Second cycling world gold for Katie-George Dunlevy in South Africa

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal made it two out of two at the UCI 2017 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa today, winning the WB Tandem Road Race.

In a bunch finish the powerful Irish duo outsprinted Poland to take the coveted World Title. Greece rounded off the podium winning Bronze.

On Friday, Dunlevy and McCrystal raced to victory in the WB Tandem Time Trial to secure a first ever cycling world championships gold medal.

Katie-George, whose father, John is a native of Mountcharles, said yesterday's course was tough but the finish suited the Irish.

“The hill on the lap made it tough and challenging,” she said.

“This lent itself to slightly negative racing, but that worked for us.

“The finish suited us perfectly – there was a tight left turn 700m from the line, and the Polish bike flew around the corner first. The gap was big enough, but we were confident and just drove it and passed them.”

Dunlevy was particularly delighted to win in the Road Race saying: “This is a massive thing.

“It’s everything I’ve worked for since Rio, but it’s also four years of hard work – and we have come so close to a win in the Road Race before.

“Road racing is my favourite part. I get such a buzz from it. We worked incredibly hard for this gold medal.”