Magnificent turn-out for Malin GAA 5k

Almost 800 people took to the line for the start of the Malin GAA 5k road race which proved a huge success on Saturday evening

The event was held to celebrate the memory of former club member John McLaughlin - the club combing John’s two passions which were running and GAA.

Proceeds from the fundraising 5k will go to the underage teams at Malin GAA and well done to everyone who took part or helped out in any way.

Inishowen AC’s David Mcmenamin was first athlete home, just dipping under the 17 minute mark in 16.58.

Barry Herron was second in 17.43, beating Ben Carr into third by just half a second.

First female athlete was Kayla McLaughlin who ran 22:10.

The results from the race were:

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 268 David Mc Menamin m MO Inishowen AC 16:58,4

2. 213 Barry Harron m MO MCC 17:43,3

3. 463 Ben Carr m Boys 16 E&I eng 17:43,8

4. 303 Conor McDevit m MO 17:46,1

5. 301 Philip Callaghan m M40 Inishowen AC 17:54,8

6. 269 Karl Kelly m MO 18:34,2

7. 389 Maurice Harkin m MO 18:45,8

8. 30 Conor Gallagher m MO 19:08,1

9. 399 Thomas Farren m M40 Inishowen AC 19:37,1

10. 61 Ben Curley m Boys 16 19:41,6

11. 596 Ronan Lafferty m Boys 16 19:48,3

12. 382 Sean O Neill m Boys 16 19:59,7

13. 264 Micheál Ó Herlihy m MO 20:06,4

14. 229 N.N. 229 20:13,8

15. 66 Josh Conlon m Boys 16 20:16,1

16. 370 Conor O'Neill m Boys 16 20:31,2

17. 88 Kieran McColgan m MO 20:57,4

18. 287 Martin O'Connor m Boys 16 21:00,2

19. 496 Dermot Diver m MO 21:12,3

20. 98 Brian Houghton m Boys 16 21:25,0

21. 361 Sean O'Kane m Boys 16 21:30,8

22. 367 Ciaran O'Kane m Boys 16 21:34,4

23. 395 Ronan Farren m Boys 16 21:42,4

24. 466 Declan Grant m MO URRIS GAA 21:44,6

25. 656 Patrick McLaughlin m M40 22:05,0

26. 413 Kayla McLaughlin f Girls 16 22:10,1

27. 479 Daniel McLaughlin m Boys 16 22:11,2

28. 97 Conor Murray m Boys 16 22:12,9

29. 353 Sean O'Hare m M40 22:13,5

30. 499 John Acheson m MO naomh padraig 22:16,5

31. 558 Paul Monagle m MO 22:20,1

32. 195 Neil Doherty m Boys 16 22:23,2

33. 340 N.N. 340 22:25,8

34. 76 Paddy McColgan W m MO 22:26,7

35. 350 Niamh Hegarty f FO 22:27,4

36. 122 Adam Duffy m Boys 16 22:29,3

37. 64 Jack Fildara m Boys 16 22:30,4

38. 412 Clara McLaughlin f Girls 16 22:35,3

39. 745 Nn 745 m MO 22:39,0

40. 557 James Gallagher m MO 22:42,0

41. 356 Aoife O'Hare f F40 22:43,1

42. 411 Gary McLaughlin m MO 22:46,1

43. 454 Paddy Hannigan m M50 22:47,9

44. 579 Laura Gallagher f FO 22:51,1

45. 240 Callum McClenaghan m Boys 16 22:55,2

46. 238 John McCleanaghan m MO 22:55,5

47. 311 Colin Douglas m MO 22:56,7

48. 543 Mary McCarron f Girls 16 22:58,3

49. 662 Stephen Byrne m MO BYRNES 23:06,0

50. 495 Charlie Byrne m MO team Byrne 23:08,8

51. 386 Adan McGonagle f Girls 16 23:10,3

52. 575 Oran Doherty m Boys 16 23:10,5

53. 63 Peter McCallion m Boys 16 23:14,2

54. 482 Tony Kearney m M60 23:15,9

55. 595 Brendan Lafferty m M40 23:21,7

56. 747 747 Nn 23:29,0

57. 189 Seamus McLaughlin m M40 23:31,1

58. 465 John Mc Carron m MO URRIS GAA 23:37,1

59. 518 Andy McGonagle m M60 23:41,8

60. 332 John McElhinney m Boys 16 23:42,9

61. 605 Chris Carr m MO kilcar AC 23:43,0

62. 516 Patrick Harkin m M50 23:49,0

63. 767 Sean McDaid m M40 urris gaa 23:52,0

64. 307 Ronan Mc Laughlin m Boys 16 23:54,7

65. 410 Kathy McLaughlin f FO 23:54,8

66. 100 N.N. 100 23:58,0

67. 81 Stephen Farren m Boys 16 23:58,8

68. 414 Seamus McLaughlin m M40 24:01,6

69. 248 Paul Doherty m Boys 16 24:07,0

70. 556 Cathal Collins m MO 24:25,8

71. 562 Owen Doherty m M40 24:26,6

72. 202 Cahir Doherty m M50 DCC 24:30,5

73. 419 Brendan (Ross) McGonagle m M40 24:32,6

74. 247 Michael Doherty m M50 24:34,5

75. 464 Brian Grant m MO URRIS GAA 24:48,6

76. 932 Conal Doogan m MO 24:51,0

77. 462 Clodagh Skelly f Girls 16 Moville Ladies 24:56,4

78. 132 Darragh McGeoghegan m Boys 16 24:59,2

79. 279 Paul McLaughlin m MO 25:03,3

