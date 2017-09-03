BLOW FOR DONEGAL: Corner back Paddy McGrath picks up serious injury

Donegal corner-back, Paddy McGrath is set to miss the entire 2018 National League campaign and is a doubt for the 2018 Ulster Championship.

The Ardara man has suffered a cruciate injury it is learned. The injury was picked up in the championship game against Gaoth Dobhair last week and while it was not serious at first, scans have revealed the injury.

It is believed that it is not at the high end of damage, but there will be a lay-off of at least six months.

McGrath, one of Donegal's best performers in 2017, will be badly missed. He is just one of six players from the 2012 All-Ireland win still involved. He has been an ever present

Hopefully, he will make a full recovery and be ready for the Ulster Championship next year.