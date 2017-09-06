HORSE RACING

Large entry for Finn Valley horse and pony meeting on Sunday

Donegal Hospice will be the beneficiary from weekend event

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Horse racing

Dylan Browne McMonagle and Nina Simpson, who are both expected to be among the winners on Sunday in Killygordon.

The penultimate horse and pony meeting of the 2017 season takes place on Sunday, September 10th at the Finn Valley Show Field in Killygordon.
The Donegal Hospice will be the beneficiary from the event which has a large entry. The action gets underway at 2.30 pm.
Last Sunday, local jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle, notched up another double in Loughrea, Co Galway, and he will be looking to keep his winning sequence going at some fancied mounts.
Another jockey expected to be among the winners is Nina Simpson who has been having a fruitful season to date.
Bookmakers will be in attendance and refreshments on course.
The full list of runners is as follows:

1 Mile Open 
Keeper Hill, 
Thunder Struck
Aideens Dream
Osaka
Never Say Never
Midnight Magic

1 1/2 Mile Open
Man Of Iron
Donegal Dan
Sir RJ
Alicia's Pride 
Jimmy Mac
Movinas Boy
The Dazzler
Athea Jade 
Let It Go 
He's Got It 
Facebook Your Granny 
Forget Me Not

2 Mile Open
Jack Daniels
Walk The Line
Another Mac
Tardree 
Let's Go 
Mr Magic 
Let's Go Now 
I've Got It 
Mr Big
All About Chris 
On The Road Again

153 cm 
Angel Eyes 
Swilly Girl 
Dylan's Pride 
Seabiscuit
The Wagon Wheel 
Sky's The Limit
4 Stone Of Lead 
Barr Na Straide

148cm
My Friend George
Don't Mind Me
The Worrior
Little Man
5 Stone of Lead

Non Winners 
Tinkerbell
All Joking Aside
Crafty Boy
Messi
Elusive Ruby
Don't Know
Dodge The Bullet
Let Us Go
Wi-Fi In Heaven 
Don't Tell Chris