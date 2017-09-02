Shane Duffy goal the highlight on a bad night for Ireland in Georgia

It was a proud night for the Duffy family in Letterkenny as they watched Shane Duffy score his first senior goal for the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup qualifier draw away to Georgia.

The Derryman, whose father Brian is from Ard O’Donnell in Letterkenny, headed Ireland in front in the early minutes of Saturday night’s game in Tbilisi.

However, that was the highlight of an otherwise disappointing night for Martin O’Neill’s Ireland.

Valeri Kazaishvili's 34th-minute finish brought the sides level and that’s the way it stayed until the finish.

It means Ireland stay second in their qualifying group. They meet leaders Serbia in Dublin on Tuesday night.