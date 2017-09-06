Donegal GAA Club Call - all the news from Donegal GAA clubs

URRIS

In a very entertaining game in Burt on Saturday afternoon the Urris girls won the Division Three County Championship against Bundoran.

The first half was evenly matched with Urris paying the price for a lot of missed chances. They were one point down 1-3 to 2-01 at halftime. However the girls came out strong in the second half and ran out 3-9 to 2-3 winners. All the girls played exceptionally well with the scores coming from: Alisha Mc Laughlin (2-0), Allana Keogh (1-2), Shauna Harkin (0-2), Zoe Mc Carron (0-2), Roseanna Mc Conalogue, Ava Coyle and Caoimhe Doherty (0-1 each). Thanks to the coaches Susan Mc Carron, Marie Harkin, Mark Gilmore and Conor Harkin for the great work.

The Club Iorras, August winners; €50-Jimmy Donaghey, Dunaff; €30-Rose Kelly, Dunaff; €20-Daniel Friel, Boston.

The Match ‘n’ Win numbers drawn last week were 3, 16, 18 and 20. The €15 winners were Patsy Devlin, Annaugh, Danny and Lola Kelly, Tullagh, Shea Grant, Anne Mc Gilloway, Roxtown, Paul Doherty (Tam), Annaugh. The jackpot this week is €3,900.

The U-16 boys match against Buncrana did not take place on Friday as the latter could not field. The next match for the boys is home to Muff on Tuesday week.

MALIN

The seniors defeated Ardara at the weekend on a in the league. The reserves drew a high scoring match with Ardara.

The under 16s were defeated by Naomh Padraig Muff last Friday. The under 14s were defeated by Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon by a point in the Division One Championship quarter-final away in Ballyshannon. The under 13s game was cancelled due to bad weather.

With fond memories of John McLaughlin (Rustard) our Annual Malin GAA 5K Run and Walk took place on Saturday 2nd September. John was a passionate GAA man but running was another hobby that he loved to partake in.

An approximately 900 people took part in the 5K. We would like to thank everyone who participated on the day, the committee, John’s family and friends, stewards. Also a big thanks to those on the registration desks, those who helped with the tea and refreshments, everyone who donated food, our first aiders, car park attendants.Matthew Crampsey and anyone else who helped with music and lots more, it would be impossible to thank everyone as it was such a team achievement. Thank you to Inishowen AC and the North West Chip Timing for their support and help.

Thank you to E&I Engineering our Main Sponsor and all our other sponsors; John Doherty of Inishowen Food Solutions, Nellie and Gerry Kelly of the Fisherman’s Inn, Mulhall Contractors, La Maison, Davy McLaughlin of Mulrines, Ballybofey, Ciaran McKenna of Centra, Buncrana, Byrne Seafoods, the Malin Hotel, Ryan McLaughlin (Addy), Maureen Hegarty (Mattie), Shaun Henry of Inishowen Motors, Gary Henry, Paul Gallagher, William Tom Tommy and Niall Addy, the Rustard Family and many more.

The results are up on Facebook and there are some great photos and videos of the event.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €900. The numbers drawn were 7-1-2-4-3-6-5 with the €50 going to Joseph Doherty (Paddy Mor), Middletown, Malin Head. Next week’s jackpot is €950.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The seniors defeated and the reserves lost against Aodh Ruadh in the league on Sunday.

The thirds played St. Eunan's on Sunday evening in Convoy in the Senior C Championship. In a tight game there was only two points between both teams with the Letterkenny men taking the win.

The hurlers played St. Eunan's in the semi-final of the Championship on Friday night in Mac Cumhaill Park. The Letterkenny side won out on a score of 2-11 to 3-17.

The minors played Kilcar on Friday evening but lost out to a stronger side.

Over 200 entrants took part in the Club’s Annual 5K on Friday evening which started in Drumboe Avenue and finishing up at the club. The club would like to express their sincere thanks to all who entered, ran or walked and hope the experience was enjoyable. We would also like to thank Shane Mc Nulty who once again organised the 5K and to everyone who helped out, to the stewards, time keepers, tea and sandwich makers and anyone else who helped in anyway.

Congratulations to first man home Gerard Gallagher and to the first woman home Teresa McGloin .

Everyone in the Seán Mac Cumhaill’s Club would like to wish Oisin Merritt the very best of luck when he travels to Argentina to represent the Ireland Soccer team in the Paraplegic World Cup.