80. 554 David Doherty m Boys 16 25:05,9

81. 336 Alan Furlong m M50 25:07,1

82. 261 Jake Moore m Boys 16 25:07,2

83. 383 Liam O Neill m M40 25:16,9

84. 2495 Sean Monagle f FO 25:20,0

85. 574 Shane Doherty m Boys 16 25:26,4

86. 385 Denis McGonagle m MO 25:31,4

87. 783 Jason Harkin m Boys 16 Moville celtic 25:35,0

88. 827 Darragh McGuinness m Boys 16 25:40,0

89. 2468 Enda Carr m M40 E&I eng 25:40,0

90. 177 Kevin P Lynch m Boys 16 25:41,8

91. 201 Patrick McLaughlin m MO Lilys Bolts 25:43,5

92. 387 Matthew Harkin m Boys 16 25:49,5

93. 309 Rónan Kelly m Boys 16 25:50,1

94. 176 Kieva Lynch f Girls 16 25:55,0

95. 285 Michael Doherty m Boys 16 25:56,0

96. 379 Senan Grant m Boys 16 25:57,0

97. 378 Kevin Grant m M40 25:57,1

98. 500 Johanne McColgan f FO naomh padraig 25:59,2

99. 841 Clara Boyle f Girls 16 moville gaa 26:09,0

100. 833 Lorcan McGonagle m Boys 16 26:11,0

101. 72 Keeian Hegarty m Boys 16 26:16,3

102. 645 Vincent Gallagher m MO 26:26,0

103. 58 Matthew Mullarkey m Boys 16 26:29,3

104. 121 Neal Duffy m M40 26:29,6

105. 863 Keelan White m Boys 16 26:33,0

106. 246 Eamonn Ryan m M50 26:37,5

107. 422 Barry Hegarty m MO 26:40,9

108. 335 Kathleen Furlong f F50 26:53,2

109. 474 Cormac McGinn m Boys 16 Inishowen AC 26:56,5

110. 441 Jonathan Ming m M40 26:59,6

111. 87 Patrick Kelly m MO 27:00,0

112. 338 Michelle McGrory f F40 The 4 of US 27:03,8

113. 339 Catriona McElhinney f F40 Get Fit Gym 27:03,9

114. 786 Cahir McElhinney m Boys 16 Moville celtic 27:06,0

115. 114 Shaun Mc Geoghegan m M40 27:07,2

116. 206 Thomas Timlin m M50 27:07,3

117. 255 Lecnie Furlong f FO 27:07,6

118. 262 Maria Furlong f FO 27:07,7

119. 15 Michael Walsh m Boys 16 27:12,5

120. 787 Roan Doherty m Boys 16 Moville celtic 27:15,0

121. 354 Darragh O'Hare m Boys 16 27:19,0

122. 10 Maria McLaughlin f FO 27:19,8

123. 663 Conar Byrne m MO BYRNES 27:24,0

124. 2494 Kevin Cooley m M40 27:24,0

125. 599 Jamie Fildara m Boys 16 27:28,8

126. 3 Oliver McCafferty m Boys 16 27:28,9

127. 26 Terence McLaughlin m MO 27:31,6

128. 101 Julie Doherty f F40 27:47,3

129. 54 Sean McGrenaghan m Boys 16 27:52,7

130. 2484 Charolotte McCrossan f FO 27:59,0

131. 555 N.N. 555 27:59,1

132. 488 Caitriona Nolan f Girls 16 Nolans 28:00,0

133. 344 Rita O Brien f F50 28:00,3

134. 490 Mark Nolan m M40 nolans 28:00,9

135. 275 Thomas McGeoghegan m Boys 16 28:07,7

136. 450 Sophie Murphy f Girls 16 28:08,8

137. 840 David Gallagher m Boys 16 28:10,0

138. 9 Giles Davis m MO 28:16,2

139. 544 Diarmuid McCarron m Boys 16 28:17,7

140. 600 Seamus Fildara m M40 28:20,5

141. 314 Keelan McColgan m Boys 16 28:21,7

142. 210 Saoirse Farren f FO Malin minor girls 28:24,5

143. 174 Katie Lynch f F40 bolt 28:26,8

144. 467 Niamh Skelly f Girls 16 Moville Ladies 28:28,1

145. 673 Marc Doherty m Boys 16 28:30,0

146. 789 Cormac Gormley m Boys 16 moville 28:30,0

147. 906 Gary Monagle m MO 28:32,0

148. 793 Michael Douglas m M50 lilys bolts 28:36,0

149. 443 Seamus Doherty m M40 28:39,4

150. 13 Denise Mc Carron f F40 28:44,1

151. 442 Lochlainn Doherty m Boys 16 28:45,9

152. 221 Karl Lafferty m M40 28:51,3

153. 469 Martin Rustard m MO The Rustards 28:51,6

154. 292 Sonny Bonner m Boys 16 29:11,6

155. 164 Rachel McCann f Girls 16 29:12,1

156. 384 Heather McGonagle f F50 29:13,7

157. 320 Stephen Grant m M40 29:13,9

158. 4 John McLaughlin m Boys 16 29:17,5

159. 819 Olly Coyle m Boys 16 29:19,0

160. 165 Jennifier McCann f FO Moville GAA 29:25,4

161. 40 Darragh Douglas m Boys 16 29:27,5

162. 456 Charlie McLaughlin m Boys 16 29:28,3

163. 110 Patrick McLaughlin m Boys 16 29:28,5

164. 2465 Billy Sean Hume m Boys 16 29:30,0

165. 660 Matthew McColgan m MO 29:32,0

166. 659 Des McColgan m MO 29:33,0

167. 487 Gemma Byrne f FO 29:38,2

168. 21 Brendan Gillespie m MO 29:38,6

169. 22 Rachael Gillespie f Girls 16 29:39,1

170. 327 Davie McDermot m M50 29:44,4

171. 113 Marhr McLavall m Boys 16 29:45,7

