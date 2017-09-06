HORSE RACING
Large entry for Finn Valley horse and pony meeting on Sunday
Donegal Hospice will be the beneficiary from weekend event
Dylan Browne McMonagle and Nina Simpson, who are both expected to be among the winners on Sunday in Killygordon.
The penultimate horse and pony meeting of the 2017 season takes place on Sunday, September 10th at the Finn Valley Show Field in Killygordon.
The Donegal Hospice will be the beneficiary from the event which has a large entry. The action gets underway at 2.30 pm.
Last Sunday, local jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle, notched up another double in Loughrea, Co Galway, and he will be looking to keep his winning sequence going at some fancied mounts.
Another jockey expected to be among the winners is Nina Simpson who has been having a fruitful season to date.
Bookmakers will be in attendance and refreshments on course.
The full list of runners is as follows:
1 Mile Open
Keeper Hill,
Thunder Struck
Aideens Dream
Osaka
Never Say Never
Midnight Magic
1 1/2 Mile Open
Man Of Iron
Donegal Dan
Sir RJ
Alicia's Pride
Jimmy Mac
Movinas Boy
The Dazzler
Athea Jade
Let It Go
He's Got It
Facebook Your Granny
Forget Me Not
2 Mile Open
Jack Daniels
Walk The Line
Another Mac
Tardree
Let's Go
Mr Magic
Let's Go Now
I've Got It
Mr Big
All About Chris
On The Road Again
153 cm
Angel Eyes
Swilly Girl
Dylan's Pride
Seabiscuit
The Wagon Wheel
Sky's The Limit
4 Stone Of Lead
Barr Na Straide
148cm
My Friend George
Don't Mind Me
The Worrior
Little Man
5 Stone of Lead
Non Winners
Tinkerbell
All Joking Aside
Crafty Boy
Messi
Elusive Ruby
Don't Know
Dodge The Bullet
Let Us Go
Wi-Fi In Heaven
Don't Tell Chris
