CLUB CALL: All the news from the GAA clubs around Donegal

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 22nd of August are 1.6.3.2.7.4.8.5. Derdrie Ward matched first three to win €60. Jackpot for the 29th is €6700

Training for Under 6s is on every Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm

Hard luck to the U14 boys who lost to Termon on Monday the 21st in the Northern final. They now play in the All County quarter final against Naomh Mhuire away on Monday the 28th at 7.00pm.

The Minor girls are through to the county semi-final against Naomh Conaill on Sunday the 3rd of September. Time TBC.

Hard luck to the U13 girls who lost to Naomh Conaill at home on Sunday last

Senior ladies had a free weekend. Their senior championship final against Moville has been fixed for Sunday 10th September. Venue and time TBC

The reserves and seniors both topped their groups in the Intermediate Championships with two good away wins on Saturday evening in Buncrana. The reserves had to work very hard all through the hour winning in the end by just one point on a score of Buncrana 1.11 Glenfin 0.15. The seniors played some great football in the first half but in the end won by 1-12 to 0-12.

Both teams are home to Termon next Sunday 3rd September at 1.30pm and 3.00pm

The 3rd team had a free weekend. Next fixture TBC.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

No jackpot winner in last weeks lotto. The numbers drawn were 10-22-23-25 .One match 3 winner. Next weeks jackpot is €1900. The bingo snowball is €1200.

Best wishes to all students young and not so young as the all commence another school year.

Music lessons are planned to begin in the clubhouse in September - all enquiries to 0876836254.

The club extends sympathy to the McGirr family on the death of Tony.

URRIS

Our thoughts are with all affected by last Tuesday nights unprecedented flash floods and the awful conditions left in Clonmany and further afield as a result. Many local people are experiencing scenes of destruction and heartbreaking stories of loss. A massive thanks to all in the Emergency Services, Donegal Co Council workers and all who helped out in any way last week and no doubt for the days and weeks ahead.

Match ‘n’ Win: August 24th: No Jackpot winner: Numbers drawn: 2, 15, 17 & 24. €15 winners: Claire Friel, Dunaff P.O.; Charlotte Mc Daid, Glebe; John Carr, Co Sligo; Conan O'Neill, Annaugh; James Mc Eleney, Legahurry, IOD.

Jackpot next week: €3,860. Thanks to all our lotto sellers every week and to all who support the club in this weekly draw.

Bingo every Thursday night in St Mary's Hall, Clonmany at 9pm.

Well Done to club player Sean Mc Daid who played at centre-back for the Donegal Masters v Sligo Masters last week. Match finished up 8 points each.

U-16 boys: The boys played Malin on Friday night, Final score Urris 4-11 Malin 4-09. Urris scorers: Pearse Mc Carron (2-04), Conor Doherty (1-01), Luke Davy (1-02), Dean Harkin (0-03), Gareth Bradley (0.01). Next game is home to Buncrana in Straid at 6.30pm on Friday night.

U-13 Boys: Had a good win away to Malin B on Sunday past in their first game. Boys home to Steelstown on Sunday at 11am.

U-13 Girls: Began this league with a good win at home to red Hughs on Saturday. Girls are down to play away to Naomh Conaill on Saturday at 12noon. This game will not go ahead if the U14 girls make the Division 3 U14 girls final from last night's semi-final against Fanad.

U-9 & U-11 Boys: 9s home to Malin on Saturday at 11am with the U11 team away to Malin at 11am.

U-9 & U-11 Girls: Both teams away to Moville on Sunday at 11am.

Night at the Races: We are running a race night in the Square Bar on Saturday September 30th.

Malin

Malin seniors lost in the senior championship at the weekend on a scoreline of Malin 1-10 St. Michael’s 6-12. A youthful reserve side also lost out and don’t advance out of their group.

Allsportstore.com All County League Division 2 fixture: Sunday 3rd September Ardara V Malin in Ardara at 3:00pm, reserves at 1:30pm, all support welcome. The under 14s beat Buncrana last Wednesday in the championship, they now advance to the quarter final next Friday away to Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon. The under 13A team beat Naomh Colmcille last week while the B team lost out to Urris A. The minor girls beat Kilcar last Monday night.

With fond memories of John McLaughlin (Rustard) we will host our Malin GAA 5K run or walk on Saturday 2nd September at 4pm. John was a passionate GAA man but running was another hobby that he loved to partake in, so in his memory we have decided to combine both.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €850. The numbers drawn were 2-6-5-7-3-1-4 with the €50 going to K Nolan, Ballynahona. Next week’s jackpot is €900.

The Club would like to offer its Condolences to the extended family of Cara Byrne who recently passed away. His son Shane played for the Club in the past, while grandsons Michael, Matthew & Adam are part of our Senior Team. May he rest in peace.