172. 903 Peter Hegarty m Boys 16 29:48,0

173. 25 Noel McLaughlin m M60 29:49,2

174. 403 Martin McDermott m M40 29:54,9

175. 334 Iona Furlong f Girls 16 29:58,3

176. 103 Aod Mc Groarty m Boys 16 30:03,1

177. 333 Leire Ibarguren f Girls 16 30:04,5

178. 792 Caolin McAnea m Boys 16 moville 30:05,0

179. 178 Patrick Fildara m Boys 16 30:08,3

180. 498 Oisin McLaughlin m Boys 16 30:09,9

181. 316 Li Liu f F40 30:11,1

182. 207 Theresa Timlin f F50 30:11,3

183. 115 Frances Mc Geofhegan f F40 30:11,6

184. 151 Conor McCallion m Boys 16 30:11,9

185. 184 Danny Fildara m Boys 16 30:12,3

186. 658 Niamh McDaid f FO 30:16,0

187. 665 Ailbhe McLaughlin f Girls 16 30:16,0

188. 553 Adrian O'Connor m Boys 16 30:16,0

189. 552 Tara O'Connor f Girls 16 30:17,2

190. 74 Stephen Callaghan m Boys 16 30:25,4

191. 529 Aoibha Cavanagh f Girls 16 30:34,6

192. 594 Siuin Lafferty f Girls 16 30:36,5

193. 517 Shay Harkin m Boys 16 30:42,7

194. 73 Niall Hegarty m Boys 16 30:47,2

195. 167 Shay Ruddy m Boys 16 30:57,8

196. 197 Liam Barron m M40 30:59,8

197. 358 N.N. 358 31:00,0

198. 657 Pat McDaid m M50 31:02,0

199. 313 Cathy McColgan f FO 31:02,0

200. 272 Courtney O'Connor f Girls 16 Malin GAA 31:10,4

201. 976 Jack Lee m Boys 16 31:12,0

202. 51 Susan Byrne f F60 31:15,1

203. 371 Pauric Peto m Boys 16 31:15,1

204. 69 Kaylah Doherty f F50 31:18,3

205. 501 David Lee m MO 31:19,1

206. 471 Oran Lafferty m Boys 16 carn boys 31:19,3

207. 782 Sean Doherty m MO Moville celtic 31:20,0

208. 785 Shane Gillespie m Boys 16 Moville celtic 31:20,0

209. 359 Cian Lafferty m Boys 16 carn boys 31:20,3

210. 233 Marianne O'Connor f FO Inishowen AC 31:23,0

211. 534 Christine Lee f FO 31:26,7

212. 140 Odhran Douglas m Boys 16 31:31,3

213. 598 Alanna Mclaughlin f Girls 16 Inishowen AC 31:32,9

214. 388 Ashleen Harkin f FO 31:34,6

215. 212 Siobhan Farren f Girls 16 Malin minor girls 31:35,7

216. 254 Laura McGeoghegan f Girls 16 31:35,8

217. 138 Helen Douglas f F40 31:38,9

218. 601 Aidan McLaughlin D m M50 31:40,0

219. 355 Oisin O'Hare m Boys 16 31:40,4

220. 774 Rory Gill m Boys 16 moville gaa 31:43,0

221. 373 Daithi Peto m Boys 16 31:46,6

222. 374 Brigeen Peto f F40 31:46,8

223. 357 JJ Lafferty m MO 31:47,8

224. 473 Kitty McGinn f Girls 16 Inishowen AC 31:55,1

225. 133 Odhran McGeoghegan m Boys 16 32:01,3

226. 348 Marian O Donnell f FO 32:01,9

227. 16 Lesley Edgar f F40 32:02,0

228. 116 Shayna McGeoghegan f Girls 16 32:03,1

229. 117 Cliona McGeoghegan f Girls 16 32:04,8

230. 315 Teresa Bonner f FO 32:06,1

231. 95 Patricia Foynes f F50 32:24,7

232. 754 Nn 754 m 32:27,0

233. 758 Nn 758 m 32:27,0

234. 312 Clare Doherty f FO 32:28,9

235. 751 Nn 751 m 32:33,0

236. 185 Roseena Toner f F40 32:35,2

237. 864 Calvin White m Boys 16 32:37,0

238. 109 Elaine Mc Lavell f F40 33:02,5

239. 475 Hugh McGinn m Boys 16 carn boys 33:08,0

240. 2 Jack Lafferty m Boys 16 33:23,5

241. 23 Jonathan Lafferty m MO 33:29,2

242. 149 Cian McNamee m Boys 16 malin 33:36,9

243. 437 Ciaran Collins m Boys 16 33:43,0

244. 542 Micheal McCarron m Boys 16 33:43,0

245. 671 Mary McLaughlin f FO Moville Community College 33:54,0

246. 120 Oisin McGeoghegan m Boys 16 33:54,6

247. 168 Daniel Ruddy m Boys 16 33:57,8

248. 461 Tracey McLaughlin f FO 33:58,1

249. 310 John Douglas m M40 34:03,3

250. 929 Seamus Hegarty m MO 34:06,0

251. 491 Sean Donaghy m Boys 16 34:20,7

252. 364 Maria O'Kane f Girls 16 34:29,0

253. 489 Niamh Nolan f Girls 16 Nolans 34:29,3

254. 826 oisin McGuinness m Boys 16 34:30,0

255. 825 Denise McGuinness f FO 34:40,0

256. 7 Madeline Lafferty f FO 34:49,0

257. 434 Eileen Collins f F40 34:53,5

258. 93 Fianna McCool f Girls 16 34:57,0

259. 409 Lorcan McFeely m Boys 16 34:57,7

260. 406 John McFeely m M40 34:59,5

261. 62 Jack Curley m Boys 16 35:19,7

262. 538 Cailth Lafferty f Girls 16 35:22,8

263. 274 Ryan McGeoghegan m Boys 16 35:23,6

264. 37 Dylan Doherty m Boys 16 35:30,1

