Good victories for Finn Harps U-17 and U-15 sides

Finn Harps U-17s remain firmly on course for qualification for the knockout stages of the FAI National League after an excellent 4-0 win over Derry City at Wilton Park on Saturday.

Declan Boyle’s team led 2-0 at the break and added two more goals in the second half. The scorers were Niall McGinley, Keelan McGill, Adam Duffy and Corrie Lee-Brogan.

FINN HARPS: Joe Boyle, Lee McLaughlin, Keelan McGill, Keenan Diver, Odhran McGuinness, Stephen Doherty, Michael Gallagher, Corrie-Lee Bogan, Adam Duffy, Niall McGinley, Ryan Cunningham Subs used Brendan Barr, Jack Doherty, Corey McBride, Jack O'Donnell, Jamie Browne.

Harps U-19s lose

Harps U19s suffered defeat at the hands of Derry City in Ballybofey on Saturday with all the goals coming in the first half when the home side did have the better of the exchanges.

However, Joe Boyle’s side still trailed 2-1 at the interval and that’s the way it stayed until the final whistle. Striker Sean McBride gave the visitors an early lead but Harps responded quickly courtesy of an Alex Carolan equalizer.

But entering the final ten minutes of the half the Candystripes regained the advantage when Daniel Devine scored.

If Harps were the better side in the first half it was definitely Derry who dominated the second period though the home side did have an opportunity for an early equalizer when Gareth Doherty found himself through one-on-one with the Derry keeper but the midfielder lifted his effort over the crossbar.

Still the hosts had to thank keeper Jamie Lee-McCarron who pulled off a couple of super saves to keep the visitors from adding to their two-goal tally.

FINN HARPS: Jamie Lee McCarron, Evan McCroary, Shane Blaney, Ciaran Kelly, Luke Nelis, Alex Carolan, Ryan Finn, Gareth Doherty, Dylan McCroary, Liam Walsh, B.J. Banda. Subs used: Mark McAteer, Michael Doherty, Zac Brolly.

Harps U-15s win again

Finn Harps appear to have put their opening day defeat to Sligo Rovers firmly behind them.

On Sunday they followed up last week's win over Cavan/Monaghan with an emphatic 8-0 trouncing of Longford Town.

Harps were 2-0 to the good at half-time.

However, once they scored the third shortly after the resumption, there was to be no way back for the home side. The Harps goals came from Stephen Black, Conor Black, Luke Rudden (3), Daniel Gildea (2) and an og.