ST. MARY’S, CONVOY

22/08/17 2 counties matched FH,GY, KE & LM 5 winners of €20 are Elaine Gallagher Convoy, Anne Marie Patterson Convoy, Ciara Cairns Convoy, Nora Mc Elhinney Knockagarron Convoy & Paul Martin Raphoe D L O Next weeks jackpot is €7450.00

Hard luck to the Senior Ladies beaten away to Glenties. One game left for the Ladies - Shield Final v Milford, TBC

Well done to the Seniors and Reserves on wins away to Muff. A massive congratulations to the Senior Men management and team on securing promotion to Division 3. Your hard work has paid off.

Both Seniors and Reserves are in championship action on Sunday with seniors playing Muff in quarter-final.

The Reserves are in the Junior B final v Pettigo.

BUNCRANA

Our thoughts are as always with all affected by Tuesday evening’s awful conditions in Buncrana and entire Inishowen Peninsula.

A massive thanks to all in the Emergency Services and volunteers who helped out in any way during the flooding and no doubt for the days and weeks ahead also.

The club would like to thank Grainne Mc Carron and Aine Daly for initializing our open house idea and putting it all together at such short notice to get; help, advice, support and assistance to the members of our community who have been affected by the recent events.

They have worked tirelessly all week to gain publicity for those affected through TV and Radio interviews, by contacting councilors to push to get help for their constituents, by contacting counselors to be available to talk to everyone, the list goes on and on.

To help people affected by the flooding donations can be made through the Red Cross online at www.redcross.ie/donate or by calling the charity on 1850 50 70 70.

Football: Our U10 boys had a great tournament at Letterkenny Gaels and won the A cup. Our U10s girls were in a group with; St.Michael's, St. Eunan's & Burt.

U13 Girls: League - Buncrana V Dungloe - Our U13 girls had their first game in the Division 1 league on Saturday and they started with a great win. Buncrana 7-4 Dungloe 2-9

U9 Boys: League - Buncrana V Naomh Padraig - Our U9 boys had nice win over Naomh Padraig on Saturday morning.

U11 Boys: League - Naomh Padraig V Buncrana - Our U11 lads worked hard in Ture and managed a tough draw against Naomh Padraig on Saturday morning.

U14 Boys: Buncrana travelled to play Malin in the Inishowen Championship on Wednesday evening but lost on a scoreline of 3-19 to 3-5.

The hurlers played their final championship game in the Scarvey on Wednesday evening. It was always going to be a tough game for the boys, against the experienced Setanta side, with a number of injuries and lads of holidays for our boys. Buncrana 3-5 Setanta 6-23

U14 Hurling: Well done to club hurlers; Caolán O'Neill and Sean Doherty and all the squad; as well as the team manager, clubman Tommy O'Neill, who took part in the All Ireland Hurling Blitz in Abbotstown on Saturday and had a great tournament and will have gained wonderful experience in going forward.

Well done to Stephen and Paul Mc Gonagle and Adrian Mc Colgan on helping to keep the Donegal Masters on their unbeaten streak. Sligo 0-8 Donegal 0-8

RED HUGH’S

Lotto/100 Club - Numbers drawn 3,5,7,8,6,2,1,4. The winning sequence was 3,5,7 Jennifer McMenamin, Mullingar; Michael Doherty, The Garrison; Savannah Anderson, Ard Na Ganna. This week’s 100 Club winner was No.77 Tommy McGlinchey Cronlaghy €100. Next week’s jackpot is €3050

The seniors play Naomh Brid at home this Saturday in the league. Throw in 7pm. All support welcome.

Our u13 girls suffered defeat in their first match of the league to a much stronger Urris side in Clonmany. With Red Hugh's only able to field 13 with players missing due to other commitments it was always going to be an uphill struggle. However the 13 that was available give a good account of themselves and are a credit to the club with their never give up attitude to the final whistle. Jessica Hamilton on her debut match for Red Hugh's took the No. 1 jersey and had no less than four point blank saves. The back line and half backs consisted of Demi-Leigh Thompson, Ciara Gallagher (1pt), Ellen OBrien, Abbie Gallen and Emma Neeson all put in an impressive shift considering the wet playing ground; Niamh Browne (1pt) and Lauryn Doherty (3pts ) took the midfield role and both impressed on the amount of ground covered both were at each end of the pitch scoring and defending. Ella McConnell, Aoife Doherty, Aine Cullen, Caitlin Campbell (1goal) and Jessica McBride (1goal) were the forwards for the match with each assisting the scorers. The next match is away to Downings on Saturday

Under 16 girls: The girls played Bundoran last Friday. These young girls had another competitive game in division two, were against strong winds in the first half and were unfortunate with missing a few scores as well. We had a controversial goal disallowed in first half because of square ball rule. But the girls never gave up the fight. There has been a lot of improvement throughout the league.

