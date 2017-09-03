FOUR MASTERS V NAOMH CONAILL: Facile victory for Glenties men in Donegal Town

It was just too easy for Naomh Conaill in their game against Four Masters in Tirconaill Park, Donegal town.

Four Masters 0-7

Naomh Conaill 4-14

There was a huge difference this time around between these two teams after Four Masters running Naomh Conaill close in the championship.

The game was something of a non-contest as Naomh Conaill led by 2-8 to 0-3 at half-time with goals from Seamus Corcoran and Anthony Thompson.

Leo McHugh, Kevin McBrearty and Fergal O'Callaghan had the Four Masters' points.

The story was much the same in the second half as Naomh Conaill rattled in another 2-6 with the goals from Leon Thompson and Kieran Gallagher, while Four Masters had points from Thomas McGowan (2), Josh Lacey and Leo McHugh.