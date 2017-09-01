First ever World Championships gold medal for Katie-George Dunlevy

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal are celebrating a first ever cycling world championships gold medal.

They raced to victory in the WB Tandem Time Trial at the UCI 2017 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Pietermartizburg, South Africa today.

It’s another fantastic showing from the Irish pair who won two gold medals in separate events at the Netherland World Cup in Holland back in June.

Katie-George, whose father, John is a native of Mountcharles, along with her tandem partner, also enjoyed gold medal success at the Rio Olympics last year.

At their latest event in South Africa, the Irish pair had a six-second advantage over Lora Fachie and Corrie Hall of Great Britain who won silver.

The Polish pairing of Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Teclaw took the bronze in the 31km race against the clock.

It's a first world title for the Irish tandem, who are Paralympic time trial champions having also won silver in the road race in Rio last year.