Team: Zara Gibson, Aoife Bradley, Allanah Sweeney, Kassey Throne Beasley, Lauren McMenamin, Caitlin Geary 0-1, Hannah McMenimen 0-1, Danielle Jansen, Maddison White, Aimee Callaghan 0-1, Tori O Hagan1-1, Farragh Campbell1-0, Serena Meritt 0-1, Kieva Harvey, Kerri Fullen and Ciara Gallagher.

Hard luck to our minors who exited the championship on Wednesday evening. The boys played exceptionally well and can feel very unfortunate to not making the semi final. One kick of the ball really was what was between the sides. Thanks to the players and coaches for their hard work and commitment throughout the year.

KILLYBEGS

Kilotto numbers 10,14,24,30 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €2,150 There was one match 3 winner, Brian O'Rourke

There was no winner of the bingo Jackpot. Next week’s bingo jackpot is at €1,900 on 45 nos. Bingo every Monday at 9pm in the Foresters Hall.

Fixtures - Saturday, 2nd Sept, Og Sport, Fintra

Sunday 3rd Sept , U13 girls home to Convoy at 12.30pm

Sunday 3rd August, Reserves away to Cloughaneely at 1.30pm

Ulster Og Sport Finals will take place in Fintra on Saturday the 2nd of September from 9am onwards. Members are asked to give some of their time to help out with set up on Friday evening (5-9pm) and during the day on Saturday.

Well done to our reserves and seniors who both won their championship games at home to Naomh Mhuire on Sunday. Both teams proceed to the championship quarter finals. Seniors will face Naomh Conaill and Reserves will face St.Michaels.

The club are hosting the Mr & Mrs game in the Harbour Bar on Saturday the 2nd of September at 9.30pm, sure to be a great night!

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week Gaa Lotto; the numbers drawn out were 04-06-14-18 and the 2x€50 went to Emer O Donnell, Mill Road and Brian Mc Guigan, Ard Connell. Next week’s Jackpot will be €5,100.

Naomh Conaill club 200 draw number 1 took place on Tuesday 22nd Aug and the winners were the following 1st prize €300 Anne O Donnell, Kilraine and 7x€100 Philip Rodgers Main street, Mary O Donnell Ard Connell, Kevin Ward Edeninfagh, Patricia Molloy Mill Road, Anne Mc Glinchey Tullyard Road, Mark Bonner Glen Road, Michael Furey Ard Patrick. Congratulations to all the Winners.

The annual Harvest fair draw is up and running again in association with Glenties Services to whom we are very grateful. The first prize is a Pedigree Charolais Heifer, kindly sponsored by Glenties Services. The second prize is €1000. The third prize is a 50" HD TV which has been sponsored by Paddy McDevitt, Fintown and Boston. The fourth prize is a very generous €200 voucher from McGeehans Tyres, Fintown and the final prize is a Pedigree Texel Ram Lamb. Tickets are priced at just €5 each or three for €10 and are available from any of the organising committee. A huge thank you to our sponsors who have supported the Club in the running of the draw.

SuperValu in Ballybofey have given a box for Naomh Conaill GAA club. They are sponsoring first touch balls and through the initiative, SuperValu customers will receive ‘#BehindTheBall’ tokens, which they can then use to allocate to our local GAA club at the in-store collection points.

Get kitted out in Naomh Conaill colours this Championship online at http://www.allsportstore.com/en/Club-Shops/c-272.aspx?CategoryIDs=465 and https://www.oneills.com/shop-by-team/gaa/ireland/naomh-conaill.html. New Naomh Conaill Gloves are now on sale in the Inniskeel Co-op Glenties.

The Quarter finals of the Michael Murphy Sports Championship was held last Monday night and our reserves are to play Naomh Mhuire and our Senior team will play Killybegs on the weekend of the 9th-10th September.

AODH RUADH

The monthly club executive meeting takes place this Thursday at 8.30pm in Aras Aoidh. All committee members are asked to attend.

Aodh Ruadh had an easy win over Carndonagh in the championship. They have been drawn against Buncrana in the quarter-final.

The Reserves also won and have also been drawn against Buncrana.

On Saturday next both teams are in action in MacCumhaill Park against MacCumhaill’s in the league.



The under 16s had a useful outing against Devenish on Monday evening as they prepared for their championship opener against Naomh Ultan next week. Next up for the lads in their pre-championship preparation is a game against Drumcliffe Rosses Point this Friday in Oxfield.

The under 14s take on Malin on Friday, 1st September at 7pm in Fr Tierney Park in the county championship quarter-final.

