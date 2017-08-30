Former Donegal manager Rory Gallagher to become next Down manager?

It is being reported this week that Rory Gallagher is a target to become the next Down manager.

The story in the Irish News says that Down have made approaches to Rory Gallagher and Paddy Tally to take charge of their senior team after a relatively successful 2017 under Eamonn Burns and Cathal Murray.

Rory Gallagher stepped down as Donegal manager after the championship exit to Galway in Markievicz Park, but it was always expected that he would not be out of the limelight for very long.

Down, after a number of very poor seasons, reached the Ulster final this year before losing out to Tyrone and they went out of the All-Ireland series to Monaghan.

Paddy Tally is from Tyrone and was involved with Mickey Harte in 2003 and last year he guided St. Mary's Belfast to Sigerson Cup success.