265. 429 Bernie Kelly f F50 35:33,5

266. 457 Aoibhin Nolan f Girls 16 Nolans 35:37,0

267. 295 Ronnie bonner m Boys 16 35:39,0

268. 298 Eabha Mooney f Girls 16 35:39,2

269. 152 Kaylah Duffy f Girls 16 35:42,1

270. 252 Danielle Houghton f Girls 16 35:42,4

271. 253 Caiti Farren f FO 35:42,7

272. 55 Owen Cavanagh m M40 35:52,9

273. 746 Nn 746 m 35:57,0

274. 147 Orlaith McNamee f FO 36:00,9

275. 148 Eddie McNamee m MO 36:01,0

276. 666 Susan McLaughlin f F40 36:05,0

277. 372 Una Peto f Girls 16 36:17,1

278. 400 John Peto m M40 36:17,8

279. 844 James Boyle m Boys 16 moville gaa 36:22,0

280. 59 Abigael Mullarkey f Girls 16 36:41,1

281. 154 Caoimhe McCallion f Girls 16 36:41,5

282. 194 Eilis Doherty f FO 36:42,0

283. 196 matthew Doherty m Boys 16 36:42,0

284. 188 Chloe McLaughlin f Girls 16 36:42,4

285. 402 Alishia McDermott f Girls 16 36:42,5

286. 341 John O Brien m M50 36:43,7

287. 216 Erin Ryan f Girls 16 Unicorn spuds 36:46,5

288. 439 Abigail Finlay f Girls 16 36:53,0

289. 438 Louise Finlay f F40 EI 36:53,6

290. 695 Marytn McLaughlin f F40 37:00,0

291. 547 Frances McDonald f FO 37:01,2

292. 208 Breda Doherty f FO Malin minor girls 37:13,9

293. 211 Tara Kelly f FO Malin minor girls 37:17,2

294. 193 Lorna Doherty f FO 37:18,3

295. 363 Rory McLaughlin m Boys 16 37:18,4

296. 458 Helen McLaughlin f F40 37:37,9

297. 112 Ciara McLavall f FO 37:39,6

298. 2488 Bernie McColgan f FO 37:44,0

299. 224 Edward McLaughlin m MO tastys carn 37:49,5

300. 192 Liz Doherty f F40 37:49,7

301. 470 Aine McLaughlin f FO The Rustards 37:49,8

302. 407 Euan McFeely m Boys 16 37:50,1

303. 180 Ruairi McLaughlin m Boys 16 37:52,1

304. 436 Cormac Collins m Boys 16 37:54,1

305. 435 Patricia Collins f FO 37:55,3

306. 251 Monica Walsh f F60 38:06,1

307. 531 Macey-Mae McClay f Girls 16 38:14,5

308. 528 Leah Cavanagh f Girls 16 38:14,7

309. 661 Louise Smith f FO BYRNES 38:24,0

310. 664 Grainne Byrne f FO Byrnes 38:24,0

311. 38 Mark Smith m MO 38:36,0

312. 39 Teresa Doherty f FO 38:37,1

313. 520 Adam Doherty m MO Lillys Bolts 38:41,2

314. 225 Jonathan Weir m MO tastys carn 38:42,3

315. 232 James Kelly m MO 38:45,9

316. 775 Shauna gill f FO moville gaa 38:50,0

317. 632 Clare Gallagher f FO 38:50,0

318. 824 Grainne Canny f FO CPS 38:50,0

319. 52 Dermott Callaghan m Boys 16 38:51,0

320. 576 Maeve Doherty f Girls 16 38:53,7

321. 217 Mary McCarron f Girls 16 Unicorn spuds 38:54,6

322. 142 Saoirse Monagle f Girls 16 malin 38:54,7

323. 190 Jack McLaughlin m Boys 16 38:55,8

324. 191 Shauneen McLaughlin f Girls 16 38:57,0

325. 198 Orlaith Barron f Girls 16 38:58,3

326. 401 Sophie McDermott f Girls 16 38:58,6

327. 144 Caitlin Monagle f Girls 16 malin 39:08,5

328. 143 Niamh Monagle f Girls 16 malin 39:08,8

329. 519 N.N. 519 39:10,6

330. 139 Aimee Douglas f Girls 16 39:34,3

331. 228 Rachel Crossan f Girls 16 Lilys Bar 39:34,5

332. 513 N.N. 513 40:10,8

333. 85 Danielle McLaughlin f FO 40:16,4

334. 160 Lewis Kelly m Boys 16 40:16,7

335. 278 Catherine McGeoghegan f F40 40:18,9

336. 548 Brendan Lafferty m M40 40:19,2

337. 273 Kevin McGeoghegan m M40 40:19,5

338. 834 Cara McGonagle f Girls 16 40:24,0

339. 96 Claire McGonagle f FO 40:26,8

340. 227 Gina Crossan f FO tastys carn 40:31,3

341. 44 Kate Lafferty f Girls 16 40:35,4

342. 199 Niamh Barron f Girls 16 40:38,8

343. 546 Michael McCarron m M50 40:39,2

344. 123 Leona Duffy f Girls 16 40:39,2

345. 296 Taylor Bonner m Boys 16 40:40,0

346. 134 Shay Patrick Farren-Heala m Boys 16 40:43,0

347. 453 Breege Doherty f F50 40:44,0

348. 452 Catherine Rose Hannigan f Girls 16 40:44,6

349. 431 Jamie-Lee Collins m Boys 16 40:45,1

350. 433 Keara Collins f FO 40:45,7

351. 306 Nn 306 m 40:46,9

352. 102 Mark Mc Laughlin m M40 40:47,7

353. 137 Barry Doherty-Heala m MO 40:48,4

354. 757 Nn 757 m 40:53,0

355. 141 Erin Monagle f Girls 16 malin 40:56,5

356. 170 Eddie Doherty m Boys 16 40:57,3

357. 477 John McLaughlin m MO 40:58,6