On Saturday the under 13s are due to host Naomh Conaill at 12 noon.

This Saturday the under 10s travel to Castlebar for a blitz.

Ladies - The under 16s have a challenge match this Thursday against Derrygonnelly at 7pm.

Aodh Ruadh under 13s got their league campaign off to a positive start last Saturday against a good and spirited Ardara side. A goal from Annie Keon followed by a Niamh Hughes point got Aodh Ruadh off the mark. After that a string of scores from the strike force of Ciara Gillespie and Evelyn Rose Gallagher helped the hosts to a 3-5 to 0-1 interval lead, and it ended 6-10 to 2-3. On Saturday, 2nd September we travel to Buncrana for our second league match.

Hurling - Well done to Adam Clarke, Senan Rooney and Adam Rami who were on the Donegal under 16 team who did well at the All-Ireland Blitzes in Westmeath on Saturday.

The under 16s are away to Burt this Thursday in the league.

The under 12s got back to winning ways with a comfortable win on Sunday away to Setanta.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,300. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 5, 10, 13 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to Peter Ferguson, Devenish Villas, Garrison; Marie Gallagher, Erne Street; Brid Campbell, Corker; Martin Gahan, Tirconnail Street; and Rossa McCosker, Centra. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €4,400 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Senior Hurlers.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this weeks Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 4 6 10 18.The 3 × €50 winners were Geraldine Mc Cabe, Drumryan, Poles, Co Cavan; Bernie Mc Nulty, Belleek, Co Fermanagh; Eileen Cremin, Kenmare, Co Kerry. Next week’s Jackpot will be €6450.

Senior and Reserve - Both teams hosted Sean Mc Cumhaills in the championship on Sunday last.The Reserves produced another excellent display coming from seven points down to salvage a draw. Unfortunately due to previous results they now exit the championship.

The Seniors had no such difficulty when they produced a brilliant team performance to run out comfortable winners 2-19 to 1-8. Next weekend sees both teams playing at home to St Eunan’s where Division One survival is the main course on the menu.

Realt na Mara have been drawn to play Kilcar in the quarter-final of the Donegal Senior Championship. The game will take place on Sunday September 10th at 2pm in Mc Cumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

Training for our U8s and U10s has now ended.

The U12s have a challenge match on Saturday morning next against a visiting team from Co Down at 11am.

The U13s were involved in one of the most remarkable underage games last week but unfortunately they came out the wrong side of the result going down to Naomh Brid /Pettigo by the narrowest of margins 8-17 8-16.

Ladies - The U-13s were defeated by Letterkenny Gaels in their first league game on Sunday. Their next game is Saturday 9th Sept away to N.Brid/Pettigo.

The U-14s are in the Division 3 Final on Saturday 2nd Sept against either Urris or Fanad with the time & venue TBC.

MACCUMHAILL’S

Sunday was the final round group games for the Senior Championship and both teams were away to Bundoran. The reserves were made to survive a late resurgence by the home side despite having a seven point lead at half-time but the game ended honours even and they topped their group. Final score: Seán Mac Cumhaills 1.12, Bundoran 2.09. The seniors lost out to Bundoran on a score line of 1.08 to 2.19. Both teams are back in league action on Saturday evening in Mac Cumhaill Park against Ballyshannon, throw in times at 6.00 and 7.30.

The thirds play St. Eunans on Sunday evening at 6.00 in the semi-final of the championship. Venue to be confirmed.

The hurlers take on St. Eunans in the semi-final of the Championship on Friday night in Mac Cumhaill Park at 6.30pm.

Our Annual 5K takes place on Friday the 1st of September at 7.30pm. Registration takes place from 6.30pm at the clubhouse and all funds raised go towards preparing our underage teams. This is a great opportunity to come out and support our youth and everyone is welcome to participate whether you Run, Walk or Crawl! Entry is €8 for over 16’s and €3 for under 16’s. This 5K is open to one and all and participants from all other clubs are more than welcome also.

The Bingo takes place in The Villa Rose Hotel on Sunday night with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €9,000 for 45 numbers or less. All are very welcome.

There was no winner of this week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 2, 4, 23 and 29. There were two match 3 winners: Declan Collum, Dreenan and Donal Kelly Letterkenny who receive €75 each. Next week’s lotto prize is €3,400 and John Lillis’ team is selling.



FOUR MASTERS

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €1900 in week 7 of the 2017/18 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 28th August. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Charlie & Oscar Carron, Brookfield & Alan Carbin, Bridge Street. The numbers drawn were 13, 14, 16, & 23.

