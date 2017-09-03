BUNDORAN V ST. EUNAN'S: Letterkenny men just too strong for Bundoran

St. Eunan's kept the pressure on at the top of Division One with victory over Bundoran at Gaelic Park.

Bundoran 1-8

St. Eunan's 2-11

Bundoran were without one of their star men, Shane McGowan, due to work commitments and they will look back on the game with some regret as they had some bad wides in each half.

St. Eunan's rested a number of players who had played in the hurling semi-final on Friday night but they still had a strong panel with them.

In a really open game of football, Bundoran had early chances but hit three wides while St. Eunan's were accurate at the other end, Rory Carr pointing a '45', Conall Dunne fisting a good score and Conor Gibbons landing a free after Cillian Morrison was fouled.

Bundoran eventually got on the board in a good move finished by Alan Russell and after good work by the McEniffs, Michael and Cian, Gary Clancy added a second.

The home side had a half-goal chance when Paul Murphy almost put Diarmuid Spratt in on 13 minutes, but two minutes later they were in front with Michael McEniff driving forward and finding the corner of the net.

The St. Eunan's response was immediate with Conor Morrison, coming forward after Jamie Brennan, found himself free in front of goal and he fired home from short range.

From the kick-out there was almost a second goal but Ashley Mulhern redeemed himself with a great save. But the second goal came on 20 minutes when Barry McGeehin created a great overlap and he found Conor Gibbons, who was clinical from 20m.

Tommy Hourihane and Cian McEniff hit back with Bundoran points, but Rory Carr and Cillian Morrison cancelled them out at the other end.

In added time Gary Clancy had the last score of the half from a free to leave it 2-5 to 1-5 in favour of St. Eunan's at the break.

Bundoran had three '45s' in-a-row at start of the second half but nothing from either of them and Jamie Brennan was denied as he fired across goal.

After all that Rory Kavanagh had a point for Eunan's but Paul Brennan won a free for Hourihane to cancel that score. Rory Carr pointed a free which was his last action before being replaced but Alan Russell again cancelled at the other end.

Conor Gibbons and Russell again traded scores before Cillian Morrison and Gibbons pushed the lead to five, 2-10 to 1-8.

Bundoran needed a goal and they did have the ball in the net in the 58th minute but Gary Clancy was adjudged to have scooped it in on the ground before Niall O'Donnell had the final score of the game.

Just before the end St. Eunan's were reduced to 14 when Michael Martin picked up a second yellow.

BUNDORAN: Ashley Mulhern; Peter McGonigle, James Keaney, Diarmuid McCaughey; Paul Murphy, Michael McEniff (1-0), Paul Brennan; Ciaran McCaughey, Niall Dunne; Alan Russell (0-3), Tommy Hourihane (0-2,1f), Diarmuid Spratt; Cian McEniff (0-1), Gary Clancy (0-2,1f), Jamie Brennan. Subs., Timmy Goverov for Spratt 46; Darragh Hoey for Hourihane 53

ST. EUNAN'S: Matthew Gallagher; Conor Moore, Conor Morrison (1-0), Dillon Sweeney; Dara Toal, Eamonn Doherty, Barry McGeehin; Rory Carr (0-3,1f,1'45'), Rory Kavanagh (0-1); Michael Miller, Kieran Sharkey, Darragh Mulgrew; Conall Dunne (0-1), Cillian Morrison (0-2), Conor Gibbons (1-3). Subs., Kevin Rafferty for Sharkey ht; Michael Martin for R Carr 38; Niall O'Donnell (0-1) for Miller 44; Sean McVeigh for McGeehin 47; Kevin Kealy for Cillian Morrison 55; Paddy McGowan for Dunne 60