Large entry for Finn Valley horse and pony meeting on Sunday

The penultimate horse and pony meeting of the 2017 season takes place on Sunday, September 10th at the Finn Valley Show Field in Killygordon.

The Donegal Hospice will be the beneficiary from the event which has a large entry. The action gets underway at 2.30 pm.

Last Sunday, local jockey, Dylan Browne McMonagle, notched up another double in Loughrea, Co Galway, and he will be looking to keep his winning sequence going at some fancied mounts.

Another jockey expected to be among the winners is Nina Simpson who has been having a fruitful season to date.

Bookmakers will be in attendance and refreshments on course.

The full list of runners is as follows:

1 Mile Open

Keeper Hill,

Thunder Struck

Aideens Dream

Osaka

Never Say Never

Midnight Magic

1 1/2 Mile Open

Man Of Iron

Donegal Dan

Sir RJ

Alicia's Pride

Jimmy Mac

Movinas Boy

The Dazzler

Athea Jade

Let It Go

He's Got It

Facebook Your Granny

Forget Me Not

2 Mile Open

Jack Daniels

Walk The Line

Another Mac

Tardree

Let's Go

Mr Magic

Let's Go Now

I've Got It

Mr Big

All About Chris

On The Road Again

153 cm

Angel Eyes

Swilly Girl

Dylan's Pride

Seabiscuit

The Wagon Wheel

Sky's The Limit

4 Stone Of Lead

Barr Na Straide

148cm

My Friend George

Don't Mind Me

The Worrior

Little Man

5 Stone of Lead

Non Winners

Tinkerbell

All Joking Aside

Crafty Boy

Messi

Elusive Ruby

Don't Know

Dodge The Bullet

Let Us Go

Wi-Fi In Heaven

Don't Tell Chris