First senior international call-ups for Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett

Two Donegal players have received their first call-ups to the Republic of Ireland Women's National squad for September's 2019 World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland.

Head Coach Colin Bell has named a 20-player squad ahead of the opening FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifying Group 3 fixture on Tuesday, September 19th at Mourneview Park, Lurgan.

Tyler Toland from St. Johnston and Amber Barrett from Milford are in the squad for the first time.

Greencastle's Roma McLaughlin of Shelbourne Ladies is also included.

It's wonderful news for Toland and Barrett. Maiden City midfielder Tyler Toland has already been capped at underage level.

Peamount United striker Amber Barrett, who is part of the Donegal Senior Ladies GAA team, has been in impressive form for the Continental Tyres Women's National League side.

Head Coach Colin Bell said: "Firstly, I want to congratulate Claire Walsh, Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland on their first call-up to the senior squad.

"It is a huge moment in any player's career and they should be immensely proud. Claire and Amber have been in great form for their respective clubs this season and rightly take their place in the squad, where I expect them to challenge for a starting spot.

"Tyler is an exceptional young talent who I was able to watch closely during the Women's Under 17 European Championships in May. She is a player I believe who would benefit from being around the senior squad as we look to progress the young talent we have in Ireland.

"It's great to Stephanie Roche back and fit for selection ahead of a crucial game. It's imperative we start the campaign on a positive note and I'm really looking to getting the squad in on Wednesday, September 13th."

Republic of Ireland WNT squad v Northern Ireland

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading WFC), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire Walsh (UCD Waves).

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Karen Duggan (UCD Waves), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Roche (Sunderland), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Tyler Toland (Maiden City).

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Glasgow City), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Heather Payne (Peamount United), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Aine O'Gorman (UCD Waves).