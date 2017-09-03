BUNCRANA V NAOMH COLUMBA: Late surge of scores helps Buncrana to victory

Buncrana hit four late points without reply to seal an important win against Naomh Columba at The Scarvey on Sunday afternoon.



Buncrana . . . 0-12

Naomh Columba . . . 0-9

The Glencolmcille side looked set to make the long journey home with two valuable league points as they led going into the closing stages.

However, this Buncrana side have shown in recent weeks that they don’t lie down without a fight, and they lifted their game at the vital stage to see off the Naomh Columba challenge.

The visitors started well with Ryan Gillespie hitting three first half points and Pauric Cunningham scoring two. They led at one stage 0-6 to 0-2 but Buncrana, through John Campbell, managed a couple of important scores just before the break. At half time, Glen were 0-6 to 0-5 in front.

Pauric Ward and Pauric Cunningham were among the scorers for Naomh Columba as they continued to keep the scoreboard ticking in the second half.

They were 0-9 to 0-8 in front going into the final minutes of the game. However, that’s when Buncrana came good and points from Oisin Doherty, Noel McLaughlin (2) and Caolan McGonagle helped them to a three-point victory.

It’s a big win for Buncrana who despite staying second from bottom in Division Two, have every chance of securing survival.

Buncrana: Sean Parker; Conor Grant, Bruce Waldron, Stephen Doherty; Shane McLaughlin, William McLaughlin, Noel McLaughlin; Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle, Oisin O’Flaherty, Odhran Doherty, Adrian Doherty; Oisin Doherty, John Campbell, Darach O’Connor.

Naomh Columba: Pauric O’Donnell; Barry Carr, Kieran McBrearty, Philip McNern; Paul Doherty, Pauric Ward, Stephen Jones; Ryan Gillespie, Christopher Byrne; Gavin McGinley, Tadhg McGinley, Ryan McNern; Pauric Cunningham, Michael McGuire, Philip Doherty.