358. 293 Charlie Diver f Girls 16 41:03,1

359. 297 Lee Bonner m MO 41:03,4

360. 294 Tess Bonner f Girls 16 41:03,5

361. 404 Shelia McDermott f F40 41:06,4

362. 150 Eabha McCallion f Girls 16 41:07,2

363. 136 Shania Farren-Heala f Girls 16 41:18,2

364. 535 Mary Lafferty f F60 41:20,0

365. 325 Vincent Lafferty m M40 41:20,2

366. 2461 Erin McLaughlin f Girls 16 41:31,0

367. 377 Louise Grant f F40 41:37,0

368. 2470 Sadie Carey f FO 41:42,0

369. 494 Mary Harkin f F40 Inishowen AC 41:42,6

370. 60 Jackie Curley f F40 41:42,8

371. 493 Shauna Harkin f Girls 16 Inishowen AC 41:50,1

372. 620 Sean Faulkner m M50 42:00,0

373. 750 Nn 750 m 42:23,0

374. 761 Nn 761 m 42:30,0

375. 215 Clodagh Farren f Girls 16 Unicorn spuds 42:49,7

376. 218 Roisin Farren f Girls 16 Unicorn spuds 42:49,8

377. 602 Niamh McLaughlin f Girls 16 42:51,0

378. 742 Nn 742 m 42:54,0

379. 741 Nn 741 m 42:54,0

380. 153 Majella McCallion f F40 42:55,1

381. 157 Regan Kelly m Boys 16 43:11,6

382. 156 Hugh Kelly m MO 43:11,9

383. 146 Fran Monagle f FO malin 43:32,3

384. 432 Dylan Collins m Boys 16 43:47,1

385. 617 Sarah Doherty f F50 43:54,0

386. 788 Jude Boyle m Boys 16 moville 43:54,0

387. 616 Tony Hegarty m MO 44:01,0

388. 492 Eibhlin Nolan f Girls 16 44:12,3

389. 2463 Gabrielle Hume f FO 44:20,0

390. 791 Sarah Frizzell f F50 moville 44:20,0

391. 78 Carolann Farren f F40 44:22,2

392. 235 Marie Doherty f F40 44:22,6

393. 234 Niamh Doherty f Girls 16 44:23,6

394. 2459 Mark Lafferty m MO 44:28,0

395. 172 Nuala Doherty f FO 44:32,9

396. 29 Marian Doherty f F60 44:33,9

397. 82 Catherinee McDaid f FO 44:51,8

398. 326 Marian Collins f FO 44:59,8

399. 615 Anita Doherty f FO 45:01,0

400. 219 Toni McCloskey f F40 45:11,7

401. 634 Jamie m Boys 16 45:22,0

402. 2486 Lauren McEleney m MO 45:24,0

403. 2457 Bernie McDonough f F50 45:25,0

404. 2456 Sheila Davenport f F50 45:25,0

405. 701 John P McLaughlin m M60 45:29,0

406. 633 Manus O Donnell m Boys 16 45:30,0

407. 270 Bernadette McElhinney f F60 45:37,8

408. 971 Nn 971 m 45:54,0

409. 2451 Siobhan Deery f FO 45:56,0

410. 776 Adam Gill f Girls 16 moville gaa 45:56,0

411. 239 Faye McClenaghan f Girls 16 46:03,4

412. 540 Reece Lafferty m Boys 16 46:14,7

413. 8 Brian Lafferty m M60 46:18,7

414. 67 Ronan Doherty m Boys 16 46:23,2

415. 756 Nn 756 m 46:24,0

416. 119 Tiernan McGeoghegan m Boys 16 46:25,5

417. 277 Shay McGeoghegan m Boys 16 46:25,9

418. 181 Rosie McLaughlin f Girls 16 46:31,5

419. 515 Karen Harkin f F40 46:44,5

420. 514 Ann Mulhern f F40 46:44,6

421. 639 John J Friel m M60 46:48,0

422. 70 Caroline Morrison f FO 46:48,2

423. 68 Donna Doherty f FO 46:48,6

424. 509 Shane Cormack m Boys 16 46:49,2

425. 522 Caolan Doherty m Boys 16 46:49,9

426. 380 Colette O'Doherty f FO 46:50,7

427. 641 Barney Friel m MO 47:01,0

428. 41 Niamh Douglas f Girls 16 47:01,2

429. 559 Elaine McColgan f FO 47:06,3

430. 560 Kathleen Kelly f FO 47:06,7

431. 591 Mike Mc Glenaghan m MO 47:08,4

432. 284 Cathy Morrow f FO 47:18,0

433. 283 Caroline McLaughlin (hatter) f FO 47:18,0

434. 2460 Imogen McCallion f Girls 16 47:19,0

435. 305 Pauline McColgan f FO 47:31,7

436. 304 Mauricen McColgan m MO 47:31,7

437. 593 Grainne Doherty f FO 47:32,9

438. 592 Aoibhern Doherty f Girls 16 47:33,0

439. 597 Caoimhe Lafferty f Girls 16 47:44,7

440. 2454 Margaret Sammon f F50 47:45,0

441. 589 Joanna Mc Glenaghan f FO 47:51,8

442. 809 Jean McGonagle f F40 47:52,0

443. 807 Elaine Farren f F40 47:55,0

444. 80 Patrick Farren m Boys 16 48:22,8

445. 564 Cahir Doherty m Boys 16 48:23,2

446. 571 Alana Doherty f Girls 16 48:26,2

447. 106 Doireann McGroarty f Girls 16 48:27,7

448. 445 Eamonn Ward m M40 Ward 48:27,8

449. 855 thomas gallagher m Boys 16 Malin GAA 48:28,0

450. 200 Ann Barron f F40 48:30,8

451. 577 Brigid Doherty f FO 48:30,8

452. 124 Katie Duffy f F40 48:31,8

453. 451 Rhys Murphy m Boys 16 48:35,8

