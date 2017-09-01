Setanta defeat old rivals Burt to set up Donegal hurling final against St. Eunan's

Setanta edged out old rivals Burt in a cracking semi-final under lights at Sean MacCumhaill Park last night.

Setanta 1-14

Burt 2-6

And they can thank ex Armagh star Declan Coulter in large measure, as he was inspirational throughout.

Kevin Campbell nailed some early frees for the winners to sent them into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the 10th minute.

But they were briefly rocked when Ronan McDermott tore through and his shot was half blocked and he then pulled on the loose ball to the net to leave it 1-1 to 0-4.

Undaunted, Setanta hit back with Coulter picking out Bernard Lafferty, who smashed the sliothar to the net.

Setanta was well worth their half-time lead of 1-7 to 1-2.

And they cantered clear in the second half thanks to some great hurling from Campbell and Coulter.

Burt veteran Mickey McCann hit a late goal but it was too little too late.