The Under 6 football for boys and girls who were born in 2011 or 2012 and who are currently attending primary school only resumes again this Wednesday 6th September from 6 to 7 on the astroturf at Mac Cumhaill park.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 9, 17, 19 and 30. There was one match 3 winner: Martina Rushe, Castlefinn who receives €150. This week’s lotto prize is €3,500, Eugene Gallagher and Shane McNulty’s teams are selling.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There were no winners in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 10-20-21-24. Next weeks jackpot is €1900 and the bingo snowball is €1200.

Congratulations to our girls team and our U 14 boys team on success on the field this past week.

Congratulations also to the parish "one voice choir" on their great performance in the Basilica in Knock at the weekend. Congratulations also go to Rachel and all the mentors.

Congratulations also to St Mary's Convoy on winning the Junior B Championship.

The club extends sympathy to Bridget Edwards on the death of her brother Charlie Kelly.

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for the 29th of August are 7-4-5-8-3-2-6. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is €6750.

Well done to the U13 girls who played really well to beat Burt on Friday evening at home.

Hard luck to the minor girls who lost to Naomh Conaill in the county semi-final in Glenties on Sunday morning

Well done to the U14 boys who defeated Naomh Muire away on Monday in the County quarter final.

They U16 boys started their championship with a home game against Red Hughs on Friday the 1st.

The ladies Senior championship final against Moville has been fixed for Sunday the 10th of September at 4.30pm in Convoy.

The reserves lost and the seniors defeated Termon, in the league.

BUNCRANA

To help people affected by the flooding donations can be made through the Red Cross online at www.redcross.ie/donate or by calling the charity on 1850 50 70 70.

Susan Farren’s depot at Milltown Business Park behind HML has been a beehive of activity since it opened.

The depot will be open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 6pm for as long as it’s needed. Susan can be contacted on 0863784667.

Aine Daly can also be contacted on 0863953380.

There will be a Coffee Morning in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel next Saturday, 9th September, from 11am to 3pm in aid of those affected by the recent flooding in Inishowen.

Anyone who is in Buncrana at that time please call in and support a great cause.

The amazing Planet Active kids club will be open with face painting and entertainment on the day.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

Congratulations once again goes to Paul Coggins and everyone involved with our juniors as they recorded a third straight win in the Junior Football Championship against St Clarets on Saturday afternoon.

They are now heading into the semi -finals as group winners. A strong performance from the outset and thanks to a Rory Jennings penalty, the lads went in at half time with a lead on a score line of 1-6 to 0-6.

Despite a second goal for the Gaels from Liam Cunningham midway through the second half, St Clarets got a goal of their own to put the pressure on the Young Guns. Thankfully, further pointed plays from Kieran Cunningham and Ryan Elliott saw the lads stay in control to run out winners. Best on the day for the Gaels were Rory Jennings, Liam Cunningham and Brendan Rice.

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in the lotto last week were FH, DY, LM, OY. Five people matched two counties. They were Oran and Aine Patterson Convoy, Roiligh Sweeney Drumkeen, Nina Patton Drumkeen, Eilish Bride Convoy, J Doherty c/o Clubhouse. €20 each. Jackpot next week’s sa massive €7500.

A huge congratulations to the reserves team and their management on winning the Junior B title on Saturday.

The seniors beat Muff to qualify for the semi- final final of the Junior A.

The Annual Airtricity windmill walk takes place on Sat the 23rd of September.

CILL CHARTHA

The Under 13s drew 3-16 to 2-19 at home to Naomh Muire on Saturday in a great game of football.

There was no winner of the Club lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €3,600. This week’s numbers were: 4, 11, 23 and 24. The winners were: €50 - Sean Byrne, Churchtown; €30 - Noelle Campbell, Main Street; €20 - Brid Gallagher, Bogagh and Kathryn and Neil McGinley, Umiskin.

RED HUGH’S

Well done to the seniors on a hard fought victory against Ballintra in the league which guarantees a place in Division Three for next year.

Well done to the U-14 boys who put in a brilliant performance on Monday night in the Division Two Championship Shield semi-final defeating Convoy at the Cross. The team was: Niall Ewing, Jack Doherty, Ruairi McLaughlin, Odhran Sweeney, Ryan Callaghan, Ronan McLaughlin, Jason McElchar, James Doherty, Caolan Alexander, Adam Sweeney, Oisin Duffy, Declan Kelly, Caolan McClintock. Subs used: Conor O'Boyle, Dylan Gallagher, Cathair Browne, Cathel McMenamin, Oran McGlinchey

The club would like to offer their deepest sympathy to John and Josephine Kelly and family Edenoughill, Kathleen McConnell and family Monellan, and all the Gillespie family on the recent death of Josephine and Kathleen's mother Mrs Celine Gillespie Glencovitt, Ballybofey.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

The second of our quarterly draws in aid of the Páirc Uí Shiadhail Pitch Development took place in the Golf Club Portsalon.The winners were: 1st €1000 - Mary Lynagh, Ballynashannagh, Fanad; 2nd €500 - Columba McConigley, Heston; 3rd €500 - Paddy Gibbons, Corey, Portsalon.