454. 159 Quinn Kelly m Boys 16 48:36,5

455. 79 Kevin Farren m MO 48:43,4

456. 481 Sophie McLaughlin f Girls 16 48:45,0

457. 347 Angela O Donnell f FO 48:45,3

458. 83 James McDaid m MO 48:45,7

459. 346 Kate O Donnell f Girls 16 48:53,1

460. 107 Finn McGroarty m Boys 16 48:58,6

461. 105 Paul McGroarty m Boys 16 48:59,6

462. 104 Breda Mc Groarty f FO 48:59,9

463. 86 Charlene Doherty f FO 49:05,9

464. 84 Rina Douglas f FO 49:06,0

465. 91 Aisling Gillen f Girls 16 49:08,0

466. 94 Anne McFeely f FO 49:08,3

467. 418 Nuala (Joel) McGonagle f FO 49:08,8

468. 667 Eimear McLaughlin f FO 49:09,0

469. 317 Marian Feeney f F50 49:10,4

470. 203 Kate Kelly f F50 49:13,4

471. 204 Shirley McLaughlin f F40 49:13,5

472. 909 Lochlainn Byrne m MO 49:16,0

473. 226 Brendan Doherty m MO tastys carn 49:21,4

474. 223 Leanne Brides f FO tastys carn 49:22,4

475. 349 Antoinette Hegarty f F60 49:24,5

476. 90 Mary McFeely Gillen f FO 49:29,4

477. 24 Susanna McLaughlin f FO 49:29,8

478. 913 Claire Doherty f FO 49:31,0

479. 912 Diane Doherty f F50 49:31,0

480. 33 Danny McGonagle m M50 49:31,6

481. 89 Raymond McFeely m MO 49:40,3

482. 587 Mairead Gibbons f FO 49:45,9

483. 32 Violet Karunaratne f Girls 16 49:46,0

484. 214 Mary McElhinney f FO 49:46,1

485. 230 Aimee McLaughlin f Girls 16 49:46,5

486. 635 Suzie Lafferty f Girls 16 49:49,0

487. 130 Conor Farren m Boys 16 49:59,7

488. 43 Eilish McLaughlin Den f F60 50:00,3

489. 2497 Tayra Doherty f F40 50:01,0

490. 129 Margaret Farren f FO 50:02,2

491. 27 Fiona McLaughlin f FO 50:03,8

492. 669 Joseph Gallagher m M50 50:10,0

493. 231 Marie McLaughlin f F40 50:10,7

494. 2469 Mary McLaughlin f FO 50:15,0

495. 31 Laura Karunaratne f FO 50:18,2

496. 397 Aoife Farren f Girls 16 50:22,2

497. 2464 Billy Hume m MO 50:23,0

498. 271 Vincent McColgan m M60 50:25,7

499. 17 Pauline Douglas f F50 50:25,9

500. 472 Nuala Lafferty f FO 50:27,2

501. 478 Debbie McLaughlin f FO 50:27,9

502. 276 Eimear McGeoghegan f Girls 16 50:28,2

503. 77 Grace Bonner f FO 50:28,6

504. 158 Michelle Kelly f FO 50:28,8

505. 155 Cristy Murphy m MO 50:29,2

506. 46 Geraldine Cavanagh f FO 50:42,3

507. 45 Mollie Monagle f Girls 16 50:43,1

508. 47 Emma Cavanagh f FO 50:43,2

509. 28 Robert Porter m MO Malin GAA 50:44,9

510. 799 Graham Morgan m MO 50:46,0

511. 773 Jack Gill m Boys 16 moville gaa 50:46,0

512. 281 Grace McCandless f F60 50:46,2

513. 71 Anne McCarrow f F50 50:46,3

514. 280 Mary Collins f F50 50:46,4

515. 781 Karen-Emily Ben-Cullan m Boys 16 50:52,0

516. 652 Liz McLaughlin f FO 51:02,0

517. 260 Diane Toland f FO 51:15,6

518. 259 Danielle Farren f FO 51:16,9

519. 258 Gemma Gillespie f FO 51:17,1

520. 249 Mark Doherty m MO 51:21,1

521. 343 Jack O Brien m Boys 16 Inishowen AC 51:23,8

522. 342 Aileen O Brien f FO 51:24,2

523. 771 Mary Brennan f FO 51:28,0

524. 772 Deirdre Brennan f Girls 16 51:28,0

525. 578 Celia Boyce f F40 51:30,6

526. 108 Roisin Walsh f F50 51:33,8

527. 111 Aoife Walsh f FO 51:34,4

528. 743 Nn 743 m 51:36,0

529. 2458 Lafferty Family f Girls 16 51:41,0

530. 308 Eugene Mc Laughlin m M60 51:45,5

531. 381 Mairead O Neill f F40 51:53,8

532. 398 Maura Farren m M40 51:54,4

533. 798 Roisin Mooney f FO 51:57,0

534. 797 William Mooney m MO 51:57,0

535. 337 Shane McCallion m Boys 16 51:57,3

536. 365 Briege O'Kane f F40 52:03,9

537. 220 Margaret Lafferty f F60 52:10,5

538. 53 Josie Toner f F50 52:10,8

539. 222 Rebecca Raymond f Girls 16 52:11,9

540. 446 Alisha Campbell f Girls 16 52:12,4

541. 2483 Matthew McCrossan m M40 52:19,0

542. 2473 Clara Mulhall f Girls 16 52:19,0

543. 2436 Nn 2436 m 52:19,0

544. 318 Leona Kelly f F50 52:27,9

545. 606 Catherine Cavanagh f F50 52:39,0

546. 6 Billy Douglas m M60 52:57,7

547. 654 Hugh Breslin m M50 52:58,0

548. 655 Caroline Breslin f F50 52:58,0

549. 5 M Clare Douglas f F60 52:58,2

550. 11 Ellen Mc Daid f F60 53:01,3

551. 580 Kevin Gallagher m MO 53:08,5

