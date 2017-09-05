DONEGAL MANAGER: 'Banty' McEnaney withdraws from the Donegal manager race

It is being reported this evening that Seamus Banty McEnaney has withdrawn from the race to become Donegal's next manager.

Donegal Co. Board PRO, Ed Byrne, was unable to confirm or deny the report, but it does seem as if the Monaghan's man race is run.

That leaves just three left in the competition - two from Donegal, Shaun Paul Barrett, Declan Bonner and Cathal Corey.

The interviews for the post are taking place this week.