All set for another Loreto, Letterkenny 5k road race, fun run and walk

Students, staff members, parents and friends gathered at Loreto Convent in Letterkenny on Monday for the launch of the forthcoming annual Loreto 5k road race, run and walk.

This is the third year of the event which will take place on Tuesday, 12th September at 7pm.

This year again the event is included as part of the Athletics Grand Prix series. This fundraising event has been growing in popularity and a large turnout is anticipated.

The route remains the same as last year with the start and finish from the back entrance of the school. This year the Race will be started by Meg Carr and Anna Hennessey who have represented the whole community and the school so well over the past year. All at the school are very proud of their achievements and wish them continued success.

This year again the runners will be ‘chipped’ and will be able to find out how quick they were and whether or not they have improved on last year! The entry fees are: runners €8, walkers €5 and family €20. There will be category prizes and spot prizes for the runners and walkers.

The presentation of prizes and refreshments will be held in the lobby afterwards where teas and coffees will be provided. For the less athletic among us this cuppa can be the ideal opportunity to meet up with people we haven’t seen since last year!

The funds raised this year will be used to start on the refurbishment of the stage in the Concert Hall. The first project to be tackled will be replacing the curtains and working on from there. The school feels it is important to ensure that students and the wider community have the best facilities for amateur dramatics, public speaking and other events that regularly use this facility.

The Parents Association have been working hard to organise the 5k event and they want to thank everyone for their help and support, Letterkenny Athletic Club for their assistance in organising the event, the sponsors - The Suit Room at County Seat, Pat's Pizza, Bank of Ireland, Get Fresh, Mac's Mace and Marks and Spencer and of course all of the volunteers and students who help to steward the route and help with the teas on the night.

Pictured above at the launch are staff, parents and students including Meg Carr and Anna Hennessy who will start the race, and Neilly McDaid of Letterkenny Athletic Club.