The third draw will take place in November. Congratulations to club referee, Siobhan Coyle, who refereed the men's Junior B championship final on Sunday. It was a great honour for Siobhan.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 2, 3, 8, 13, 20. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Mc Fadden Children c/o MMF. This week's jackpot is €3050.

CLOUGHANEELY

Ádh mór ar dhá fhoireann Chloich Cheannfhaola i mbabhtaí ceathrú-ceannais na Craoibhe Idirmheánaí i Leitir Ceanainn Dé Sathairn seo.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1,5,8,9,17,19. We had no jackpot winner. We had four match 5s who won €25 each. Congratulations to Aine Ní Cheallaigh, Mairead Coll (Magheroarty), Siobhán McAfee, Anne Harley (Carrowcannon). This week's jackpot is €2,900.

Well done to our U-21s who had a great win over Letterkenny Gaels in the championship last week.

The next club meeting takes place Tuesday September 12th, at 8:30 pm in the club house.

The ladies board and players offer their sympathy to Josie and Roisin gallagher on the death of their mother / grandmother recently.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 6, 10, 18 agus 26 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €4100 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Bernadette Kerr - Tubberkeen, Jim Doherty, Rosaleen McElhatten - Tubberkeen, Grace T Harvey - Are Crone agus Joseph McColgan - Waterfront Hotel.

The Club 200 winners for August were: €1000 - Eugene McGarevy - Belcruit; €500 - Mary Gallagher Coll - Leifin; €300 - Raymond Boyle - County Lane; €100 - Jimmy Sharkey - Top Shop; €100 - Seamus Doherty - Aboligan.

ST NAUL’S

All roads will lead to Convoy this Sunday, September 10th, as our Ladies team take on St Eunan’s Letterkenny in the County Intermediate Final. Best wishes to Glen Campbell, Frankie Greene and Deirdre Furey and all the girls.

The Club would also like to wish speedy recoveries to Mark Ward and Lee McBrerarty and hope to see them back in the green jersey very soon again.

ST EUNAN'S

Pride of place this week goes to the senior Hurlhrs who overcame reigning county champions MacCumhaills to book their place in their first Co final in 15 years.

The senior Ladies will play in the Co. Intermediate final, also on Sunday, Convoy against St. Naul’s. Good luck to the girls. Congratulations to Catherine Fletcher on reaching the All-Ireland Junior Final with Derry.

The junior men also reached their Co. senior C county final following a good win over MacCumhaills.

The minor boys footballers reached the championship semi-final after a good win over St. Naul’s last Friday.

The U16 Boys footballers opened their championship campaign with a good win over St. Mary’s, Convoy on Monday night.

The U14 boys footballers qualified for the Division One Championship final following a four point win over Aodh Ruadh.

The U11 boys lost out to Naomh Padraig, Muff in their Inishowen League game on Monday night.

The U10 boys will host the Gary Doyle Cup this Saturday, September 9th from 11am in the Park with the finals scheduled for around 2pm.

The U8 and U-10 girls had a very enjoyable Camogie Blitz hosted by Letterkenny Gaels last Friday night.

Our deepest sympathies to Joe Winston and family on the sudden passing of Barney over the weekend.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 7,12,23,27. here was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €2,200. There were two match 3 winners, Teresa Leslie, Co. Tyrone and Niall Erskine, Conlin Road.

Best of luck to our Ladies who face Glenswilly in the Junior B Championship final on Saturday.

Thanks to our participants, host and to everyone who came out and supported the Mr and Mrs night in Saturday night in the Harbour.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6 7 12 16 18.The €50 winners were Sean McCartin, Lissagarvan,Ballinamore,Co Leitrim; Shay Coyle,3 Castlegrove, Raphoe; Lisa Patton, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham. This week's jackpot will be € 6500.

Despite a spirited display from our brave U14 girls team on Saturday they were defeated by an excellent Urris team in the Co Division Three final.