552. 2466 Linda McGonagle f F50 53:29,0

553. 2467 sinead McGonagle f FO 53:29,0

554. 921 Noah Deery m Boys 16 53:29,0

555. 904 Fidelma Hegarty - Tonry f F40 53:32,0

556. 573 Emma Doherty f FO 53:42,2

557. 572 Aaron Doherty m Boys 16 53:42,3

558. 569 Niamh Llynes f FO 53:42,7

559. 737 Hannah Gallagher f Girls 16 Malin GAA 53:50,0

560. 830 holly mclaughlin f Girls 16 54:12,0

561. 321 Lucy Grant f Girls 16 54:13,8

562. 829 noel McLaughlin m MO 54:24,0

563. 828 Mairead mclaughlin f FO 54:24,0

564. 794 Natalie McLaughlin f FO 54:30,0

565. 322 Danna Grant f F50 54:36,4

566. 440 Deborah McMullan f F40 54:49,2

567. 511 Rignach Black f FO 54:49,7

568. 2490 Charlie Kelly m M40 54:50,0

569. 376 Aoife Byrne f Girls 16 54:51,4

570. 375 Cliodhna Byrne f FO 54:51,5

571. 449 Theresa McDaid f FO 54:53,2

572. 267 Kathleen Mc Daid f F50 54:53,3

573. 526 Isla Murrin f Girls 16 54:57,2

574. 939 Ann Marie O Connor f F40 55:00,0

575. 940 Teresa Irvine f FO 55:00,0

576. 319 Maria Kelly f FO 55:00,9

577. 527 Annie Murrin f Girls 16 55:01,7

578. 530 Deborah McKinney f FO 55:01,8

579. 608 Charlie Cavanagh m M50 55:02,0

580. 533 Alexzndra McClay f Girls 16 55:02,6

581. 532 Victoria McClay f FO 55:02,9

582. 523 Sean Meehan m Boys 16 55:06,4

583. 508 Michael Cormack m Boys 16 55:06,4

584. 565 Frances Doherty m M40 55:11,3

585. 563 Conal Doherty m Boys 16 55:11,3

586. 936 Don McLaughlin m Boys 16 55:20,0

587. 128 Bernard Farren m M40 55:21,6

588. 161 Lucy Farren f Girls 16 55:22,5

589. 872 Finn Conroy m Boys 16 55:24,0

590. 510 Ciara Cormack f Girls 16 55:35,5

591. 869 Jane Conroy f F40 55:40,0

592. 590 Brendan Mc Glenaghan m MO 55:42,3

593. 581 Aoiffe Gallagher f Girls 16 55:42,6

594. 582 Eimear Gallagher f Girls 16 55:42,6

595. 20 Zach McAvenue m Boys 16 55:43,1

596. 935 John McLaughlin m MO 55:50,0

597. 850 Aidan Gallagher m MO Malin GAA 55:50,0

598. 699 Hanna Thomasius f Girls 16 55:50,0

599. 289 N.N. 289 56:09,7

600. 585 Oisin McKinney m Boys 16 56:11,5

601. 18 Olivia McAvenue f F40 56:21,7

602. 874 Joe Lafferty m M40 56:22,0

603. 291 Mary Mooney f FO 56:26,0

604. 288 Matthew Mooney m Boys 16 56:27,4

605. 2478 Marie O Kane f FO 56:28,0

606. 2482 Dolores Lafferty f F40 56:28,0

607. 396 Niamh Farren f Girls 16 56:28,3

608. 14 Suzanne McColgan f F50 56:30,7

609. 2491 Doireann Kelly f Girls 16 56:38,0

610. 915 Elaine Meehan f F40 56:49,0

611. 914 Garvan Meehan m M40 56:49,0

612. 916 Barbara O Connor f F60 56:49,0

613. 324 Marguerita Moran f FO 56:56,4

614. 323 Harry Grant m Boys 16 56:58,2

615. 35 Cillian McColgan m Boys 16 57:01,6

616. 918 Joe O Connor m Boys 16 57:03,0

617. 821 Donal McColgan m MO CPS 57:10,0

618. 266 Karen Mc Daid f FO 57:10,4

619. 448 Claire McDaid f FO 57:11,4

620. 50 Caroline McDaid f FO 57:13,1

621. 169 Shannon Ruddy f Girls 16 57:13,8

622. 263 Melissa Doherty f Girls 16 57:14,4

623. 48 Eimear McDaid f Girls 16 57:14,5

624. 75 Mary Carroll f FO 57:16,0

625. 236 Teresa Doherty f FO 57:16,5

626. 166 Marion Ruddy f FO 57:16,6

627. 237 Sarah Fildara f FO 57:20,2

628. 847 David Gallagher m M60 Malin GAA 57:32,0

629. 329 N.N. 329 57:50,8

630. 512 Margaret Morrison f F40 57:53,0

631. 588 Ciara Gibbons f FO 57:53,4

632. 250 Ruadhari McCarron m MO 57:53,7

633. 331 Aoife McElhinney f Girls 16 57:55,0

634. 330 Phil McElhinney m M40 57:56,7

635. 243 Noah Lafferty m Boys 16 58:06,2

636. 241 Jeannie Lafferty f Girls 16 58:06,2

637. 242 Lynda Lafferty f FO 58:07,7

638. 244 Martin Lafferty m MO 58:08,3

639. 245 Georgia Lafferty f Girls 16 58:08,7

640. 12 Francis Mc Callion m M60 58:23,2

641. 2453 Elaine Byre f FO 58:25,0

642. 484 Matthew McLaughlin m Boys 16 58:29,2

643. 486 Owen McLaughlin m Boys 16 58:29,7

644. 485 Brigid McConalogue f FO 58:29,8

645. 483 Sarah Long f FO 58:31,0

646. 186 Sophie Doherty f Girls 16 58:31,7

647. 187 Finn Doherty f Girls 16 58:32,6

648. 182 Mary Doherty f FO 58:33,2

