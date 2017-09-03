GLENFIN V TERMON: Pairc Taobhoige serves up a thriller in Division Two

Pairc Taobhoige was the venue for one of the most exciting league games of the weekend as Glenfin snatched a one-point victory over Termon on Sunday afternoon.



Glenfin . . . 0-18

Termon . . . 2-11

The result means the situation in Division Two remains as close as ever with three out of the bottom four sides - Glenfin, Malin and Buncrana - all winning this weekend.

Indeed only four points separate MacCumhaill’s in fourth place and Buncrana who are second from bottom.

Just as they did in Buncrana the previous weekend, Glenfin got off to a flyer in this game and were 0-9 to 0-3 in front after 20 minutes with Conor McBride helping himself to four points in that period.

But Termon were back to within two points at half-time, 0-10 to 1-5. Their goal was scored by Aidan Sweeney who found the net after the home side failed to deal with a high, dropping ball into the danger area.

Right at the start of the second half, and from another high ball, Termon hit their second goal. This time it was Enda McCormick who found the net and suddenly, the visitors were in front 0-10, 2-5.

From there to the finish, it was end to end stuff with the lead changing hands on several occasions.

With the sides level going into the closing minutes, Gary Dorrian sent over a delightful long range effort to put Glenfin in front, 0-18 to 2-11.

Termon had a chance to draw level with almost the final kick of the game but they put a 30m free just wide.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Daithi Carr, Hugh Foy, Paddy O’Connor; Gary Dorrian, Frank McGlynn, Packie McGrath; Michael McGlynn, Stephen Ward; Eoin Donnellan, Jason Morrow, Stephen McGlynn; Stephen Carr, Ciaran Brady, Conor McBride.

TERMON: Michael Boyle; Kevin McElwaine, Paul McDaid, Fintan O’Flynn; Shane Doherty, Shane Callaghan, Nathan McElwaine; Jamie Gallagher, Johnny McCafferty; Kevin McDaid, James McSharry, Daniel Conaghan; Aidan Sweeney, Stephen McElwaine, Enda McCormick.