Huge thank you to Kevin O Callaghan and his mentor Ellen for all their hard work with the team throughout the year.

AODH RUADH

The seniors lost to MacCumhaill's in the league on Sunday, in their first game in the county ground in a decade.

There was more joy for the reserves as they were on the right side of their two points.

The U-14s booked their place in the county semi-final with a nerve-racking one point victory over Malin in a packed Fr Tierney Park on Friday evening. Unfortunately,the county semi-final on Monday evening in Convoy proved a bridge too far. St Eunan's took an early 1-3 to 0-1 lead. Nevertheless Aodh Ruadh put in a display of real heart as they gave their all to try and claw back the deficit.

Big thanks to all the under 10 players who performed so well last Saturday in Castlebar. They did themselves and the club proud.

The Aodh Ruadh and Moville minors will have to do it again in their county A semi-final after they couldn't be separated following 60 hard fought minutes in Fr Tierney Park on Sunday morning. The replay will be in Moville, fixture details yet to be confirmed.

The Euro Shot Challenge is back and Bord na nÓg and underage ladies are looking for your support. You can sponsor players €2 per line. For every line the player sells they get a shot in the Euro Shot Challenge on this Sunday 10th September.

We ask club members to visit the page on Donegal GAA website for the Inishowen Flood Relief Fund Draw at http://bit.ly/2gxqJlF. You can purchase tickets for a prize draw and do your bit to help relieve some of the hardship caused by the recent flooding in Inishowen. The Draw will take place on Friday 15th September.

Any fully paid up adult member wishing to have their name in the draw for an All-Ireland final ticket should text Lisa McTernan on 086-2338636 before 8pm Monday 11th.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,400. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 6, 7, 11, 13 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Mary McElwaine, Cashelard; Barney Cullen, Cluain Barron; Margaret McCauley, Belleek; Una Bonner, Ballyshannon; and Gerry Timoney, Belcoo.

The next draw is in Lantern Bar with a jackpot of €4,500 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

ST MICHAEL'S

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 5,7,10,13,15,19. There were no Match 5 winners; 22 people matched 4 and their names were drawn; the winner of the €100 was Patsy McGee,Derryherriff. This week's jackpot be €4400.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The week One winners of our 10 week fundraising draw were as follows; €1,000 - Tara Burke c/o Caramel Mc Brearty, Dooey; €500 - Donal Gillespie, Malinmore; €200 - James Mc Ginley, Malinbeg; Brid McGinley, Meenanary, Noel and Pauline Ellis, Carrick

Both our men's teams were defeated in Buncranna at the weekend.

Our u13 boys had a good win at the weekend at home to Naomh Ultan and our u13 girls gad an unfortunate loss away to Moville.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5100. The numbers drawn were 2, 3, 10, 13, 21. The €25 winners were Muriel Love, Donal Mc Daid, Clint Walsh, John Gallagher. The next draw will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey on the 11th September.

The club are holding a Strictly Come Dancing on the 21st October in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town. They are looking for participants to take part anyone that would be interested please contact Michael Gallagher.

The senior men went down against Red Hugh’s in the league on Saturday evening last.

The reserves put in a great shift and were unlucky against a Red Hugh’s side with both teams playing with 13 men.

Naomh Brid / Pettigo U-13's had a fantastic win in the round two of the league on Saturday.

The academy is back on Saturday mornings at Pairc Naomh Brid for girls and boys aged between 4-7 yrs.

Sympathy extended to the Timoney and McGrane families on their recent bereavements.

NA ROSSA

This weekend the seniors host Naomh Padraig, Muff in a game that could and should decide what division we play our football next season. It's been a terrific season for the lads thus far and with a win this weekend promotion will be secured for the first time in at least ten years.

The club lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. Their was no jackpot winner on the night. Numbers drawn were 4,6,13 and 19. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 Brigid Glackin, Dirlaught and Jonah Cannon c/o Bridie Doherty, Glenties. Next weeks jackpot now stands at €4550.

Jimmy Buckley will play in the Limelight Glenties in aid of Na Rossa CLG on Friday 15th Sept. Tickets are costing €15 and can be bought locally or from any committee member.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The U-21 footballers Championship came to an end on Wednesday evening when they were defeated by a strong Cloughaneely side.

The U-13 boys travelled to Killygordon on Sunday evening and lost out to Red Hughs.

Last Friday evening our U-8 and U-10 Camogs hosted a blitz at Páirc na nGael. The three teams involved were St. Eunan's, Letterkenny Gaels and Burt where they played each other twice giving all girls a good runout.

