Irish cyclist thanks Donegal fan for support at Vuelta

Irish cyclist Conor Dunne has taken to social media to thank a Donegal cycling fan for his support during Saturday’s stage of La Vuelta a Espana.

Dunne, who is riding for Aqua Blue Sport posted on Facebook to thank Letterkenny man Sean McFadden for his ‘shouts’ on the gruelling Stage 14.

Saturday’s stage saw the cyclists tackle the 175km route from Écija to Sierra de La Pandera which featured a summit finish.

McFadden - who competed in the An Post Ras this year - is currently in Spain and took in yesterday’s stage which passed close to his holiday base.

Chris Froome retained the lead in La Vuelta as Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka soloed to victory on stage 14

Conor Dunne going well during Saturday's stage 14.