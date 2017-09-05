EUEOPEAN KARATE: Donegal girls take home European gold karate medals

Members of the Three Rivers Shotokan club travelled to Belgium at the weekend to represent JKS Ireland at the JKS European Championships. Having been put through their paces all year both at their club in Lifford and JKS Ireland HQ in Dublin they were really up for this competition.

Day 1 saw a team made up of Jamie-Lee Simpson, Emma Dolan, Natasha Doherty and Ruta Gaizutyte a fellow team member from Dublin put on a dominant show to see them crowned European U14 Kumite champions to the excitement of all the travelling supporters.

Day 2 saw the commencement of the Individual Kumite Sections and with strong performances all round Emma Dolan once again showed why she is becoming a very familiar name on the Irish Karate circuit as she stood proudly on the podium as U14 Female European champion while Amhrán na bhFiann echoed around the arena.