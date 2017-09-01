DONEGAL MANAGER LATEST: Five candidates confirmed in race for Donegal manager post

There has been confirmation this morning that there are five candidates nominated for the position of Donegal senior team manager to replace Rory Gallagher.

The Donegal Executive met last night (Thursday) and a selection committee of five was set up, but the names of those on the committee are not included in the press release.

The Donegal Co. Board released the following -

The following five persons are now confirmed candidates for the position of Donegal Senior Football Team Manager.

Shaun Paul Barrett

Declan Bonner

Cathal Corey

Gary McDaid

Seamus Mc Enaney

The Management Committee of CLG Dhun na nGall met last night to put in place a 5-person selection committee.

CLG Dhun na nGall will be making no further comment until the process is complete.