The next draw takes place on Monday 4th September 2017

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 5, 17, 18 agus 29 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €4000 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Bridget Mc Bride - Meendernasloe, B.T Gallagher - Maghery, Rose Boyle - Acres, Brid Doherty agus Cathal McCole - Fairhill.

The seniors and reserves played away in their final Championship game away to Four Masters on Sunday. The reserves lost out to a strong Four Masters team 1-15 to 2-07.

The seniors won 1-11 to 0-13 In a superb performance which guarantees senior championship status for next year. The goal coming from Christy Greene at the start of the second half. Great team performance!

The club held the draw for the 2 All Ireland Hurling Final tickets last night after the weekly club bingo. We had a total of 38 names for the draw and the 2 names drawn were Kenneth Campbell and Eamon Kelly. Well done!

Bingo will take place at the Clubhouse on Sunday at 8:30pm.

ST. MICHAEL’S

The seniors and the reserves travelled to Malin in their final Group A senior and reserve championship on Sunday evening last. The seniors won on a scoreline of Malin 1-10 St. Michael’s 6-12.

The Reserves also recorded a comprehensive victory winning on a scoreline of Malin 0-9 St. Michaels 6-15.

Both teams now progress to the quarter finals where the seniors will play Burt while the Reserves will play Killybegs.

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 1,3,13,18,19,20; the Match 5 winner was winner was Bernard McGlade Marblehill who won €100. This week’s Jackpot be €4350.

The winner of the €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Rita Lafferty Kildarragh; The €75 was won by Brid Curran Downings.

Parish league starts Sunday September 10th and will run until October 15th. at the bridge for 4-12 year olds from 11am-12. €2 per Child please.

U-10 girls played a very successful competition at Letterkenny Gaels on Saturday past. Girls won all their games up until the final where they just lost to St. Eunan's. Huge congratulations to all involved.



CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA

Comhghairdeas le dhá fhoireann Chloich Cheannfhaola a chríochnaigh ar bharr a dtáblaí sa Chraobh. Bhuail am fhoireann shinsireach Naomh Columba 0-17|1-7 tráthnóna Dé Sathairn agus bhuail an fhoireann tacaíochta fir Ghlinne 0-18|0-8. Ádh mór ar an dá fhoireann san babhtaí ceathrú-ceannais.

Well done to our senior and reserve teams who have finished top of their groups after wins over Naomh Columba at the weekend. The quarter finals are fixtured for the weekend of the Sept 9th/10th with the reserves drawn against Fanad and Seniors against last year’s intermediate finalists Milford!

Lotto: Numbers drawn August 23rd were 3, 11, 13, 14, 15, 19! We had no jackpot winner! We had 16 match 4's and the 1 winner drawn for the €100 was Ùna McGeady !! Jackpot next week is €2,850!!!! Draw takes place each Wednesday evening at the bingo in Óstan Loch Áltan.

Many thanks to Josie Gallagher Electrical who has kindly sponsored a new set of jerseys for our Ladies Team l!

Next club meeting takes place Tuesday September 5th, at 8:30 pm in the club house!

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Intermediate Championship Quarter Final - Seniors: Gaeil Fhánada v Clg Naomh Columba.Reserves: Gaeil Fhánada v Cloughaneely.

Fixture details yet to be announced, keep an eye on our social media platforms for all the latest information.

The second of our quarterly draws in aid of the Páirc Uí Shiadhail Pitch Development took place in the Golf Club Portsalon a short while ago with Patrick and Paul in charge of the drum. The winners are:

1st €1000 - Mary Lynagh, Ballynashannagh, Fanad; 2nd €500 - Columba McConigley, Heston; 3rd €500 - Paddy Gibbons, Corey, Portsalon. The third draw will take place in November.

Great news for our club referee, Siobhan Coyle, who has been selected to referee the Men’s Junior B championship final next Sunday. It's a great honour for any referee to be selected for a county final and represents the good quality referees we are providing to the county. Well done Siobhan!

Lotto Results: Numbers: 2, 3, 8, 13, 20. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Mc Fadden Children c/o MMF. Next weeks jackpot: €3050

Gaeil Fhanada opened their U16 Division 2 Championship campaign with a victory over Milford in Trialough last Friday night. They led 1-3 to 1-2 at half-time and ran out winners 2-10 to 1-8. Team - Eoin McGonigle;

Mark Gallagher, Sean Sweeney, Liam Sweeney; Pauric Clinton, Ryan McGinley, James Howe; Eoghan McGrenaghan (0-1), Johnny Gallagher (0-1); Niall Douglas, Liam McGrenaghan (1-5), Michael O'Connor (0-1); Joshua McAteer (0-1), John Friel (1-1), Shaun Kerr. Subs: James McCollum, Odhran Duffy, Jack Martin, Ciaran McDevitt, Dan Kerr, Darragh Sweeney, Casey Poole, Conor McGarvey

Next up is Downings at home next Friday evening, 2nd September, in Trialough at 7pm.