649. 183 Eoghan Doherty m Boys 16 58:33,3

650. 561 Marie Lafferty f Girls 16 58:40,1

651. 537 Erin Lafferty f Girls 16 58:40,9

652. 780 Luke McLaughlin m Boys 16 58:42,0

653. 460 Evan Davenport m Boys 16 59:05,2

654. 459 Seamy McLaughlin m Boys 16 59:05,7

655. 837 Aoife Doherty f Girls 16 59:09,0

656. 127 Grainne Diver f F40 59:09,8

657. 126 Fionn Diver m Boys 16 59:09,9

658. 125 Ailbhe Diver f Girls 16 59:10,6

659. 455 Abi McLaughlin f Girls 16 59:19,9

660. 583 Cara McKinney f Girls 16 59:20,0

661. 282 Graeme Doherty m MO 59:21,2

662. 586 Aisling McKinney f FO 59:47,0

663. 653 John McLaughlin m Boys 16 60:04,0

664. 521 Cathal Doherty m Boys 16 60:19,2

665. 302 Fidelma Doherty f F60 60:54,8

666. 647 Orla Gillen f FO 61:08,0

667. 689 Roma Reddin f Girls 16 61:08,0

668. 839 Marie Doherty f F40 61:20,0

669. 838 Adrian Doherty m M40 61:20,0

670. 415 Cora Sadler f FO 61:20,8

671. 525 Oisin Doherty m Boys 16 61:22,2

672. 506 Emma Cormack f FO 61:23,2

673. 524 Fiona Doherty f F40 61:23,3

674. 2496 Brendan Monagle m MO 61:28,0

675. 646 Lorraine Gallagher f FO 61:38,0

676. 36 Chloe Doherty f Girls 16 61:40,9

677. 351 Henry McCloskey m M60 61:42,4

678. 34 Mary McColgan f F40 61:42,4

679. 417 William (John-Helen) Sadler f Girls 16 61:44,8

680. 416 Amelie Sadler f Girls 16 61:45,1

681. 352 Angela McDaid f F50 61:45,2

682. 503 Dan Conaghan m Boys 16 61:49,0

683. 505 Eoin Conaghan f Girls 16 61:50,2

684. 504 Keeva Conaghan m Boys 16 61:52,1

685. 205 Ronan Timlin m MO 62:00,0

686. 131 Caolan McGeoghegan m Boys 16 62:00,0

687. 568 Jerome McFeely f Girls 16 62:09,8

688. 907 Henry McLaughlin m MO 62:12,0

689. 566 Damien McFeely m M40 62:19,0

690. 567 Hayden McFeely m Boys 16 62:19,4

691. 328 Eilish McLaughlin f FO 62:26,1

692. 42 Frances Fildara f F60 62:26,1

693. 549 Cathy Doherty f F40 62:38,0

694. 392 Christone Murphy f FO 62:38,0

695. 550 Neil Ruddy m M40 62:38,9

696. 390 Abigail Murphy f Girls 16 62:39,6

697. 859 emallee gillen f Girls 16 62:43,0

698. 650 Ria Gillen f Girls 16 62:44,0

699. 694 Rafia Reddin f Girls 16 62:44,0

700. 857 Joey Gillen m Boys 16 62:45,0

701. 468 Gerard McLaughlin m MO The Rustards 62:54,0

702. 368 Mags Mulhall f FO 62:55,2

703. 265 Bernadette Mc Laughlin f FO 62:55,6

704. 362 Sean McLaughlin m Boys 16 62:57,1

705. 545 Grace McCarron f F40 62:57,7

706. 369 Maria Mulhall f FO 62:58,5

707. 366 Niamh McLaughlin f Girls 16 62:59,5

708. 923 Ethan Deery m Boys 16 63:00,0

709. 858 Leonie gillen f FO 63:00,0

710. 765 Grace McDonough f Girls 16 63:44,0

711. 696 Anne McGonagle m M40 63:55,0

712. 691 Jennifer McLaughlin f FO 63:55,0

713. 539 Kyle Lafferty m Boys 16 63:58,3

714. 391 Addison Murphy f Girls 16 64:08,1

715. 393 Colin Murphy m MO 64:09,0

716. 551 Noeleen Ruddy f F40 64:11,3

717. 536 Amy Lafferty f Girls 16 64:14,1

718. 476 Brid McGonagle f FO 65:35,7

719. 56 Jack Harley m Boys 16 66:18,1

720. 2462 Conor McLaughlin m Boys 16 66:20,0

721. 848 Mia Nelson f Girls 16 66:22,0

722. 877 Daragh McDonough m M40 66:23,0

723. 541 Cormac McCallion m Boys 16 66:26,2

724. 57 Caroiline Harley f FO 66:27,4

725. 300 Dearbhla McCallion f Girls 16 66:28,9

726. 299 Sharon McCallion f FO 66:48,9

727. 843 Jessica Boyle f Girls 16 moville gaa 66:50,0

728. 851 Michaela Nelson f FO 67:00,0

729. 849 Marie McDaid f F50 67:00,0

730. 2452 Winnie Deery f FO 67:01,0

731. 810 Mary McGonagle f FO 68:00,0

732. 811 Alex Bradley m Boys 16 68:00,0

733. 812 Rory Bradley m Boys 16 68:00,0

734. 813 Maighread Bradley f Girls 16 68:00,0

735. 814 Charles Bradley m M40 68:00,0

736. 426 Cormac Keaveney m Boys 16 68:36,5

737. 424 Shay hegarty m Boys 16 Md MUFF 68:37,2

738. 420 Conan Hegarty m Boys 16 70:01,7

739. 421 Finn Hegarty m Boys 16 70:09,9

740. 425 Niamh hegarty f FO 70:10,8

741. 427 Erin Keaveney f FO 70:11,0

742. 428 Eunan Keaveney m MO 70:11,4

743. 612 Leonard Houten m M50 74:00,0

744. 444 Damien Ward m MO 76:04,3