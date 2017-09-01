St. Eunan's cause major shock by dethroning Donegal senior champions MacCumhaill's in semi-final

Youthful St Eunan’s sensationally dumped out reigning Donegal county hurling champions Sean MacCumhaill’s after a very impressive display in Ballybofey tonight.



St Eunan’s 3-18

Sean MacCumhaill’s 2-11

The last time Letterkenny were in a county final was back in 2002, but there was very little doubt about who was the better team from the off.

Veteran Eugene Organ led the line excellently at full-forward and finished with 1-2 while dual stars Sean McVeigh and Niall O’Donnell were also very prominent for the winners.

St Eunan’s deservedly led by 0-13 to 1-7 at half time, the MacCumhaill’s goal coming from David White while Kevin Meehan and Kevin Kealy were also on target for the winners.

The second half was a well- contested affair but the greater fitness and dash of the winner’s had MacCumhaill’s in all sorts of bother.

Organ stretched the lead with a well struck goal after five minutes but this was quickly cancelled by a Ciaran Matthewson effort that crept to the net through three defenders.

But, a dreadful error from MacCumhaill’s keeper Dylan Lafferty allowed a Colm Flood speculative shot slip through his hand to the net to put the winner’s ahead by 2-13 to 2-8.

And the match was well over when substitute Cian Durack hit St Eunan’s final goal.