In a draw carried out in Fanad Lodge this evening, the following club members were drawn out for hurling tickets. Marian Howe, Eoghan Walsh, Neil Sweeney and Grainne Duffy.

The club would like to wish Conall Rooney of Naomh Bríd all the best in his recovery, after suffering a double leg break during last weekend's game.

In the first competitive game on our new pitch in Portsalon, our under 13 boys opened their season with a victory over Red Hugh’s last Sunday evening. The scoreline finished 8-11 to 3-7 in what was a good all round team display for the first outing for this group of boys.

Team and Scorers: Brian Gallagher, Hugh Rodgers, Sean Carr, Ciaran Sweeney, Gerard Tam Sweeney, Aaron McConigley, Patrick Gallagher (3-0), Callum McAteer (1-2), Darren McAteer (0-1), Aaron McLaughlin (1-0), Charlie McAteer, Cian Friel, James McAteer (1-8), Subs: Caolan Gibbons. Declan Brougham (1-0), Jamie McAteer, Eoghan Logue, Cormac Sweeney.

The boys' next game is home to St. Michael’s next Sunday Sept 3rd with a 6.30pm throw-in.



NA ROSSA

The senior team host Carndonagh this Sunday afternoon at 3pm. The lads are pushing hard for promotion with 2 games remaining a win here is vital. Good luck to Patrick and the team from all on the committee.

The clubs committee and members would like to wish Declan Bonner all the best in his quest to become Donegal senior team manager.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. Numbers drawn were 13,14,19 and 27. There was no jackpot winner on the night. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 Ray Melly, Madavagh and Niall McCready c/o Marice McCready Meenagowan. Next weeks jackpot now stands at €4550.

The August club 50 draw also took place on the night.

Well done to Kevin McCready (€300), Jp and Anne McHugh (€100) & Mary McGill (€50).

The club would like to thank all patrons for their continued support.

Cill chartHa

Our seniors and reserves both toped their championship groups following wins over Glenswilly in front of a large crowd in Towney on Sunday evening, our seniors won 0-16 to 1-09 while the reserves won 1-11 to 2-02, the draws for the quarter finals has our seniors facing Bundoran at 2pm on Sunday 10th September which will be live on Eir Sports while our reserves face holders St Eunans, date and venue TBC.

Our minors are play MacCumhaills this Friday at 7pm in Donegal Town in the Championship quarter final, our Under 13s are at home to Naomh Muire this Saturday at 12pm.

We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Vera Herron, Carrick who passed away recently. Vera was a great follower of the club and attended club bingo regularly over the years. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.



LETTERKENNY GAELS

Congratulations and thanks to Brian Sweeney and the whole Team of Club Coaches, Managers, Members and Senior Players responsible for hosting the Under 10 Football Tournament on Saturday. It was a massive team effort on the day, including traffic management and catering, and well done to all involved.

The U-13 boys had a good victory over neighbours St. Mary's, Convoy in their opening game of the season.

Congratulations to Donegal U14s Camogie team who were winners of Ulster Shield on Saturday past. Well done to Letterkenny Gaels girls, Eimear Ui Bhaoghaill and Tori Ellis.

Last Friday evening our U-8 & U-10 Camogs made the short trip across town to take part in a blitz hosted by neighbours St. Eunan's. The three teams involved were St. Eunan's, Letterkenny Gaels & Burt where they played each other twice giving all girls a good runout. All games were evenly contested with great Camogie skills and enthusiasm. It was great to see some of the younger girls enjoying their first blitz experience.

Thanks to St. Eunan's for hosting and the after match refreshments.

Well done to the Letterkenny Gaels representatives on the various Donegal Hurling panels who traveled to All Ireland blitzes on Saturday.

The U-12 girls of Letterkenny Gaels and St. Mary's Convoy played at halftime at the senior ladies football clash of Donegal and Mayo. This was a great experience for the girls.

Our U-13 played their first game at this level against Bundoran at the pitch on Sunday past and recorded a good win. Their next game is against Naomh Muire.

U-16s girls and younger football training continues on Sunday mornings from 11am-12 noon at Pairc na nGael.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Championship Fever is well and truly amongst us now as we head into the business end of the season. Both teams are in Championship action in the next 2 weeks, starting with our Juniors in their final group game this coming weekend:

Junior Football Championship Round 3 – TCG Juniors vs St Clarets – Saturday 2nd September @ 2.30pm – Greenford Pitch 1.

Senior Football Championship Round 2 – TCG Seniors vs Round Towers – Saturday 9th September @ 2pm – Greenford Pitch 1.