Well done to our U-12 Hurlers who were victorious over Four Masters in their Championship Final on Thursday evening past.

Our U-13 girls had a good win against Bundoran at the pitch on Sunday .

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €2000 in Monday night's draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Hugh Devenney, Cornmullion and Jim and Mary Canavan, Leghoney. The numbers drawn were 11, 13, 17, 22.

The club wish Karl Lacey all the best after his announcement that he has retired from intercounty football. He was, of course, an integral part of the Donegal squad that brought such success to the county over recent years on the provincial and national stages. The exploits of that team, and the joy it brought to Donegal people at home and abroad will live long in the memory.

As well as playing with the seniors this year, Karl also served as a strength and conditioning coach with the county under-age development squads. We are delighted that he is giving the benefit of his experience to the next generation of Donegal footballers.We extend every good wish to Karl in his retirement.

The Four Masters U13 girls were at home for their second league game on Saturday against neighbours St Nauls. On front of a great crowd and in a tough hard fought exciting encounter, the Masters girls work rate won out with a deserved win.

AN TEARMAINN

Senior and Reserve men: A point was all that separated the teams at the end of Sunday's league games in Glenfin. The reserves one to the good and the seniors losing out by the minimum. There will be a break now for championship this coming weekend and the All Ireland football final the following weekend.

We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road, if you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty on 086 340 6167.

Well done to the u16 girls on their one point victory over St Eunan's in the group stages of the league.

Last week's draw took place in Nora's. Numbers drawn were 6, 17, 19 and 24. Match 3 winner was Carol Doherty. Open draw winners were Joe English and Imelda Broughan. Next week's draw takes place in The Glenveagh Inn with Kevin McElwaine & Conor Tinney co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €1,950.

On Wednesday last our Minor boys put in a super performance to defeat Fanad Gaels and qualify for the Donegal Div 2 Minor Championship final. Well done boys. With Benny Gallagher and Paul Doherty having taken these boys from U8, 10 years later it is fitting that their last involvement at Minor Board level will be a County final. It will be an all North West final with the winners of Gaoth Dobhair and Milford providing the opposition. Details next week of a date and time for the final.

Not to be outdone our U14 boys put in their best performance of the season on Monday when they recorded a 6 point victory over Ardara to also advance to their Donegal U14 Div 2 Championship final. 2 early second half goals adding to a first half treble gave our boys a cushion which to their credit Ardara chipped away at but a few late points secured the win and a well deserved County final for this hard working team. Well done Paddy, Hugh, Eddie and Brendan and well done boys. Again details of where and when the final will take place will be announced later in the week, a Donegal Div 2 double header Final would be nice!

Hard luck to our U16 boys who lost out to a strong Gaoth Dobhair team on Friday last in their NRB U16 Div 1 Championship game. This Friday night St Eunans are the visitors to The Burn Road for game 3, 6.45 throw in.

Good luck to our U10 boys who take part in the St Eunan's tournament this Saturday morning.

Our U8 boys and girls make the journey to Ballybofey on Saturday morning for games against the host Sean Mc Cumhaill's, 11am.

Our u11 boys, that is all boys born in 2006, have a coaching session at the Burn Road this Thursday 6.20 sharp. Thanks to Ardara who have invited this team to a blitz next Thursday night so we hope to see all the boys at the Burn Road this Thursday.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 9 14 22 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag: Eimear Mhic Íomhair, Doire a’ Chasáin, Cathal Ó Dúgáin, Droim Righin agus Máire Uí Bhuaidhe, Ceathrú an Coille. B’é Eoin Ó Broin, Leargán Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh, buidéal fíona agus b’é Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt Dé Luain seo chugainn an 11ú Meán Fómhair i dTeach Tabhairne Uí Luodhóg i gCreamhghort agus tá €6,800 sa phota óir.

Training for U-6s every Wed. evening at 6.30. Training indoors. New players welcome.

U-8’s are playing a blitz on Sat. against Fanad. Micky will send out a text with details.

Ina ngrúpa don chraobh bhí buaidh mhaith ag an fhoireann faoi-16 in éadan Ghaeil Fhánada leis an scóir 0-12 le 0-5. Cluiche maith ag R.Ó Gallchóir, Johnny Mac Rodaigh agus D. Mac Giolla Bhríde. An cluiche deireanach acu sa ghrúpa in éadan Bhaile na nGallóglach sna Dúnaibh tráthnóna Dé hAoine.