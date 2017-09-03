ARDARA V MALIN: Ardara go down to Malin's final quarter surge

Despite having a four point lead early in the second half Ardara were not able to match Malin in the final quarter in Pearse Park, Ardara.

Ardara 1-11

Malin 1-13

Ardara's hopes of promotion look to be hanging on a thread after losing at home to Malin in this league game. They were in a winning position but Malin finished very strongly to take the points.

The Inishowen men started really well with the first four points, three of them from McLaughlins Benny, Paul and Christy with Sean Kelly getting the fourth in the ninth minute.

Ardara got up and going with a Lorcan O'Donnell '45' and more points flowed from Gareth Concarr and two more from Lorcan O'Donnell, Brendan Boyle and CJ Molloy.

In between Benny McLaughlin had a goal for Malin and Christy McLaughlin had their final point of the half on 18 minutes. McLaughlin was to suffer an injury later in the half, but did come out for the second half before having to be replaced.

Just before half-time CJ Molloy was brought down going through and Gareth Concarr finished the penalty to leave Ardara ahead by 1-6 to 1-5 at the break. Ardara did have the ball in the Malin net on 23 minutes but the goal was disallowed.

When CJ Molloy and Lorcan O'Donnell with two had Ardara points inside nine minutes of the restart, Ardara were 1-9 to 1-5 ahead, but they would add just two more points in the 45th and 47th minutes from Concarr and Brendan Boyle.

It was Malin who dominated in the final quarter wityh Benny McLaughlin on song with frees while Sean Kelly and Matthew Byrne also chipped in with points.

Oisin O'Donnell saw red after a second yellow in the 56th minute.



ARDARA: Cathal Gallagher; Oisin O'Donnell, Declan Gavigan, Danny Walsh; Nicholas Maguire, John Ross Molloy, Johnny Herron; Conor Classon, CJ Molloy (0-2); Paul Watters, Brendan Boyle (0-2), Kieran Breslin; Peter McHugh, Gareth Concarr (1-1, 1-0pen), Lorcan O'Donnell (0-6,1f,'45'). Subs., Kelvin Slowey for Walsh.

MALIN: Martin McLaughlin; Gary Farren, Damien Harkin, Conor Farren; Ciaran McColgan, Declan Walsh, Paul McLaughlin (0-2,1f); Sean Kelly (0-2), Christy McLaughlin (0-2); Dan McDaid, Matthew Byrne (0-1), Seamus Doherty; Benny McLaughlin (1-5,4f), Seamus Houghton, Michael Byrne. Subs., Joe Doherty (0-1), Dara McLaughlin, Conor McColgan, Darren Mullarkey.

REFEREE: Aidan McAleer (Muff)