Please can everyone come out and support the lads in these important game.

We will host a reunion on Saturday 28th October for the teams from the early 90’s era. The 1992 Championship winning team will be honoured on what will be the 25th anniversary of that victory. This is an open invite and it will be great to see as many old and new faces as possible.

Club Lotto: Result Thursday 24th August – 4, 11, 19, 27 (No Jackpot Winner). Next Draw 31st August 2017 - Jackpot £3,350

Naomh Brid

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5050. The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 15, 22, 24. The €25 winners were Edwin Mc Crea, Daniel Mc Gavigan, Painter, Kathleen K. The next will take place in the Seven Arches, Laghey on the 4th September.

Naomh Brid are holding a Strictly Come Dancing on the 21st October in the Central Hotel, Donegal town. They are looking for participants anyone that be interested please contact Michael Gallagher.

The senior team lost to Fanad in the Intermediate championship. We would like to wish Conal Rooney a speedy recovery who picked up a serious injury.

Our reserves travelled to Fanad on Saturday evening to play in the championship and battled hard to try and secure the win. The determination and spirit of the reserves was evident in the second half been seven points down at halftime the reserves fought hard to reduce the deficit throughtout the second half levelling the match and at one point went two points up. Unfortunately despite their best efforts the reserves lost on a scoreline 2-6 to- 2-12.

Minors are playing Naomh Ultan in the final on Saturday 9th September.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain ‘s chuaigh thart, 10 14 19 agus 23 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir bhí na trí uimhir ag triúr—Pádraig Fleming, Carraig Airt, Mícheál Fleming, f/ch Óstán na Trá agus Angie Coulbert, na Dúnaibh. Fuair siad €50 an duine. B’é Seán Mac Giolla Bhríde, An Ghlíob a fuair an duais tinrimh sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá €6,700 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt oíche Luain in Óstán na Trá.

Na Dúnaibh v Gleann Naomh Naille: Pointe gleoite ó L.Ó Conchúir seacht mbomaite isteach in am breise a chinntigh go gcríochnódh an cluiche seo sa chraobh idirmheánach a himríodh sna Dúnaibh tráthnóna Dé Sathairn ar chomhscór. An scór ag deireadh: Na Dúnaibh 0—16 Naomh Naille 2—10.

Training for U6s will resume on Wed. Sept. 6th at 6.30 pm. Any parents willing to help are always welcome and new players are also very welcome.

U 8s will be having a few blitzes in the next few weeks. Micky will be sending out a text in the next few days.

U 16s are playing Fanad Gaels in the championship on Friday evening.

Ádh mór ar na gasúraí agus ar na girseachaí uilig ón chlub a bheas ag toiseacht ar scoltacha dara leibhéal sna seachtainí seo amach romhainn.

AN TEARMAINN

Both teams are in action away to Glenfin in the league this weekend, Reserves throw in at 1.30 and the Seniors at 3pm.

We send best wishes for a speedy recovery to Daire McDaid who sustained a broken collarbone after just 10 minutes in Sunday's championship game against Burt.

We have a vacancy on our Community Employment Scheme for a worker at our club grounds at the Burn Road, if you are interested in applying for this vacancy, please contact Brian Trearty on 086 340 6167.

Lotto: Last week's draw took place in The Lagoon. Numbers drawn were 2, 16, 21 and 27. Match 3 winners were Imelda Brougham c/o Bingo and Roisín McCafferty. Open draw winners were Sally Hilferty and Therese McCafferty. Next week's draw takes place in Nora's with Joe O'Connell, Pauric Hilferty & Hugh Harkin co-ordinating, and a jackpot of €1,900.

Bingo at 9pm on Friday night at An Craoibhín. €2,600 guaranteed in prizes, a jackpot sheet of €650 and a snowball of €2,450 as well on the night . Books ONLY €10 single and €15 double.

The rota for September is as follows:

Friday 1st September: U-12 Girls

Friday 8th September: Senior Ladies

Friday 15th September: U-18 Boys

Friday 22nd September: U-14 Girls

Friday 29th September: Senior & Reserve Men

Players/their families from these teams are asked to make a special effort to support our fundraising bingo on this night. Thanks in advance!!

This week it was our U10 boys who take pride of place. Coaches Liam Cunningham and Jim Boner took their charges to letterkenny Gaels for their tournament on Saturday. Our A team had a great day with victories over the hosts, Glenfin and Mc Cumhaills before finally losing out to an excellent Buncrana team in the Cup Final by 1 point. While the boys were of course disappointed there was some reward with the outstanding Ruairi Conaghan taking home the player of the tournament award.

