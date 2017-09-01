Sean McGoldrick - a boxer with Donegal connections - on an upward curve

When you’re 5’5” and weighing in at just over 11 stone, you can get embarrassed when someone of the same height calls to see you and says they can make 8st 6lbs - comfortably!

Well that’s the weight of bantamweight Sean McGoldrick, the boxer from Newport in Wales, who turned professional earlier this year.

Sean has (and will always) have a great love for Donegal, the birthplace of his father, Liam, who was born in Cashelard, just outside Ballyshannon. Although domiciled in Newport, Liam now has a holiday home in Rossnowlagh and the family are regular visitors to the area.

The Irish connection doesn’t end there as Sean’s mother is from Tipperary, while his long-term girlfriend, Aby Bidgood, has Dublin blood in her ancestry.

The entire McGoldrick family connection were in Rossnowlagh in recent weeks - all 12 of them, which included girlfriends and two babies. Sean and Aby joined them for five days as part of a chilling out period - something that Sean doesn’t taste too often.

A Commonwealth Gold medal winner at bantamweight in 2010, Sean will be 26 in early December, and after a very successful amateur career, decided to turn professional at the beginning of this year.

To date he has had three professional fights - in his debut in Manchester in March he defeated Brett Fidoe, and then met Ricky Starkey in the SSE Arena, Belfast, winning on points over six rounds in what was a real battle. In his third fight in Birmingham he'd an impressive first round stoppage after 2 minutes and 26 seconds against an experienced opponent, Gyula Dodu from Hungary.

“They were three different fights and I’ve learned something from each of them,” says Sean, but the one he feels he learned the most from was the Starkey fight in Belfast.

“It was a messy one. It was getting the win. Nothing was going right for me. There were loads of things I could have done to avoid the spoiling. I probably didn’t stay professional which I should have, but it was a good learning experience for me and one that I will be thankful for in the future.”

Now it is a matter of progressing further up the ladder.

“I have three more fights lined up before the end of my first year so I will have six six rounders in my first year, which is good.

“But as soon as I’m up to eight, 10, 12 rounders, I want to be challenging for titles

“In a year from now I want to be pushing on for titles. Whoever is British champion then, I want to be challenging them; then push on to Europeans.

“I have fought three good opponents and they have been a good mix of being roughed up and having a stoppage.

“All of that will help when I get to the stage of challenging for titles,” says Sean.

“It’s my life and it’s great that it pays, but my main ambition is to win titles. That’s why it is so important to have good people around you, helping you, so people understand my worth and are looking out for me. I just focus on the boxing and I trust the people around me that I’m paid what I’m worth.”

MORE PROFESSIONAL

Sean has no real concerns about the horror stories of the past when some professional boxers ended up penniless after their careers were over.

“I think it is a lot more professional nowadays. And we are learning from past mistakes.”

The lure of Donegal for a break is perfect though for McGoldrick. There are plenty of friends around the Ballyshannon and Rossnowlagh area, McGoldricks and McBrides, and when he is here he always calls to see a family friend, Peter O’Donnell, who could be described as Donegal’s Mr. Boxing.

Along with that there is a great Irish connection in Newport which are very supportive.

“It does no harm whatsoever and there is a big Irish connection in Newport.”

But holidays are short for a boxing professional. Keeping your weight in check is always on the menu and it must be difficult to maintain.

“It’s just a lifestyle and that’s part of it. It’s not an easy part but I’ve done it all my life. I do have the odd week off where I can eat what I want, but then I would get back on my lifestyle,” said Sean, who said he would only take a drink on special occasions. “Once a year, maybe. Soda water and lime is my preferred drink. No one in my house are big drinkers which helps,” says Sean.

“To be honest, it has always been that way for me. But I still go out with my friends and they understand. There are good people around and people just leave me.

“My friends are understanding; Aby is understanding, which is great.”

RUGBY

Asked if he had an interest in any other sport when younger, and his reply was surprising given his size.

“Rugby. I used to play centre, but I had to pack it in. They carried on (growing) and I didn’t. I wouldn’t even fit in as a scrum half nowadays,” says Sean.

There was always an interest in Irish sport because of his parents' links to Donegal and Tipperary.

“Tipperary do well and when we were younger we used to play hurling and football among ourselves when we were here on holidays, but we didn’t have any training,” said Sean, who said that his parents still keep a strong interest on what is happening, especially during the summer.

After the break in Rossnowlagh, it was back to the gym to begin preparations for his next fight, which is planned for October, but plans can be fluid and can change.

“My next fight is planned for the Joshua-Pulev contest in the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on October 28th. Cardiff is just down the road from Newport and will be special,” said Sean, who added that plans could change and he could be involved in one of Sky’s Next Generation Shows.

“If Sky turn around and say they don’t want a Next Generation Show for another two months, then Barry Hearn could put me on in one of his shows in Manchester, Birmingham, whatever.”

But whatever arises, Sean will be ready.