again for Naomh Columba in the 44th minute, it was to be their last score.

Naomh Columba had the breeze in the first half but it was Kilcar who got the opening point after patient play, Aaron McShane finishing.

Then the Aaron Doherty show began. From an off the ball free, he levelled on seven minutes, and then when Lanty Molloy won a free, Doherty put Naomh Columba ahead.

At the other end Ciaran Gillespie levelled after a free was moved on for dissent, but Doherty from a '45' and from play from fully 47m, put Naomh Columba two up.

Odhran Doogan had a point for Kilcar but they were hit with a sucker goal on 17 minutes when an effort for a point from Aaron Doherty dropped short and goalkeeper Colm Garvey hesitated and Tadhg McGinley nipped in to fist to the net.

A minute later another effort from Doherty was short but it fell to Paul O'Hare to point and put Naomh Columba 1-5 to 0-3 ahead.

But Kilcar responded. Ciaran Gillespie pointed a free and Paddy McShane hit the point of the half from distance to cut the lead to three.

There could have been a second Naomh Columba goal on 25 minutes when Doherty cut through but his effort, bound for the top corner, saw Colm Garvey make a full length save to deny him. However, the Kilcar defence failed to clear from the rebound, losing possession, and Tadhg McGinley pointed.

But again Kilcar hit back with a great point from Shane Gillespie and they also had a goal chance, Caolan Curran denied by a great save by Colin Doherty. But just before the half-time whistle, Ryan O'Donnell found the range for Kilcar to leave just two in it at the break - Naomh Columba 1-6, Kilcar 0-7

Shane Gillespie cut the deficit to the minmum a minute into the second half but then Aaron Doherty from a free and from play (when he was left in acres of room) pushed Naomh Columba three clear.

But then came the impressive Kilcar scoring burst with points from Paddy McShane, Odhrann Doogan, Shane Gillespie and Eoin Cormack. Gillespie's point could have been a goal as he picked up a poor kick out and drove forward but his fierce effort just went over the crossbar.

Aaron Doherty levelled from a free but was off target with a few others as scores dried up on both sides.

Shane Gillespie, impressive throughout for the winners, fired over a 40m free to edge Kilcar in front on 48 minutes and they had to wait until the 60th minute for the insurance score from Caolan Curran.

But in between they had a lot of possession and a few wides which the coaches will have to work on.

Apart from captain O'Donnell and Shane Gillespie, Gary Molloy, Odhran Doogan, Paddy McShane and Aaron McShane all played their part.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Colin Doherty; Oisin Byrne, Jordan Burns, Aidan McGinley; Eric Carr, Aaron Doherty (0-7,4f,45), Michael Lyons; Fionn Gallagher, Tadhg McGinley (1-1); Paul O'Hare (0-1), Lanty Molloy, Ryan Kennedy; Dylan Kelly, Ronan Gillespie, Ronan O'Hare. Subs., Thomas Byrne for Kennedy ht; Sonny Curran for R O'Hare 57

KILCAR: Colm Garvey; Dylan O'Gara, Cormac O Leime, Kenny Doogan; Ryan O'Donnell (0-1), Gavin Moran, Odhran Doogan (0-2); Paddy McShane (0-2), Brian O'Donnell; Aaron McShane (0-1), Gary Molloy, Caolan Curran (0-1); Eoin Cormack (0-1), Shane Gillespie (0-4,1f), Ciaran Gillespie (0-2,1f).

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)