Our B team were not to be out done and a clean sweep of victories over Gaels, Glenfin, Buncrana, Mc Cumhaills and Gaoth Dobhair in the final to take the Cup back to Termon, well done boys on some fantastic performances. A huge thanks to Letterkenny Gaels for what was a great day's football and to Jim and Liam for the hard work they have done with these boys in recent weeks and months. This week it's back to basics with coaching, more details later in the week.

Our U6s and U8s return to action this weekend Conall will send details out in the next few days.

Despite losing out to our hosts on Sunday evening, our U13 boys' second team had a great run out in their opening game of their league competition. Gary Mc Gettigan, Patrick Fegan, Emmet Mc Gettigan, Oisin Farrell and Oran Mc Menamin were to the fore in what was a high scoring match. The boys really enjoyed getting to play in the wide open spaces of O'Donnell Park and there is undoubtedly a huge amount to be gained by entering this team in the league.

Well done to our U14 boys who qualified for the Donegal U14 Div 2 Championship when they defeated Carndonagh on Monday night in a hard fought Quarter final at The Burn Road. Ardara will provide the opposition with the game due to be played next Monday.

Hard luck to our U16 boys who lost out to Sean Mc Cumhaills in their opening Div 1 Championship game on Friday last. In what was an excellent performance, especially in the second half where the boys out scored the host despite being a player down. It doesn't get any easier, such is life in Div 1, as our boys will travel to Gaoth Dobhair this Friday. Good luck boys.

We wish Bobby Mc Gettigan a speedy recovery following his broken wrist which he sustained at Saturdays NRB U15 coaching. Bobby joins Patrick Mc Daid from our U14 squad in the recovery department who broke his arm in last weeks U14 NRB Final, get well soon boys.

Good luck to our Minor boys who take on Fanad Gaels tomorrow evening Wednesday in Milford in the All County Minor Div 2 Semi final. It took extra time to separate our boys and N Colmcille in a shoot out in last week's Quarter final. Good luck tomorrow boys.

NAOMH ADHAMHNAIN

The Seniors and Reserves both met N. Conaill on Sunday in their final Group D Championship matches. The Seniors finished strongly to record a good win and advance to the q-finals. The Reserves also finished their game well to get a draw to join the Seniors in the Championship q-finals. The draw took place on Monday night and the Seniors will meet old rivals Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday week, September 10th at 4pm, likely venue will be MacCumhaill Park. The Reserves will take on Kilcar with day, time and venue tbc. Both teams head for Bundoran this Sunday for League games at 12:30pm and 2pm.

The Senior Hurlers travel to MacCumhaill Park on Friday evening (Sept. 1st) for a meeting with MacCumhaills in the Senior Championship semi-finals double-header, throw-in is at 6:30pm.

The Senior Ladies had a good finish to their last league game away to Buncrana on Sunday morning as they continue to prepare for their Intermediate Championship Final against St. Naul’s on Sunday, September 10th.

The Juniors are down to meet MacCumhaills on Sunday evening in their Championship semi-final at 6pm in Convoy. Best of luck to Alan, Ciaran and the lads.

The Minor Boys Div. 1 Footballers take on St. Naul’s on Friday in the Championship q-finals with venue and time tbc.

The U16 Camógs had a great win in their County Final against Burt last week and the Minor Camogie team are now training.

The U16 Girls footballers have a big game at home to Termon next Tuesday night, Sept. 5th in their round-robin championship.

The U16 Boys footballers are at home to St. Mary’s, Convoy on Monday evening in their first championship game, their game scheduled for this Friday against MacCumhaills has been postponed due to county teams playing on Saturday.

The U16 Hurlers are at home to Dungloe / Gaoth Dobhair this Thursday evening at 7pm. The U12’s will take on Buncrana this Wednesday (30th) in the County A Final at 6pm in O’Donnell Park. All support welcome.

The U14 Boys footballers have been busy over the last week, winning the Northern Final v Gaoth Dobhair on Wednesday and they had a good win over Four Masters on Monday night in their Co. Championship q-final. They now meet the winner of the Aodh Ruadh, BS v Malin game this Monday night.

The U13 Leagues get underway this Sunday with the Div. 1 team away to Termon and the Dev. team (U12’s) at home to Termon’s Dev. team. Games throw-in at 6:30pm.

The U10 girls Footballers and Camógs both had great blitzes over the weekend, thanks to all the coaches and parents for the great work they are putting in to these fine young teams.

There was a very enjoyable Scór night in the Clubhouse on Friday night with some fantastic singers, musicians and dancers on show. It is hoped to run another night in the not too distant future.

The Century Cinemas Sunday Morning Football Academy returns to the regular time of 11am this Sunday (Sept. 3rd). Keep an eye on social media for updates on the Friday Evening Hurling & Camogie Academy with the Senior semi-final taking place on Friday night.