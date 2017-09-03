NAOMH ULTAN V DOWNINGS: Alan Lyons on fire for Naomh Ultan in big win in Dunkineely

Alan Lyons was the hero for Naomh Ultan as they won the relegation battle in Dunkineely on Saturday night against Downings.



Naomh Ultan 0-12

Downings 1-5

The win moves Naomh Ultan above Downings at the bottom of the Division Three table and the Rosguill men are now in a spot of bother with just three games left.

Naomh Ultan are not out of the woods either, but they are two points clear and have five games left.

They can thank the unerring boot of Alan Lyons for this win, the big forward hitting 0-9 of their tally. He has been in a rich vein of form in recent games.

Naomh Ultan led 0-6 to 0-3 at the break with Lyons getting 0-4, and he added five more in the second half.

Veteran Aidan Duddy chipped in with two points while Peter Alvey got the other score.

Lorcan Connor had three points for the losers with Finighin McClafferty getting the second half goal.

Danny Shovlin gave a masterclass at midfield for the home side for whom Conor Shovlin and Daniel Gallagher also excelled as the game ended in almost complete darkness.



NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin; Conor Shovlin, Johnny Cassidy, Dara Byrne; Michael Breslin, Aiday Duddy (0-2), Shane McWhinnie; Alan Lyons (0-9,5f), Danny Shovlin; Kevin McGuinness, Cian Kennedy, Jordan Watters; Daniel Gallagher, James Byrne, Peter Alvey (0-1). Subs., Colm McNicholas for McGuinness; Martin Shovlin jnr for C Shovlin.

DOWNINGS: Conor McBride; Hugo Davis, Conor Shiels, Max Davis; Ben McNutt, Sean McGinley, James L McBride; Oisin Boyce, Shane Boyce; Aaron McClafferty (0-1), Gary Ban McClafferty (0-1), Alan Pasoma; Ben McBride, Finighin McClafferty (1-0), Lorcan Connor (0-3).

REFEREE: Eugene McHale (Bundoran)